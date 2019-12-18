22 times celebrities reminded the world just how much money they have

caption Living like these celebs doesn’t come cheap. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images, Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Celebrities often show off their wealth by buying bizarre and unnecessary items.

A-listers spend absurd money on everyday items. Gwyneth Paltrow, for example, spends $300 a day on groceries, and Johnny Depp drops $30,000 on wine every month.

Some celebrities have no idea what everyday items cost, reminding us that money is no object to them. For example, Bill Gates thought a bag of pizza rolls would cost $22.

Others spend large amounts on clothing. Post Malone wore a $100,000 watch, Selena Gomez wore $11,000 worth of clothing in one day, and Meghan Markle spent $630,000 on her maternity wardrobe.

Celebrities wear many hats: As public figures, they’re beloved icons at best – and at worst they’re embodiments of what happens when financial excess meets colossal privilege.

From dropping $15,000 on palatial porta-potties to importing $30,000 worth of wine a month just to nurse a drinking habit, here are 22 times celebrities reminded us just how absurdly rich they truly are.

After a long day, Oprah Winfrey bathes in a tub that is hand-carved to the shape of her body.

Nobody takes a bath quite like the queen of all media, Oprah Winfrey. As she revealed during a conversation with James Corden on “The Late Late Show,” she sees bathing as a hobby, and takes it very seriously.

“I do have a hand-carved tub,” she confessed, explaining that it was made out of marble and onyx. “You can get a couple in there […] However, it was carved to the shape of my body.”

Gwyneth Paltrow thinks it’s totally reasonable to drop $300 a day on groceries.

caption Gwyneth Paltrow. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Perhaps it should come as no surprise that it’ll cost you approximately $300 a day to eat like Gwyneth Paltrow – the woman who once said that she is who she is and “can’t pretend to be somebody who makes $25,000 a year.”

If you truly want to emulate Paltrow’s lifestyle, you’ll also have to budget in pricey vaginal steams, expensive supplements and “beauty dust,” and a $33,000-per-year personal trainer.

When Cardi B didn’t know what to get her husband, Offset, for his birthday, she gave him $500,000 in cash.

caption Offset and Cardi B. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In an Instagram video, Cardi B told her husband to look in the fridge for his birthday present. When he opened the freezer, it was stacked with cash, which Cardi said added up to $500,000. In the video, Offset tells her that she didn’t have to get him money.

“I know I don’t have to give you the money, but I don’t know what to give you, so I suppose I gotta give you something,” she said, telling him to buy a new car, clothes, or jewelry.

Mariah Carey allegedly spent $100,000 per month on exotic flowers.

caption Mariah Carey. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

But that’s nothing compared to her transport and wardrobe expenses.

We know celebrities usually wear expensive clothes, but Selena Gomez recently wore $11,000 worth of clothes in a single day.

caption Selena Gomez. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While on a press tour for her upcoming album, “Rare,” Selena Gomez was seen wearing one outfit that included a $5,950 Miu Miu coat, a $1,050 Paco Rabanne dress, and $690 Prada heels. Later that day, she was spotted in a second outfit, which included a $1,680 Givenchy sweater dress, $1,395 Saint Laurent boots, and $240 Rebecca de Ravenel earrings. In all, her outfits that day cost a whopping $11,005.

Similarly, it was reported that Meghan Markle spent more than $630,000 on her maternity wardrobe …

caption Meghan Markle. source NIKLAS HALLEN/AFP/Getty Images

In October 2018, Meghan Markle announced she was pregnant. During the following months, she showed off a glamorous and expensive maternity wardrobe. Her most expensive outfit was a black-and-white Oscar de la Renta dress, which cost $13,200. By March the following year, the Duchess had showed off an impressive $632,000 worth of clothing, according to reports.

… and Post Malone wears a $100,000 watch.

caption Rainbow Cosmograph Daytona. source The Watch Company/ YouTube

During an appearance on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” in August 2019, Post Malone was wearing a Rolex watch that costs $96,900. The watch – known as the Rainbow Cosmograph Daytona – has 36 baguette-cut sapphires and 56 diamonds. John Mayer and Kevin Hart have also been spotted wearing the watch.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp drops a casual $30,000 on wine — per month.

caption Johnny Depp. source Reuters/Chinese Stringer Network

He also refuses to fly on any aircraft besides his personal Gulfstream GV – which costs him $200,000 a month.

Paris Hilton’s dogs live in a two-story doggy mansion that has air conditioning, heating, and a chandelier.

caption Paris Hilton built her dogs a mansion. source Phil McCarten/Getty Images

Paris Hilton has many labels: she’s an heiress, a perfume magnate, and allegedly the inventor of the selfie, but most importantly, she’s a pet owner – and her dogs live in a two story doggy-mansion replete with air conditioning, heating, designer furniture, and mood lighting.

Bill Gates has no idea how much basic groceries cost. He thought a bag of pizza rolls would be $22.

caption Bill Gates speaking at an event in Washington, 2014. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Gates mistakenly believed that a box of Rice-A-Roni would cost $5 (it costs $1) and that a bag of frozen pizza rolls would cost $22.

Brooke Shields doesn’t understand finances in terms of currency — but she does understand it in terms of luxury cars.

caption Brooke Shields. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shields allegedly once said: “I’m so naive about finances. Once when my mother mentioned an amount and realized I didn’t understand, she had to explain: ‘That’s like three Mercedes.’ Then I understood.”

Kylie Jenner was accused of flaunting her wealth after posting a video of her Bugatti Chiron.

caption Kylie Jenner and her Bugatti Chiron. source kyliejenner / Instagram / David Livingston / WireImage

In October 2019, billionaire businesswoman Kylie Jenner posted a video of her new Bugatti Chiron on Instagram. When people learned the car costs $3 million, they said she was inappropriately flaunting her wealth, telling her she should use her money to help others who are less fortunate. Jenner – who owns several expensive cars – took down the video.

Salma Hayek frets over her children’s picky eating habits — because it makes her personal chef’s job more difficult.

caption Salma Hayek. source Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

As Hayek once said: “I always wanted more children, but … you have to work very hard to please them all. If you are making pizza, there is one who doesn’t like cheese and another who hates tomato. Our chef sometimes looks so downhearted.”

50 Cent once made himself a coffee table out of wads of cash.

caption 50 Cent’s money table. source Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images and 50cent/Instagram

The evidence can be found on the rapper’s Instagram. He also recently forgot that he had Bitcoin: turns out it was worth $8 million.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag went broke because they spent their fortune believing that the world would end in 2012.

caption Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt spent $10 million of their earnings before doomsday.

“We made and spent at least $10 million,” Pratt told OK! Magazine. “The thing is, we heard that the planet was going to end in 2012. We thought, ‘We have got to spend this money before the asteroid hits.'”

Justin Bieber’s humble list of demands for his India tour included booking not one, but two five-star hotels in their entirety — and that’s not all.

caption Justin Bieber. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Along with his 120-person entourage, Bieber demanded that he be supplied with sofas, a ping pong table, two five-star hotels, a massage table, a jacuzzi, a special Indian Yoga Casket containing aromatic essential oils, purple carnations, a convoy of 10 luxury sedans, two Volvo buses, and a Rolls Royce… and that’s just a small sample of his exhaustive list.

Victoria Beckham’s everyday skin care routine costs $1,741.52.

caption Victoria Beckham. source Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham divulged that her skincare products cost around $1,741.52 in an interview with Into the Gloss.

Nicolas Cage went broke after blowing his $150 million fortune on two European castles, a burial tomb, his own private island, and a dinosaur skull.

caption Nicolas Cage. source Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images

According to Forbes, Nicolas Cage earned $40 million in 2009 alone. He managed to blow through his $150 million fortune by purchasing two castles, four yachts, a pair of albino cobras, private islands, and pilfered dinosaur skulls. He went broke and owed the IRS money.

The porcelain porta-potties at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding cost more than some people’s entire wedding.

caption Chelsea Clinton. source Genevieve de Manio/Getty Images and Wire_man/Shutterstock

Nothing but the best for Chelsea Clinton‘s wedding guests – the blushing bride allegedly doled out $15,000 for four to six outhouses, which came equipped with flushing porcelain toilets and urinals, stereos, lights, and hot water.

Scott Disick decided to forgo mosquito repellent and a sleeping bag on a camping trip, instead packing Rolexes and expensive jewelry.

Scott Disick likes to flood his Instagram feed with photos of his many Rolexes and luxury cars – but perhaps the most blatantly self-satisfied pic was of his expensive watches and jewelry, captioned: “Packing for a camping trip.”

Lauren Santo Domingo, a contributing editor at Vogue and co-founder of online fashion retailer Moda Operandi, thinks that doing her own hair and makeup is a laughable notion.

caption Lauren Santo Domingo. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lauren Santo Domingo, a contributing editor at Vogue and co-founder of online fashion retailer Moda Operandi, was chatting with Into the Gloss about her beauty routine when she dropped these two snippets of entitled intel.

“For hair – not like I wash my own hair, I can’t even remember the last time I washed my own hair … When I go out at night, I definitely trust the professionals – I get a blow-out, I get my makeup done – I just can’t be bothered to do it myself. I can do my makeup well, but I don’t feel as good … I just prefer to have it done for me.”

When former Prime Minister David Cameron was asked about the price of a value loaf of bread, he deflected — because he prefers to make his own with his $200+ bread maker.

The former prime minister of Britain, David Cameron, was shamed when he mistakenly guessed that a value loaf of bread at the supermarket would cost “well north of a pound” (around $1.40).

When he was informed that a discount loaf of bread costs about $.60, he proclaimed that he doesn’t buy discount bread because he prefers to make his own at home, using his Panasonic bread maker (which costs about $200 on average – and that’s not to mention the ingredients for the bread).

Previously, Cameron made headlines after proudly showing off his $34,908 garden shed on wheels.