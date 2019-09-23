There’s no shortage of famous friendships in Hollywood.

Celebrities like Jonah Hill and Kanye West, and Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks are just a few of the high-profile pairings in Hollywood. And there’s plenty of unexpected friendships, too, like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kelly Clarkson, or Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

Here are 17 pairs of celebrities you didn’t know were friends.

Jonah Hill became friends with Kanye West after he attended West’s listening party for “Ye” in 2018.

Hill’s friendship with West caused his sister, actress Beanie Feldstein, to ignore him for a whole week.

“I didn’t realize it was controversial to go support Kanye at that time,” Hill told Jimmy Kimmel in 2018.

“My sister didn’t speak to me for a week ’cause he had worn a MAGA hat and s—.”

The “Superbad” actor also revealed that he left a meeting at a moment’s notice when he was invited to West’s listening party, which took place in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion recently met up for what appeared to be a collaboration.

Singer Lizzo and rapper Megan Thee Stallion documented their August meet up on Instagram, which showed the two musicians taking shots and twerking, and generally having a good time.

While the two haven’t shared much more about their burgeoning friendship, fans seem to think that a collaboration between the two is in the works.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Tom Holland became pals after a sweet online interaction.

Holland recently revealed in a GQ interview that he was a big fan of The Rock.

“The Rock is someone I’ve always looked up to. His whole thing is: Be the hardest working person in the room. It’s something that I’ve really taken to heart,” the actor said.

Johnson responded in kind on Twitter, calling Holland “a good buddy” who “continues to earn his success daily.”

“That level of fame isn’t easy to navigate and he’s done it brilliantly and elegantly,” Johnson continued, adding that he was looking forward to working with Holland one day.

Beyoncé and Michelle Obama became friends after the singer performed at Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration.

While the former First Lady and the singer might have known each other before, 2009’s inauguration ceremony cemented their relationship. Beyoncé even recorded a new video for her song “Get Me Bodied” in support of Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” initiative.

And the former First Lady once said that if she could be anyone other than herself, she’d be Beyoncé.

Their relationship continued throughout President Obama’s second term, with Beyoncé singing the national anthem at his second inauguration. Since then, the Obamas have appeared at Beyoncé’s birthday parties and concerts, with the friendship showing no sign of letting up.

Kanye West’s Sunday Service has attracted numerous celebrities, including Brad Pitt.

While neither star has spoken publicly about the friendship, Pitt was spotted enjoying himself at West’s Sunday Service in Watts, California earlier this month.

The two were photographed smiling and talking to each other while at the event.

Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks first met in 2015, and Styles gave the singer a carrot cake with her name on it.

Styles told Rolling Stone in 2017 that he prepared to meet the iconic singer by bringing her a cake with her name “piped” onto it.

“She loved it,” he said, adding, “Glad she liked carrot cake.”

Nicks didn’t forget Styles’ generosity, and revealed in 2017 that Styles had been “adopted” by her former band mate Mick Fleetwood.

“Harry is that tall, lanky, musical son he always wanted, so they keep in touch,” she said.

Since becoming friends, Styles and Nicks frequently perform together, with Styles covering Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” on more than one occasion. And their friendship appears to be strong as ever, with Nicks calling Styles her “love child.”

While inducting Nicks into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, Styles gushed that she’s “everything you’ve ever wanted in a lady, in a lover, in a friend.”

Rihanna and Cara Delevingne became friends after the singer called the model a “rock star.”

According to Delevingne, early on in the celebrities’ friendship, the singer invited her backstage after a Savage X Fenty show.

“I was sitting in the audience and a bodyguard came and [brought] me [to Rihanna],” the model told People.

“She opened the door and she was like, ‘You are a rock star.’ I looked behind me and was like, ‘Wait me? That’s weird because you’re the one who’s the rock star.'”

Delevingne still had nothing but praise for the “Umbrella” singer, whom she’s been spotted with since 2014.

“Rihanna has always been so lovely and such a good friend,” the model said.

“I am just in awe of her and just so proud.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Zoë Kravitz appeared in “X-Men: First Class” together, and have been friends ever since.

After meeting on the set of 2011’s “X-Men: First Class,” Lawrence and Kravitz became fast friends.

“I’d met her a few times, and she was like, ‘You should come over and we’ll hang out,'” Kravitz told Rolling Stone of the beginning of her and Lawrence’s friendship.

“So I go over to her apartment, and she opens the door in a towel. She’s like, ‘Come in, sorry, you’re early, I was about to shower.’ And she drops her towel and gets in the shower, and starts shaving her legs, totally naked. She was like, ‘Are we here yet? Is this OK?’ And I was like, ‘I guess we’re there!'”

The two have been friends ever since, and frequently have sleepovers where they eat junk food and watch reality TV.

Reese Witherspoon has an adorable nickname for Mindy Kaling.

The two actresses became close after filming 2018’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” and Witherspoon even developed a sweet nickname for her costar – “Min Diesel.”

Witherspoon and Kaling seemed like they had the time of their life while filming, and are frequent commenters on each other’s Instagrams.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are an unlikely pair of friends.

caption Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart first met in 2008. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The duo met in 2008 on “The Martha Stewart Show,” where they hit it off over a bowl of mashed potatoes. After a few years apart, the two reconnected at a comedy roast in 2015, and went on to have a hit TV show, “Potluck Dinner Party,” together.

“I like his laid-back energy, I like his outspokenness,” Stewart said of the rapper.

“He’s so particular, his little tiny bits of this and that, and it all finally comes together.”

For his part, Snoop said after sitting next to Stewart at the roast, “I knew I wanted to be alongside this lady for the rest of my life.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have been friends since “Titanic.”

caption Leonardo DiCaprio played Jack, Kate Winslet’s love interest, in “Titanic.” source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The two met while filming James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster “Titanic,” and have been friends ever since.

“Our chemistry naturally happened on screen. We just like each other as people,” DiCaprio told “Entertainment Tonight” while promoting the film in 1997.

Since then, the stars have continued to praise each other any chance they get, calling one another “fantastic” and “special.” They were reunited for 2008’s “Revolutionary Road,” and have frequently attended award show after-parties together.

And Winslet, whom DiCaprio once called his “favorite actress in the industry,” couldn’t contain her happiness for the actor when he finally won an Oscar in 2016.

Kris Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence became friends because of Lawrence’s love of reality TV.

caption Kris Jenner once received a Porsche from Jennifer Lawrence for Christmas. source Faye Sadou/MediaPunch/IPX and Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lawrence and Jenner met after Jenner surprised the “Mother!” actress for her birthday. But the world first became aware of Jenner and Lawrence’s friendship in 2015, when the Kardashian matriarch wished her “little piece of shit” friend Lawrence a happy birthday – and included a humorous photo of the two “caught” in bed.

From there, the two only got closer, with Lawrence once passing out drunk and naked in Jenner’s closet after “22 martinis” with the reality star.

In 2017, Lawrence gifted Jenner a mini Porsche, and even appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in May.

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves first met on the set of 1992’s “Dracula.”

caption Both Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves starred in “Dracula.” source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ryder and Reeves played lovers in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 film “Dracula”- and might even be legally married, because a wedding ceremony they participated in for the film was officiated by “a real Romanian priest.”

Ryder and her “Dracula” costar Gary Oldman apparently had a falling out while filming, but the actress credited Reeves with easing the tension.

“I was always just so happy when you were around because there was so much, sort of, trauma,” Ryder said of Reeves’ participation in the film.

Since then, the two actors have met for dinner every year or so, and recently reunited for 2018’s “Destination Wedding.”

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps have had some crazy adventures together.

caption Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps met while filming “Dawson’s Creek.” source Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT

Williams and Philipps met while filming the hit drama “Dawson’s Creek,” and have been friends ever since.

The two have been through lots of ups and downs together, with Philipps consoling Williams after the death of Heath Ledger, Williams’ former lover. The actresses also frequently attend red carpets together, and are always quick to praise one another in interviews.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck met when Damon was 10 and Affleck was 8.

caption Matt Damon and Ben Affleck starred in “Good Will Hunting” together. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Childhood friends Damon and Affleck grew up two blocks away from each other in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and attended the same schools. The two would even have “business lunches” in high school where they’d brainstorm about how to make it big in Hollywood.

Damon and Affleck eventually moved to Los Angeles in the late 90s, where they wrote “Good Will Hunting,” the film that would make both of them into stars and Oscar winners.

The pair have been friends ever since, and Damon has stuck by Affleck’s side as he’s worked through his alcohol addiction, even reportedly giving up drinking when around Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini have been friends forever.

“I was friends with Marc Anthony and then he started dating [Lopez], and he was doing a film,” Remini remembered of the first time she met the singer in 2004.

“I went to the premiere and he said, ‘You have to meet Jennifer!'”

The actress joked that she hoped she could find a flaw in Lopez, but wasn’t able to. The two “fell in love right there,” according to Lopez.

“It was one of those instant chemistry things where you just feel like, ‘I love this person. I love being around this person,'” Lopez said of meeting Remini.

Since then, the two have appeared in several projects together, and frequently post about one another on social media.

Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Garner opened up about their friendship during a segment for “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“Our first time we ever met was at ‘Hollywood Game Night,'” Clarkson said on her show.

“And – this is when I knew I loved her -she legit walked up to me, we’d never met, and got like this close to my face, and she goes, ‘Kelly Clarkson, I did not come here to lose.’ And she was so competitive. It makes me sweat thinking about it.”

The two laughed about the incident, and revealed they’d actually won.