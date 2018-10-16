12 celebrity-approved snacks that are the perfect pick-me-up

- source
When it comes to snacks celebrities are like you and me, they just can’t resist.
Though many celebrities enjoy super healthy options, some can’t get enough of “junk food” just like us.
Here are the favorite snacks of some of your favorite celebrities:
Lucy Hale loves to dip.
Hummus is great for dipping vegetables and chips, and Lucy Hale seems to agree. She considers herself a “hummus connoisseur.” She even tweets about the snack.
Demi Lovato sticks to a childhood favorite.
Out of all the different types of cookies there are, Demi Lovato always goes back to a childhood favorite – chocolate chip cookies. She told Us Weekly it’s not only her favorite snack but her favorite food, too.
Liam Hemsworth stays true to his Australian roots.
Like a true Australian, Liam Hemsworth loves his Vegemite. It’s vegan approved, and he grew up on the food spread. Growing up he claims he lived off Milo and vegemite on toast.
He and Miley Cyrus even have matching tattoos of the spread.
Selena Gomez can’t pick just one favorite snack.
Selena Gomez does not discriminate. When it comes to her favorite snacks, she hits all the major food groups: pickles, Hot Cheetos and chocolate. When it comes to being on tour, she told Bon Appétit: “I keep things pretty simple [backstage]. Plenty of water and pickles. And on the tour bus? Hot Cheetos and chocolate are staples.”
Tracee Ellis Ross is all salty, no sweet.
When it comes to snacks, Tracee Ellis Ross is more on the salty side of things, and she’s super specific. She said she enjoys Boulder Canyon potato chips and olives. She told People magazine she loves to eat this as a late-night snack.
Jennifer Lawrence loves to get cool.
Jennifer Lawrence has a big love for Cool Ranch Doritos.
She told Vanity Fair: “Cool Ranch Doritos are my girl. I’ve been trying to wean myself off Cool Ranch Doritos and move on to Pirate’s Booty. It’s just not doing the trick.”
Nick Jonas isn’t just your average popcorn lover.
Nick Jonas has a new twist on a classic flavor: Sriracha popcorn. The recently engaged singer loves an upgraded version of regular movie popcorn with hot flavor, he told Us Weekly.
If it’s sour, then it’s for Chrissy Teigen.
We all know Chrissy Teigen as an author of a best-selling cookbook, and a bona-fide foodie, but she said the one snack she can’t resist is Sour Patch Kids, Sour Punch Straws, and peanut M&Ms.
These are her must-have dressing room snacks, at least as of 2016. And she always requests a bunch of Smart Water along with it. Balance.
Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia love sour candy, too.
Although Mandy Moore said that at home she snacks on salmon, she and her “This is Us” co-star Milo Ventimiglia apparently also have a thing for sour candy.
“I’m a fan of sour candy,” she told Us Weekly. “On set, Milo keeps a stash of SweeTarts and Nerds.”
Hilary Duff loves spicy watermelon.
Having watermelon by itself isn’t enough for Hilary Duff. One of her favorite snacks is diced watermelon with Tajin and lime. A little sweet. A little spicy. A little sour.
Issa Rae loves a taco.
The “Insecure” star told Us Weekly that Taco Bell is her favorite fast-food spot and that she can’t get enough of their tacos.
“My favorite fast-food chain is Taco Bell. I just love their hard-shell tacos and double-decker tacos,” she said.
Gisele Bündchen loves donuts.
America runs on Dunkin’, but apparently so does Gisele Bündchen. Well not on their coffee, but their munchkins (a.k.a. donut holes). She told WSJ Magazine: “Oh, my God. I cannot have one. I have to have, like, 10. They’re so tiny … It’s a guilty pleasure.”