15 celebrities who came from famous families and are worth millions

caption Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, is reportedly worth $8 million. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Many of the most beloved celebrities come from famous families.

Several of them leveraged their family names into successful careers and are now worth millions of dollars.

Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Jalen Smith, and Kylie Jenner are some of the stars from famous families who have struck it rich in their own right.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When you’re born to a rich and famous family, your chances of ending up rich and famous yourself are decidedly improved.

Just ask Kylie Jenner, who leveraged her family name into a successful career as a model and entrepreneur, and is now reportedly the youngest self-made billionaire in the world.

Many more of today’s most popular and beloved celebrities come from famous families, including Miley Cyrus, Jaden Smith, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Several of them have even eclipsed the earnings of their parents while making impressive names for themselves.

Here are 15 celebrities who come from famous families and are now worth millions.

Jennifer Aniston is the daughter of actor John Aniston, who has starred on “Days of Our Lives” for more than three decades. She has a net worth of more than $200 million, much of which comes from endorsements and modeling.

Source: Forbes

Gwyneth Paltrow’s mother is Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Blythe Danner. While Paltrow is a highly paid actress, much of her net worth comes from her health and wellness company, Goop, which is worth a quarter of a billion dollars.

source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: The New York Times Magazine

Jaden Smith, son of actor Will Smith and actress Jada Pinkett Smith, is worth approximately $8 million. The 20-year-old actor also raps, writes songs, has a fashion brand, and does modeling work.

source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: The Richest

Ben Stiller was born to parents Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, who performed together on television for decades. He is noted for his work as an actor, director, and producer, and has a net worth of around $120 million.

source M. Tran/FilmMagic

Source: The Richest

Bryce Dallas Howard has a net worth estimated at $15 million. She has starred in several films and television series, in a career aided by the fame of her actor and director father, Ron Howard.

source Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Source: The Richest

Kylie Jenner is worth approximately $1 billion dollars. Though often described as a “self-made” billionaire, the fact that her entire family, the Jenner and Kardashian clans, are wildly famous, surely helped word of her cosmetics business spread.

caption Kylie Jenner, third from left, with Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

Source: Harper’s Bazaar

Heiress Paris Hilton is worth approximately $100 million. She has had an acting and modeling career, she has lines of shoes and perfumes, and charges exorbitantly for personal appearances, but most of her wealth comes from her famous family of hoteliers.

caption Barron Nicholas Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Paris Hilton and Rick Hilton in 2010. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Source: The Richest

Anderson Cooper is the son of writer Wyatt Cooper and the famed heiress, artist, actress, and socialite Gloria Vanderbilt. Cooper is not set to inherit the Vanderbilt fortune, and he may not need it — he earns $12 million annually from his job at CNN.

source Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Source: Variety

Angelina Jolie is the daughter of acclaimed actor Jon Voight. Her own acting career paved the way for many other opportunities, such as a multi-million-dollar contract with Louis Vuitton. She is worth about $160 million.

source Evan Agostini/ Getty

Source: The Richest

Enrique Iglesias followed in the footsteps of his father Julio into the music industry, becoming a famed singer in his own right. His career has earned him approximately $85 million. Julio, on the other hand, is worth about $300 million, according to The Richest.

Source: The Richest

Actor Kiefer Sutherland has a net worth of about $65 million. He came into the career following the path of his famous parents, actor Donald Sutherland and actress Shirley Douglas. He reportedly makes about $20 million a year.

Source: The Richest

Kelly Osbourne, daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, largely grew up on TV, and it is her television career, launched by her family’s reality show, that has earned her a net worth of approximately $19 million today.

source Frazer Harrison/Getty

Source: The Sun

Miley Cyrus has earned her $160 million fortune through her work on screen and on the stage as a musician, a career made possible thanks to her country music superstar father Billy Ray Cyrus.

Source: Insider

Charlie Sheen is worth an estimated $125 million, a fortune he amassed largely thanks to his role on long-running series “Two and a Half Men.” Son of actor Martin Sheen, Charlie was, for a time, the highest paid actor on television. His brother, actor Emilio Estevez, also has an estimated net worth in the millions.

source Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Source: The Richest

Actor Chris Pine is worth an estimated $20 million. He followed his famous parents, Gwynne Gilford and Robert Pine, into a career on screen.

source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Source: The Richest