21 celebrities who have openly expressed their love of fast food

caption Heidi Klum modeled for McDonald’s. source Johannes Simon/Getty Images

Celebrities dine at some of the most high-end restaurants in the world, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t susceptible to fast food cravings.

While some stars rarely indulge, others have taken to social media to flaunt their go-to orders.

Chrissy Teigen said she often eats fast food more than once a week, and Kanye West even wrote a poem called “The McDonald’s Man.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Despite their ability to score reservations at Michelin star restaurants, some celebrities are still allured by golden arches and drive-thrus.

While many of them regularly and routinely follow clean diets, they also have an open adoration for fast food joints. For example, Chrissy Teigen admitted that she grabs fast food more than once a week, and Kanye West even wrote a poem about McDonald’s.

Here are 21 celebrities who have openly expressed a love of fast food.

Bella Hadid has enjoyed McDonald’s on multiple occasions.

caption Bella Hadid has been photographed eating McDonald’s. source Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The supermodel joined Kendall Jenner to pick up McDonald’s during New York Fashion Week in 2017.

In 2018, she shared an Instagram story of her McDonald’s meal and wrote, “v serious pit stop.”

Justin Timberlake celebrated his 2014 People’s Choice Awards victories at Taco Bell.

caption Justin Timberlake went to Taco Bell in 2014. source Justin Timberlake/Instagram

After three wins at the 40th annual People’s Choice Awards, the “SexyBack” singer made a Taco Bell run.

He shared an Instagram photo and wrote, “What do we do after we win 3 PCAs?!?! Easy… Go to Taco Bell!! People’s Champ, baby!!”

Padma Lakshmi went on a road trip and found the best In-N-Out Burger.

caption Padma Lakshmi enjoyed a meal from In-N-Out Burger. source Padma Lakshmi/Instagram

The “Top Chef” host walked the red carpet at the 2015 Emmy Awards, but her night wasn’t complete without indulging in a meal from In-N-Out Burger.

In 2016, she told an E! News reporter that she went on a road trip of the California coast and kept track of the best In-N-Out Burger.

“The best one we had was Palm Springs, but I love burgers,” Lakshmi said.

Rihanna shared a photo of her meal from Chefette, a fast food restaurant based in Barbados.

caption Rihanna has shared her meals from Chefette. source Rihanna/Instagram

In 2013, the Barbadian singer shared her meal from Chefette, a fast food restaurant based in Barbados. She wrote, “A taste of Heauxm.”

Lili Reinhart prefers Domino’s Pizza.

caption Lili Reinhart stars on The CW’s “Riverdale.” source Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

The “Riverdale” star has tweeted about Domino’s Pizza multiple times in the past. She’s also included references to the fast food chain while promoting the series on Twitter.

Anna Kendrick has often tweeted about Taco Bell but said she “cannot eat it before midnight.”

caption Anna Kendrick said she drives out of her way to get food at a Taco Bell with a drive-thru. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NBC

On a 2012 episode of TBS’ “Conan,” the actress said, “It’s a dirty thing that I love Taco Bell so much. I cannot eat Taco Bell before midnight.”

“I drive out of my way to go to the one with a drive-thru so I don’t have to go inside and then I’ll just eat it in the parking lot in my car,” she continued.

Although she admitted to eating Taco Bell in private, Kendrick shared her love for the chain on Twitter.

“Just tried taco bell’s doritos taco. I can see why they sold 100 million of these already. This is no joke,” she wrote.

Kanye West tweeted that McDonald’s is his favorite restaurant.

caption Kanye West has included lyrics about McDonald’s in his songs. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/McDonalds

In 2018, the rapper tweeted, “McDonald’s is my favorite restaurant,” and it wasn’t the first time he’s professed his love for the fast food chain.

Two years earlier, West wrote a poem called “The McDonald’s Man.” His go-to order was also featured in a January 2020 McDonald’s commercial, showing that he prefers six chicken mcnuggets with tangy barbecue sauce, fries, and a milkshake.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright had a Taco Bell food truck at their rehearsal dinner.

caption Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright got married in June 2019. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

After the “Vanderpump Rules” stars’ rehearsal dinner in June 2019, they had a Taco Bell food truck waiting outside for guests.

One month earlier, a Twitter user pointed out Taco Bell’s hotel in Palm Springs, California, and tagged Taylor. He responded, “Wtf!!!!! Oh my god!! Emily thank you, for this incredible news!!! just when you couldn’t love taco bell anymore they go and do this.”

Beyoncé shared a photo of her meal from In-N-Out, which she washed down with champagne.

caption Beyonce enjoyed a burger and fries with a flute of champagne. source Beyonce/Instagram

In 2013, the singer posted a photo of herself enjoying a meal from In-N-Out Burger in front of three laptops – along with a flute of champagne.

Katy Perry waited in line for Taco Bell while she was in Tokyo, Japan.

caption Katy Perry visited a Taco Bell in Tokyo, Japan. source Katy Perry/Instagram

In 2015, the pop singer shared a photo of herself outside of a Taco Bell in Tokyo, Japan.

“You can take the girl out of America but you can’t take the Taco Bell out of the girl, okuurrrr (also there was an hour wait fer it…Tokyo knows what’s up!)” she wrote.

Bradley Cooper’s favorite birthdays were spent at McDonald’s.

caption Bradley Cooper starred in “Silver Linings Playbook.” source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

In 2016, the actor told W Magazine that his favorite birthday memories were from his childhood parties at McDonald’s. “We would get Egg McMuffins,” he added.

Cooper said, “I just loved the little trays with the party. They would come in boxes. Every kid would have little party boxes that you would eat all your stuff in.”

Kylie Jenner craved In-N-Out during her pregnancy.

caption Kylie Jenner released a 37-step makeup routine video with Vogue. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

In the video she released to announce her pregnancy, the makeup mogul ordered a double cheeseburger and fries well done.

“In-N-Out these days literally tastes like… it’s the best thing I’ve had,” she said in the video.

Selena Gomez opted for tacos from Jack in the Box rather than a traditional birthday cake.

caption Selena Gomez celebrated her birthday with tacos from Jack in the Box. source Selena Gomez/Instagram

In 2013, the singer shared a photo of the birthday celebration and wrote on Twitter, “My cake was… Jack n the box tacos… Yes.”

Jennifer Lawrence got McDonald’s on her way to the 2013 Oscars.

caption Jennifer Lawrence ate a slice of pizza at the 2013 Oscars. source Al Seib/Getty Images

“I forgot to eat because I was so stressed trying to leave the house, and I got in the car and I was starving. The ceremony is four hours long. I got in the car and could see the McDonald’s right there,” Lawrence told MTV News’ Josh Horowitz on the red carpet.

As the interview continued, she paused and said, “Hang on, I didn’t say fries. I’m seeing you talk, and all I’m thinking about is me pissed that I didn’t get fries.”

Lawrence added, “You have to remind them of ketchup because they never include ketchup. You have to ask for it.”

Mindy Kaling said she eats at McDonald’s twice a week.

caption Mindy Kaling starred on “The Mindy Project.” source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Hulu

On a 2015 episode of TBS’ “Conan,” Kaling spoke about her favorite fast food restaurant.

She said, “What I love about McDonald’s is that I have very long hours, and I’m incredibly impatient, so fast food is great for me. It’s not great for the LA lifestyle, but I like McDonald’s because they’ve done a lot to make a lot of healthy options for people if they want like salads and whatever – I don’t eat those.”

Kaling continued, “I like seeing them. I like to go and be like ‘Great, they’ve offered those things.’ I’m like, ‘I’ll have a Quarter Pounder please.'”

The comedian has tweeted about McDonald’s multiple times in the past, even calling it “my kingdom for the filet o fish extra value meal and a sundae.”

Khloe Kardashian tweeted about her cravings for Popeyes when she was pregnant.

caption Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner enjoyed Popeyes with friends. source Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

The reality star has been a longtime fan of the fast food chain.

In 2016, she shared a photo of herself and Kourtney Kardashian enjoying Popeyes on a private jet. She wrote, “Yummmmm!! I couldn’t wait!!! Popeyes on the PJ!!! Cheat day but it’s so worth it!!!”

When Kardashian was pregnant with her daughter True Thompson in 2018, she tweeted that she was “starving” and wanted Popeyes. E! News reported that the chain sent the Good American founder food after seeing her tweet.

After receiving her delivery, she wrote, “Ok that fulfilled every craving I’ve been having for Popeyes over the past couple days. Letting the food craving build up is actually better lol I’m so satisfied now. Yum yum! I feel guilty but GREAT.”

Heidi Klum was a spokesperson for McDonald’s and posted several photos of her fast food meals.

caption Heidi Klum snacked on McDonald’s on the plane. source Heidi Klum/Instagram

The model has been a spokesperson and appeared in a commercial for the fast food chain. She’s also posted photos of herself snacking on several menu items.

Taylor Swift said she makes a daily stop at Starbucks.

caption Taylor Swift carried a Starbucks cup in New York. source Alessio Botticelli/Getty Images

Swift told WedMD that she indulges in Starbucks skinny vanilla lattes on weekdays and spiced pumpkin lattes on weekends.

“The point is I’m never cutting out what I love, which is Starbucks,” she said.

The pop star’s 2014 song “Blank Space” contains the lyrics “Got a long list of ex-lovers,” which many fans misheard as “All the lonely Starbucks lovers.”

She leaned in to the confusion and wished all the the “Starbucks lovers” a happy Valentine’s Day in 2015 in a since deleted tweet, and Starbucks responded.

Chrissy Teigen said she eats fast food “a few times a week” and prefers McDonald’s or Taco Bell.

caption Chrissy Teigen handed out McDonald’s. source Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

“I eat fast food a few times a week. Sometimes I go a little crazy, especially when things get nuts and I’m in LA. I’m used to living in New York and I myself would never ever venture into a Taco Bell or McDonald’s. But there’s something about LA, with the drive-thru – it’s too easy,” she told Delish in 2017.

Teigen continued, “When I cook, everything is organic and very clean; I’m meticulous and kind of insane about it. But sometimes you just want a Doritos Locos Taco.”

Kim Kardashian is a fan of Taco Bell, In-N-Out Burger, McDonald’s, Chipotle, and KFC.

caption Kim Kardashian revealed that she orders fries at McDonald’s. source E!

The reality star told fans on Twitter that she eats “mostly plant-based. No meat anymore.” However, she still likes to indulge in fast food.

People reported Kardashian West’s go-to orders at each of her favorite restaurant chains.

Emma Roberts has been seen with a red, white, and yellow In-N-Out Burger bag more than once.

caption Emma Roberts enjoyed a burger from In-N-Out. source instagram.com/emmaroberts6

The actress has grabbed a bite from In-N-Out before events, on dates, and even at fancy after-parties.