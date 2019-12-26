Kim Kardashian spent $65,625 on Michael Jackson’s jacket to give to her 6-year-old daughter North West for Christmas

caption Kim Kardashian West purchased Michael Jackson’s jacket for $65,625 at an auction. source Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West purchased a jacket owned by Michael Jackson’s jacket as a Christmas gift for their 6-year-old daughter North.

“North is a really big Michael Jackson fan, and we knew she would love this,” Kardashian West said in an Instagram story on Tuesday. “She’s so grateful and so excited.”

To ensure that the gift would properly fit North, the couple “tacked up” the jacket and the sleeves. “When she gets older, we can untack the sleeve and it can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life,” Kardashian said.

The jacket lining displayed a photo of Jackson wearing the piece alongside late actress Elizabeth Taylor.

E! News reported that the couple purchased the late “Billie Jean” singer’s garment for $65,625 at Julien’s Auctions’ Icons And Idols: Rock N’ Roll event in October.

North wasn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner kid to receive a lavish gift this Christmas. Her 1-year-old cousin, Stormi Webster, received a two-story playhouse from her grandmother Kris Jenner.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi’s mother, posted a video to YouTube on Monday showing her Christmas decorations and a look at the playhouse, which had a patio, decorative fireplace, and kitchen appliances.

Other celebrities also embraced the spirit of giving this season.

Stars like Nick Jonas and Cody Simpson used the holidays to surprise their partners with high-end presents.

The “Sucker” singer bought an electric snowmobile to surprise his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas following their one year wedding anniversary on December 1. Chopra Jonas dubbed the vehicle her “bat mobile.”

“Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas,” the “Isn’t It Romantic” actress wrote on Instagram.

“Nothing better than seeing her smile,” Jonas captioned a photo of Chopra Jonas smiling on the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Cody Simpson spent his first Christmas with Miley Cyrus‘ family in their Tennessee home. He posted a story of a gold skull necklace he gave to his girlfriend.

“Museum quality for my queen,” he captioned a photo of the necklace.

caption Cody Simpson gifted Miley Cyrus a golden necklace for Christmas. source Instagram

Cyrus and Simpson have reportedly been seeing each other since October. Cyrus split from Liam Hemsworth earlier this year, and the divorce was reportedly settled on Tuesday, according to People.