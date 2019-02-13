11 times celebrities were starstruck by other famous people

caption Jennifer Lawrence has been starstruck in front of a few celebrities. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

You know the old saying – stars, they’re just like us. They pump their own gas. They make trips to the grocery store. They go for jogs around town (though somehow end up looking far less sweaty). They also have moments of pure, unadulterated fan-girling.

Jennifer Lawrence panicked when she was introduced to Jack Nicholson. Adam Scott couldn’t contain himself when he met Mark Hamill. And Sophie Turner proudly snapped a selfie with Ryan Gosling – because, I mean, how could you not?

INSIDER looked back on some of the very best starstruck moments.

Matt LeBlanc had Emilia Clarke blushing.

Emilia Clarke shared the couch with Matt LeBlanc during an episode of “The Graham Norton Show,” and was positively giddy. “I’m actually blushing,” she said. “I just think you’re wicked.”

The best part of all this? Clarke got LeBlanc to say “How you doin’,” and now we all know that the actor formerly known as Joey Tribbiani has definitely still got it.

Selena Gomez was excited to meet Shia LaBeouf.

caption When he walks away, she gets giddy. source YouTube/Petes0281

Sometimes, it’s really hard to play it cool around your crush. Especially when you have no idea you’re about to see them. Selena Gomez was told that she was going to meet a fan and instead walked right into Shia LaBeouf’s dressing room. She immediately ran away and he came out after her. The two shared a sweet moment, snapped a picture, and the singer scurried away again.

Gomez waited until she was alone to totally geek out, as evidenced in the clip.

Jennifer Lawrence tried to be cool in front of Damien Lewis.

caption She tried to hide at one point. source Access Hollywood

While we’re on the subject of Jennifer Lawrence, the actress also had a delightful freak-out when she came face-to-face to Damien Lewis on the red carpet. She immediately told the reporter she was speaking to “be cool,” panicked some more, and then pinned herself to a wall when Lewis looked over.

They two ended up hugging, Lawrence profusely complimented his show “Homeland,” and then worried out loud that her ears were turning red. It’s an equally painful and deeply relatable clip.

Sophie Turner admired Ryan Gosling from afar.

caption Her excitement is evident. source Instagram/Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner might not have officially met Ryan Gosling, but she did manage to snap an A+ selfie with him. The “Game of Thrones” star took a picture of herself with the actor in the background, along with the caption: “Sorry boys. I’m off the market.”

Millie Bobby Brown is a super fan of the Kardashians.

caption She was on on Kim’s Snapchat. source YouTube/Clevver News

Millie Bobby Brown has never been shy about her fascination with The Kardashians. On the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she shared her obsession with “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and the special “Kardashian language.”

When they saw the interview, the Kardashians responded in kind: “I love you @milliebbrown, you are so adorable! Thanks for watching #KUWTK! We are huge fans of yours also!! @jimmyfallon #Okurrr,” Kris Jenner wrote on Twitter.

“It’s a mutual love fest!! I LOVE you @milliebbrown! #Okurrrrttt this video made me smile from ear to ear BIBLE,” Khloe Kardashian wrote.

When she finally met Kim, she made an appearance on her Snapchat.

Jennifer Lawrence was thrilled to meet Bill Murray.

Jennifer Lawrence has been outspoken about her admiration for Bill Murray. So, when Bill Murray made a surprise appearance at the 2015 San Diego Comic-Con, Jennifer Lawrence was visibly excited. She posed for photos with him and you can see the excitement on her face.

Later she said that she had been trying to work with him for a while.

“I kind of spoke to him through Woody Harrelson. I would send emails to Woody, mostly when I was drunk, of things I always wanted to say to Bill Murray,” She told reporters later, according to Entertainment Tonight. “So he received them. So just the fact that Bill Murray knows that I exist was part one. Part two, he wanted to speak to me. And he like, mentioned something about us working together, I don’t know! I’m excited about that, that was cool.”

Emma Stone lost it over a message from Mel B.

caption She was brought to tears. source YouTube/ 2DayFMSydney

On 2DayFMSydney, Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield sang and danced to “Stop” by The Spice Girls because Stone is such a big fan. Then, she got the shock of her life via a surprise message from Scary Spice Mel B. Her reaction was priceless and she couldn’t stop talking about how excited she was.

Anne Hathaway was excited to be near Mariah Carey.

When Mariah Carey was right behind her on the red carpet for the New York premiere of “The Intern,” Anne Hathaway couldn’t contain her excitement.

“I’m freaking out,” she told the interviewer. “She’s like two arm lengths away right now.”

Adam Scott was pleasantly surprised by Mark Hamill.

caption Scott was literally shaking. source YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

When Adam Scott was a kid, he sent Mark Hamill a letter inviting him to his birthday party. Hamill, unfortunately, didn’t get to attend but decided to make up for it by surprising Scott on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” years later.

He appeared on stage, lightsaber in tow, and Scott was shocked. He was shaking, beaming, and quite a lot of expletives were thrown around. If you’d like to experience roughly two minutes of complete earnest happiness, give it a watch.

Cardi B met Lady Gaga at the 2019 Grammys and freaked out.

caption Cardi B explained how excited she was to meet Gaga. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Cardi B met Lady Gaga at the 2019 Grammys and the pair was spotted in some adorable photos. But Cardi’s admiration for Lady Gaga actually dates back further than that.

“When I was a teenager Lady Gaga changed my life,” she wrote in 2016. “She inspired me to be myself & be different.”

Gaga responded to that tweet in 2018, telling Cardi she loved her and also responded to a video of Cardi performing Lady Gaga’s hit “Bad Romance” during her high school talent show.

Following the Grammys, Gaga defended Cardi from people who criticized her in the wake of her win for best rap album (Cardi was the first solo woman to win the award).

“It is so hard to be a woman in this industry,” she tweeted, alongside a photo of the pair. “What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave.”

Jennifer Lopez said she was excited by a surprise call from Joanna Gaines.

Jennifer Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres that she had a total fangirl moments when her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez surprised her with an anniversary present: a FaceTime call with “Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines, according to People magazine.

“We got a little fixer upper next to the water, and we were like, ‘Oh, we gotta fix this up, it’s really a house that needs work,'” Lopez said. “I was like, wouldn’t it be amazing to have (Gaines) do it for us? But she doesn’t do anything outside of Waco, like nothing.”

Lopez said that when she got the call, she implored Gaines to give her just a little bit of help on the design decisions for their place and that she obliged.