20 celebrities who tried and failed to have music careers

It’s not easy to break into a music career, even for already established celebrities.

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West once released a song and music video, but she regrets it now. Super model Tyra Banks was hosting “America’s Next Top Model” when she released her first and only single. Even “Iron Man” himself, Robert Downey Jr., released an album. Then there’s NBA star Shaquille O’Neal who has four albums to his name. But for these stars, their musical aspirations fizzled out.

Here are 20 celebrities who once tried to have music careers.

Jennifer Love Hewitt was 12 when she released her first album, but it was originally only released in Japan.

caption Jennifer Love Hewitt released four albums in her career. source Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Now known for acting in projects such as “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Ghost Whisperer,” Hewitt first tried to make it as a singer. She signed with Atlantic Records and released two albums between 1995 and 1996. Both failed to hit, so she was dropped from the record label.

Years later, she signed with Jive Records and released “BareNaked” in 2002. The album was her only one to chart and peaked at No. 37. Her only song to make it on the Billboard chars was “How Do I Deal,” which landed at No. 59. She’s since released a couple of other songs but has largely stayed away from music.

Kobe Bryant had a very brief rap career.

caption Kobe Bryant used to play for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The retired Lakers player was part of a rap group called CHEIZAW, which was signed to Sony Entertainment. With his NBA career taking off, the label shifted the focus from Bryant and the group to just Bryant.

His debut album “Visions” was planned, and Bryant debuted his single “K.O.B.E.” at the 2000 NBA All-Star Game, along with Tyra Banks. The song rollout failed, the album was scrapped, and Bryant was dropped. Bryant then co-founded an independent label, but it folded within a year, and that was the end of that.

Model Tyra Banks unleashed her first and only single, “Shake Ya Body,” to the world in 2004.

caption Tyra Banks is the creator, head and host of The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model.” source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The super model’s short-lived music career included her turn on Bryant’s “K.O.B.E” and the song “Be a Star” from Disney’s “Life-Size.” As for “Shake Ya Body,” the music video starred contestants from “America’s Next Top Model” cycle two. And while the song was a bop, it wasn’t enough for a full jump into music.

Lindsay Lohan had some bangers on her debut album, but her second album didn’t fare as well.

caption Lindsay Lohan starred in 2004’s “Mean Girls.” source Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Lohan showed her musical abilities in both “Freaky Friday” and “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen,” recording songs for the film’s soundtracks. She followed these songs up with her own album, “Speak.” Though not a critical hit, the album did peak at No. 4 on the Billboard charts and featured some popular songs.

Unfortunately, her second album, “A Little More Personal (Raw)” did not do as well, only reaching No. 20 on the charts. She released a single in 2008. But after that, her music career stalled and died.

Scarlett Johansson has released two CDs and has been featured on a couple of soundtracks.

caption Scarlett Johansson played Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Johansson released two albums between 2008 and 2009 – one was a solo project and the other was a collaboration with Pete Yorn. Her debut album, “Anywhere I Lay My Head,” was mostly her covers of Tom Waits songs but featured collaborations with David Bowie and some members of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

She hasn’t released any other albums since 2009, but has sang on other albums and soundtracks, including “The Jungle Book” and “Sing.” She also formed a group called the Singles with Este Haim from HAIM, but another band called the Singles issued a cease-and-desist.

Robert Downey Jr. has been featured on a number of soundtracks, but he only released one album.

caption Robert Downey Jr. played Iron Man in the “Avengers” franchise. source Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The “Iron Man” actor has appeared on multiple soundtracks including “Chaplin,” “The Singing Detective,” and “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.” His cover of Joni Mitchell’s “River” on TV show “Ally McBeal” was popular, as well.

But the 2004 release of his debut album, “The Futurist,” wasn’t a commercial success and he never released another album.

Brie Larson was 16 when she released her debut album, “Finally Out of P.E.”

caption Brie Larson portrays Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Before she was an Oscar-winner, Larson put out her album and went on tour with Jesse McCartney. She also recorded songs for some of her movies, including “Hoot” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.”

Kim Kardashian West stepped into the music ring with one single in 2011.

caption Kim Kardashian West is married to rapper and producer Kanye West. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kardashian didn’t have plans for an album when she dropped “Jam (Turn It Up)” and the corresponding music video in 2010. Proceeds from the song went to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

In 2014, Kardashian told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that she regretted releasing the song.

“It’s definitely a memory and it was a fun experience. We gave the proceeds to a cancer organization,” she said. “But if there’s one thing in life that I wish I didn’t do … I don’t like it when people kind of dabble into things they shouldn’t be. And that I don’t think I should have. Like, what gave me the right to think I could be a singer? Like, I don’t have a good voice.”

Tom Hardy was once signed as a rapper.

caption Tom Hardy portrayed Eddie Brock/Venom in 2018’s “Venom.” source Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

In 2011, the “Dunkirk” star admitted to being a rapper in his teens.

He told the BBC, “I started out rapping when I was 14 or 15. Because I come from a nice middle-class neighborhood, it was a very hard sell…I used to be with the guy who managed Leela James and Lauryn Hill, Pras, the Fugees and all that…I’ve recorded loads of stuff but it’s never been released.”

Thanks to the internet, an old mixtape was shared on Reddit in 2018. It featured DJ Eddie Too Tall (real name Ed Tracy) and Tommy No. 1 (actually Hardy). Unfortunately, the mixtape has since been taken down.

“The Hills” star Heidi Montag released her self-funded debut album in 2010, but it was an instant flop.

caption Heidi Montag stars in 2019’s “The Hills: New Beginnings.” source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The reality TV star spent nearly $2 million dollars over the course of three years to release her debut album, “Superficial.” Before the independent release, she performed one of her songs at the 2009 Miss Universe pageant, but her performance was met with a lot of negative criticism.

She told Entertainment Weekly that she had lofty music goals in 2010.

“This is the first album, and I think the possibilities of where this is going to go is going to be infinite,” she said.

She also said that regardless of how the album performed, she would still pursue music.

“I have a million Twitter followers and they’re all very excited. So that’s at least a million people right there,” she said. “I don’t expect it to be instant. Maybe it’s the biggest album in a couple months? Maybe it’s the biggest album in a year? But I will never stop music. This is the first album of many to come.”

It wasn’t. “Superficial” sold just 1,000 copies in its first week. She hasn’t released a full album since.

Ryan Gosling formed a rock duo with his friend.

caption Ryan Gosling is a Canadian actor. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Gosling and his friend Zach Shields formed a group called Dead Man’s Bones. Their one and only album came out in 2009. And while the spooky self-titled album showcased their talents, nothing really came from it. The group toured but hasn’t released another album since.

The actor did, however, show off his musical chops in the Academy Award-winning film, “La La Land,” in 2016.

Bruce Willis released two albums in the ’80s.

caption Bruce Willis played a harmonica during a 2017 benefit concert. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The “Die Hard” actor released his first album, “The Return of Bruno,” in 1987. The R&B album featured musicians including The Pointer Sisters and The Temptations. It was accompanied by an HBO mockumentary also starring Willis as his own fictitious alter ego named Bruno Radolini.

The album reached No. 14 on the Billboard charts. Willis followed the album up with another in 1998, but it didn’t chart.

Gwyneth Paltrow hasn’t released any albums, but she has had a couple of singles.

caption Gwyneth Paltrow portrayed Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Paltrow first released two singles that were covers of other artists back in 2000. Then in 2010, she used her vocals for the movie “Country Strong” and during a short stint on “Glee.”

Eddie Murphy had two hit singles in his career, but released his last album in 1993.

caption Eddie Murphy voiced Mushu in Disney’s 1998 animated movie, “Mulan.” source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The comedic actor has released five albums in his career, two of which were comedy albums and three that were studio albums. His debut studio album, “How Could It Be,” peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard charts. It became his most commercially successful album and featured his classic “Party All the Time.”

Later in his career, he lent his voice to the “Shrek” movies where he played Donkey. In 2013, he was working on an album titled “9.” It wasn’t released, but in 2015, he had a song land on the Billboard reggae charts.

“Charmed” star Alyssa Milano has four albums to her name, but she released them in Japan.

caption Alyssa Milano starred on Netflix’s “Insatiable.” source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

She signed a four-album deal with a Japanese record label and was an international sensation, but she wasn’t interested in pursuing an American music career.

“A lot of actors who release albums here are laughed at,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “I’m not interested in crossing over. I’d much rather have it released where it’s appreciated than laughed at.”

Her final album was released in 1992.

Russell Crowe has been making music since the ’80s, but none of it has been a huge success.

caption Russell Crowe portrayed Javert in 2012’s “Les Misérables.” source Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Crowe first performed under the name Russ le Roq back in the ’80s. Later, he and his friend formed the band Roman Antix, which then became 30 Odd Foot of Grunts. They released three albums, the last in 2003, and went on a few tours before the group disbanded in 2005.

This was followed by another band: Russell Crowe and the Ordinary Fear of God. In 2012, Crowe sang in the movie adaptation of Broadway musical “Les Misérables” as Inspector Javert. He is now part of a band called Indoor Garden Party.

Shaquille O’Neal had a semi-successful music career when he released four albums in five years — all while still playing basketball.

caption Shaquille O’Neal released six albums from 1993 to 2001. source Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

A man of many talents, O’Neal first hit the rap scene with his first album, “Shaq Diesel” in 1993. It landed at No. 25 on the Billboard charts. Over the years, he worked with rappers including The Notorious B.I.G and A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg. O’Neal had a fifth album planned, but it was scrapped in 2001.

That same year, he told Billboard that having a music career wasn’t a joke.

“I take this music-business stuff very seriously,” he said. “I don’t do it for the money or the publicity.”

The former basketball star dropped a couple of diss tracks in 2017. One was aimed at LaVar Ball, the father of NBA player Lonzo Ball. He then got into a rap beef with comedian Michael Dapaah, who sometimes goes by Big Shaq.

Naomi Campbell released her one and only album in 1994.

caption Naomi Campbell is an English model and actress. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The supermodel was slammed by critics when she came out with “Baby Woman.” The pop album only sold 175 copies in the first two weeks of its release but was popular in Japan, according to The Guardian.

Since then, she’s continued to star in music videos alongside Madonna, Jay Z, and Duran Duran.

Emma Roberts released an album during her Nickelodeon “Unfabulous” days.

The “We’re the Millers” actress released “Unfabulous and More” back in 2005. Although the album peaked at No. 10 on Billboard’s Kids Albums chart she hasn’t released any new music since then.

Jada Pinkett Smith was the lead singer of nu-metal band, Wicked Wisdom.

caption Jada Pinkett Smith is the host of “Red Table Talk” on Facebook Watch. source Robin Marchant/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

They released one self-titled album in 2006 – with some executive producing from Pinket Smith’s husband, Will Smith. The group is made up of Pinkett Smith, Pocket Honore on guitar, Rio Lawrence on bass, Cameron Graves on guitar and keyboards, and former Fishbone band member Phillip Fisher on drums.

Early on in their career, they dealt with a lot of backlash from metal fans, and the mother-of-two even told Metro she received death threats.

It began when they played at the 2005 Ozzfest (an annual music festival founded by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne). “The Matrix” actress told Billboard that she understood the confusion from fans, but she’s always been a heavy metal fan and grew up on rock music.

“Yes, it’s been difficult, but it’s also been one of the most gratifying experiences to just knock people’s socks off, because what I’m doing is so unexpected,” she told Billboard in 2005.

They toured in 2013 and had some shows in 2018, but there hasn’t been more news about any new albums in the works.

