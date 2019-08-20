8 apps that celebrities use to build their brands and express themselves

caption Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson uses YouTube to document his life. source pixinoo/Shutterstock, Visual China Group via Getty Images

Though celebrity lifestyles may seem light years removed from those of everyday people, one area in which they are just like us is their app use.

While Instagram and Snapchat are well established among Gen Z-ers, celebrities’ taste in apps go beyond the expected social networking sites.

Whether for work, play, or personal venting, celebrities enjoy using apps just like fans.

Besides the massive followings, over-the-top professionally done photos, and jet-set lifestyles, celebrities are just like us when it comes to their social media habits. They love to post and share about the people, places, and things they love.

Though Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat are obvious choices for the list, some celebrities have some unexpected favorites to use as creative outlets, to build their brand, or just for fun.

Here are some of the apps that your favorite celebrities can’t get enough of.

Face Swap allows Sia to live up to her faceless, public image all while promoting her albums.

source Sharaf Maksumov/Shutterstock, Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

In 2016, Sia took to social media to call on fans to download Face Swap and switch their faces with the model portraying her on the cover of her new album while using the hashtag #IAmThisIsActing. The magic of Face Swap led to social media promotion for her seventh studio album, “This Is Acting,” which, according to Complex, sold 81,000 copies in the first week.

Perfect365 has helped craft some of the iconic Kardashian-Jenner selfies we all know and have seen on our Instagram Explore pages.

source Darcy Schild/Business Insider, Chris Weeks/Getty Images for Calvin Klein

Kim Kardashian’s preferred selfie-editing app, Perfect365, is an augmented-reality beauty platform. According to Seventeen, Kim and the Kardashian-Jenner clan use the app to touch up their photos and give themselves the perfect glow. Think glossier lips, deeper tan lines, and makeup and hairstyles straight from the runway.

After a yearslong back-and-forth between Taylor Swift and Apple Music, the app and singer have since reconciled and entered a lucrative dynamic.

source Vasin Lee/Shutterstock, FOX via Getty Images

After a brief chapter of bad blood between music megastar Taylor Swift and streaming service Apple Music, Swift is currently using the app to connect with fans in a whole new way. She is asking fans to create their own playlists that she can view with the hashtag #PlaylistbyME.

With more followers than just about every other public figure, pop star Ariana Grande truly dominates Twitter.

source khak/Shutterstock, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

With the 11th most followed account on Twitter as of this publication, with more than 64 million followers, Ariana Grande is no newbie to the Twittersphere. Grande has capitalized on using Twitter as a marketing tool to promote albums such as “Thank U, Next” and “Dangerous Woman.”

However, she is also famously known to take to the app to voice her opinions and share the ups and downs of her personal life, from the Manchester arena bombing to her relationship with Mac Miller.

“Friends” star Jennifer Aniston said she lets her creative juices flow with Bitmoji.

source Sharaf Maksumov/Shutterstock, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston said she loves a good personalized avatar and that she enjoys Bitmoji because it allows her to be an artist. And she said in an interview with E! News that she creates Bitmoji for her friends, too.

The app allows users to customize cartoons in their own image, or create entirely different personas in an adorable and easy-to-use way.

DJ Khaled’s inspirational Snapchat speeches helped him rise to fame.

source XanderSt/Shutterstock, Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

In an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, Khaled credits Snapchat with being a game changer in his career and allowing his fans to get to know him personally. He said he uses it to inspire other people but also to motivate himself.

He also said that he prefers the social media app over others because of its realness.

“When you push the button I ain’t got time to act,” he told Business Insider. “You push the button and I’m just being me. You can hear it in my voice. You can see it in my eyes. It’s just being me.”

Actor and legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showcases his life for all to see on his YouTube channel.

source pixinoo/Shutterstock, Visual China Group via Getty Images

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson, one of the highest-paid actors in the world, is also a YouTube star. He has his own channel titled The Rock, which has well over 4 million subscribers and features videos of the actor attending premieres, answering fans’ questions, or just cracking jokes. His first video in 2016 was a trailer to announce the launch of his channel that he said would “change the game” of YouTube.

Using TikTok helped Lil Nas X popularize his chart-topping hit “Old Town Road.”

source Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Breaking records by holding the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 19 weeks in a row, “Old Town Road” has become a global cultural phenomenon. The 20-year-old behind the legendary track, Lil Nax X, actually got his start on social media app TikTok. Allowing users to create quickly dubbed over videos with different soundbites and audio, the app became the perfect place to spread the country-trap hit.

The song spread like wildfire on the app after listeners created memes involving the song, causing it to go viral.