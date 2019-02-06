15 celebrities’ favorite off-the-beaten-path eateries

caption Martha Stewart loves the breakfast at The Loveless Cafe in Nashville. source The Loveless Cafe/Trip Advisor

Many people think celebrities frequent only swanky Michelin-starred restaurants – but sometimes, they crave simple meals just like the rest of us do.

Taylor Swift opts for sweet potato pancakes at a breakfast nook in Nashville, Tennessee, while the Kardashians have dined at the same Middle Eastern restaurant in Glendale, California, since they were kids.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Jimmy Fallon have even shed light on lesser-known spots in New York City.

When people think celebrities, they think luxury.

But sometimes, when it comes to their food, celebrities are just like us, and they crave something more simple. For Sarah Jessica Parker, a tiny British tea parlor in Greenwich Village does the trick; and Martha Stewart said a breakfast she had at a dive diner in Nashville, Tennessee, was the best she’s ever tasted.

Here are 15 celebs and their favorite lesser-known spots to grab a bite.

Sarah Jessica Parker knows all the good spots in New York City’s Greenwich Village neighborhood, but loves Tea & Sympathy in particular.

caption Tea & Sympathy in New York City. source Ben Hider/Getty Images

Tucked away on Greenwich Avenue in New York City is Tea & Sympathy, a cozy neighborhood joint for afternoon tea, shepherd’s pie, and sticky toffee pudding. The spot has been around for over two decades and is one of longtime New Yorker Sarah Jessica Parker’s all-time favorite haunts.

Parker spoke highly of the British-themed nook on Instagram recently: “Delicious. Comforting. And most perfect spot for a cozy assignation. The whole world stops when you are on the other side of those foggy windows.”

The Kardashians have dined at Carousel — a Middle Eastern restaurant in Glendale, California — since they were kids.

caption Mezze at Carousel. source Flickr/T.Tseng

If you’re a devoted fan of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” you may have noticed that they often dine at Carousel Restaurant in Glendale, California.

Kim Kardashian West recently celebrated her 37th birthday at the family-owned spot, which serves authentic Lebanese and Middle Eastern cuisine. Carousel explained on Facebook, “The Kardashians have been loyal patrons of Carousel ever since the late Robert Kardashian brought his family to the Hollywood location years ago to experience authentic Armenian food.”

One of Mark Wahlberg’s favorite Boston, Massachusetts, haunts is Marylou’s Coffee.

caption Marylou’s Coffee in Boston. source Alex A./Yelp

Mark Wahlberg is vocal about his Boston pride. When he recently made a trip back to his hometown he stopped at Marylou’s Coffee in the Quincy neighborhood of the city, and, according to the Boston Herald, “hopped behind the shop’s iconic hot pink counter and pretended to take drink orders.”

You can find Taylor Swift at the Pancake Pantry in Nashville, Tennessee.

caption The Pancake Pantry in Nashville. source Kat V/Pancake Pantry/Trip Advisor

According to Glamour, Taylor Swift lives for the sweet potato pancakes at the Pancake Pantry in Nashville, Tennessee. On the restaurant, Swift writes: “I love this breakfast place because it serves about a million kinds of pancakes, including my favorite, sweet potato pancakes. It’s a Nashville staple, with a line usually stretching around the block in quaint Hillsboro Village.”

Marix Tex Mex Cafe in West Hollywood, California, is one of Jennifer Aniston’s go-to places for margaritas and guacamole.

caption Marix Tex Mex Cafe in West Hollywood. source TripAdvisor/looloolondon68

Marix Tex Mex is a West Hollywood staple, and said to be one of Jennifer Aniston’s favorite places to grab a margarita and some guacamole. Aniston has been open about her love for Mexican food in the past, admitting that her “cheat days” are usually spent eating it.

Martha Stewart loves the biscuits and country ham at The Loveless Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee.

caption The Loveless Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee. source The Loveless Cafe/Trip Advisor

The Loveless Cafe is practically a landmark in Nashville, Tennessee. The old-school American diner has been around since 1951, and is known for its neon sign on Highway 100. Many celebrities – like Al Gore, Princess Anne, and countless country music stars – have dined there. According to the café, Martha Stewart once said, “It was the best breakfast I’ve ever had.” She praised their biscuits and country ham in particular on the Cooking Channel’s show, “The Best Thing I Ever Ate.”

One of Anthony Bourdain’s favorite places to get a pastrami sandwich was Pastrami Queen on NYC’s Upper East Side.

caption Pastrami Queen in New York City. source Pastrami Queen/Trip Advisor

Pastrami Queen on New York City’s Upper East Side is not necessarily world famous (many people know Katz’s Deli from “When Harry Met Sally” a bit better). But for true foodies like Anthony Bourdain, there’s no place like the hidden gem on Lexington Ave.

Before Bourdain’s death in 2018, the chef posted a photo to Instagram of a pastrami sandwich from Pastrami Queen taken at 10 a.m., writing: “The joys of travel are many, but sometimes there’s no place like home. #PastramiQueen.” He also cited it as “excellent” in a TMZ interview.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé frequent Lucali, a pizzeria in Brooklyn, New York.

caption Pizza at Lucali in Brooklyn, New York. source Eric Mueller on Flickr

Jay-Z told Jimmy Kimmel that his preferred pizzeria is Lucali in Brooklyn’s Carroll Gardens neighborhood, which specializes in thin crust pizza. He claimed it was “by far” the best pizza in Brooklyn, where he’s from.

Mario Lopez’s favorite under-the-radar sushi spot is Crazy Fish in Beverly Hills, California.

caption Crazy Fish in Beverly Hills, California. source Yelp/Alda C.

There are endless sushi options in California, but Mario Lopez revealed his favorite to The Huffington Post. The actor is a fan of Crazy Fish, a no-frills sushi spot in Beverly Hills, saying: “The hand rolls at Crazy Fish are like burritos, they’re so thick. Their secret sashimi tempura sauce too is delicious, you could dip cardboard in it and it would taste good.”

Comedian Fred Armisen goes to Coava Coffee Roasters in Portland, Oregon, to get his caffeine fix.

caption Fred Armisen and Jerry Seinfeld on “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee.” source Netflix

Portland is the stomping grounds of SNL alum and comedian Fred Armisen, star of “Portlandia,” a satirical show about the city in the Pacific Northwest.

When Jerry Seinfeld joined Armisen for an episode of Netflix show “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee,” the duo went to Coava Coffee Roasters for a fresh cup of joe. The Portland-based mini chain was named one of the best coffee roasters the country by Thrillist in 2017.

Jimmy Fallon has been going to New York City’s Molly’s Pub on St. Patrick’s Day for the past 20 years.

caption Jimmy Fallon at Molly’s Shebeen Pub. source Molly’s Shebeen/Facebook

Jimmy Fallon is a longtime patron of Molly’s Shebeen Pub located in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of New York City. The late night host revealed on Instagram that he’s been going to the small, authentic Irish pub – replete with “sawdust on the floor and a log-burning fireplace” – on St. Patrick’s Day for the past two decades. He claims it’s “good luck.”

Gwyneth Paltrow loves the zucchini fries at Elio’s in New York City so much that she devised a similar recipe.

caption Elio’s in New York City. source Yelp/Corinna B.

According to Food & Wine, Gwyneth Paltrow has been going to Elio’s on New York City’s Upper East Side for so long that they don’t even give her a menu anymore. The actress loves their zucchini fries in particular, and even created her own take on the dish called “fried zucchini spaghetti.“

Hillary Clinton gave small businesses in Detroit, Michigan, shout-out on Instagram.

caption Hillary Clinton at Avalon Bakery in Detroit, 2016. source Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton visited Detroit on her presidential campaign trail in 2016, and made sure to visit two cherished local businesses while she was there.

The ex-Secretary of State made a pit stop at Astro Coffee in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood, and “highly recommended” the coffee there on Instagram. She also went to Avalon Bakery to sample their famously fresh-baked goods.

Kanye West loves Miss Lily’s in New York City.

caption Miss Lily’s in NYC. source Alan H/Trip Advisor

Kanye West often frequents colorful Jamaican joint Miss Lily’s. In fact, according to Essence, West rented out the entire New York City restaurant for his 36th birthday party.

Snoop Dogg loves Roscoe’s Chicken N’ Waffles so much that he offered to buy it when the company was experiencing financial troubles.

caption Chicken and waffles at Roscoe’s. source Yelp/Travis T.

When the parent company of popular California food chain Roscoe’s Chicken N’ Waffles declared bankruptcy back in 2016, Snoop Dogg was less than thrilled. The rapper, who is outspoken about his love for the place, joked about buying the chain, saying: “I guess I’m gonna have to name it Snoop Dogg’s Chicken N’ Waffles.”

These days, Roscoe’s is still in business, though it’s still dealing with Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It’s unclear whether or not Snoop Dogg has aided it financially in any way.

