An all-star cast including Robert DeNiro, Martin Sheen, and Sophia Bush made a video breaking down the Mueller report, because ‘virtually no one has read it’

caption Robert DeNiro and Sophia Bush in the NowThis video. source NowThis

A slew of Hollywood megastars have broken down the Mueller report in a video because they say “virtually no one has read it.”

In a video for NowThis, stars like Robert De Niro, Martin Sheen, and Sophia Bush, say the special counsel’s findings prove the Trump 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

Sheen said Russia “interfered in the presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion,” while DeNiro says “that’s collusion.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller said in his report that there was not enough evidence to say that President Donald Trump committed any crime during the campaign.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A number of Hollywood superstars have made a video urging people to actually read special counsel Robert Mueller’s report because “virtually no one has read it.”

Stars including Robert De Niro, Rosie Perez, Martin Sheen, Sophia Bush, Stephen King, Laurence Fishburne, George Takei, Jonathan Van Ness, and Rob Reiner broke down the report in a video made for NowThis, published Thursday.

In it, the stars say there is abundant evidence the Trump 2016 campaign colluded with Russian agents to try and influence the US election.

Mueller himself declined to accuse Donald Trump of committing a crime in the March 22 report.

Here’s the full video, which runs five-and-a-half minutes:

The video begins with DeNiro, who says: “In 2016 the Russian government attacked our democracy.”

He is followed by Sheen, who adds that Russia “interfered in the presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion.”

The stars then go on to point out several findings from the special counsel’s report, which they say demonstrate clear collusion between Russia and the Trump 2016 campaign.

caption The video also starred Rob Reiner, who produced it. source NowThis

They cite evidence that the campaign was promised “dirt” on Hillary Clinton by a Russian operative.

The stars also note that Trump’s son, Donald Jr, set up a meeting in Trump Tower with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, who has links with President Vladimir Putin.

Read more: The 11 biggest takeaways from the Mueller report

Another incident mentioned is a meeting between Paul Manafort and a Russian agent in a New York cigar bar.

caption Rosie Perez appearing in the video. source NowThis

In the video “The Vampire Diaries” actor Sampson dispute’s Trump’s frequent refrain that there was “no collusion, no obstruction, no nothing” during the campaign. Sampson describes that as an “outright lie.”

Perez says it’s very important for people to read the 400-plus page report because, so far, “virtually no one has read it.”

Special counsel Mueller said in his report that there was not enough evidence to say that President Donald Trump committed any crime during the campaign.

However, he also declined to completely exonerate the president.

“If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said during his only public appearance since the report was published.

“We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime,” he added.