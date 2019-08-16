10 celebrities who were fired from ‘Saturday Night Live’ and went on to become A-listers

A handful of famous comedians didn’t last for very long on “SNL,” but found mainstream success anyway.

Sarah Silverman, Robert Downey Jr., and Rob Riggle only appeared on the show for one season, but are now A-listers.

Jenny Slate was fired for cursing on the air, and Damon Wayans for failing to run a character edit by producers.

“Saturday Night Live” is known for turning unknown comedians into household names. But throughout the show’s 44-year history, producer and creator Lorne Michaels has dropped several cast members from the show, many of whom went on to become famous anyway.

While some were only on the show for a season or even just a single episode, these comedians became superstars, grossing millions at the box office or starring in successful sitcoms.

Adam Sandler says he was fired from the show in the ’90s, but also “kind of” quit at the same time.

Comedian Adam Sandler joined the cast of “SNL” in 1991 and was a staple on the show until 1995, creating famous characters like Opera Man. After his fifth year, Michaels gave Sandler and his friend, Chris Farley, the boot.

“Yes, we were [fired],” Sandler told the Daily Beast. “We kind of quit at the same time as being fired. It was the end of the run for us.”

But that didn’t spell the end for Sandler, as he went on to become a comedic movie star. He starred in cult classics like “Happy Gilmore,” “Waterboy,” “The Wedding Singer,” and “Mr. Deeds.” More recently, he signed a deal to produce and star in eight Netflix movies.

Chris Rock was let go from the show after he expressed interest in another sketch series.

Chris Rock became a cast member in 1990 and remained on the show for three seasons. In 1993, he was let go from the show because he wanted to join a different sketch series called “In Living Color.”

In 2019, Rock returned to “SNL” to joke about his firing in a song with Adam Sandler. “I was fired by NBC,” Rock sang. “I went on ‘In Living Color,’ three weeks later they took it off TV.”

But that wasn’t the end of Rock’s career. The comedian went on to be a successful stand-up and later created his popular sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris.” He has also starred in movies like “Grown Ups,” the “Madagascar” franchise, and “I Think I Love My Wife.”

Laurie Metcalf appeared on “SNL” for just one episode before the show took a writer’s strike-induced hiatus. She wasn’t asked back.

In 1981, Laurie Metcalf made her debut on “Saturday Night Live” for only one episode. The show immediately went on hiatus for a writer’s strike, and Metcalf was not asked back when the show returned.

However, Metcalf has since been nominated for an Academy Award for her role in “Ladybird,” as well as for 11 Emmys (winning three) for her roles in “Roseanne,” “Getting On,” and “The Big Bang Theory,” among others, and for three Golden Globes. She has also won two Tonys.

Sarah Silverman says she was fired via fax after only one season.

Sarah Silverman joined “SNL” in 1993 as a writer and cast member, perfecting her Cher and Joan Rivers impersonations. At the end of her season, however, she was let go from the show. In fact, she said she was fired via fax.

Silverman quickly made a name for herself in the comedy world outside of “SNL.” She became famous for her brash stand-up comedy, for which she earned an Emmy award. Recently, her Hulu talk show, “I Love You, America,” was nominated for two Emmys before getting canceled in 2018.

Robert Downey Jr. wasn’t invited back to “SNL” after hist first season. He claims he was “ill-suited.”

In 1985, Michaels hired 20-year-old Robert Downey Jr. for the 11th season, but the actor only lasted one year. Downey has never said he was “fired” per se but did admit he was “ill-suited” for the show.

“I learned so much in that year about what I wasn’t,” Downey told Off Camera. “I was not somebody who was going to come up with a catchphrase. I was not somebody who was going to do impressions. I was somebody who was very ill-suited for rapid-fire sketch comedy. I was like this seems really hard.”

After his brief stint on “SNL,” he went on to star in several movies like “Weird Science” and “Less Than Zero.”

After serving time in jail and battling drug addiction, Downey became the face of the billion-dollar Marvel franchise as Iron Man. In the latest movie, “Avengers: Endgame,” the actor reportedly earned $75 million.

Damon Wayans was fired after just one season for going off-script.

Damon Wayans was hired in 1985, but only lasted one season because he decided to turn a straight character into a flamboyant gay man without running the character edit by producers. Michaels fired Wayans for insubordination.

“I knew I was going to get fired for it. Lorne did the right thing,” Wayans told The Weekender.

But that didn’t spell the end for Wayans. Instead, he went on to star in the sketch comedy show “In Living Color” for three seasons. In the early 2000s, he starred in his own sitcom “My Wife and Kids.” Most recently, he played Roger in the “Lethal Weapon” reboot.

After cursing on-air, Jenny Slate says she learned of her firing by reading it online.

Jenny Slate joined the cast in 2009, but only lasted one season because she accidentally cursed during the live show.

“Lorne and I never talked when I was fired at the end of the season. I got the news online. I’ve still never watched the clip of my f— up,” Slate told Glamour. “That’d be like watching yourself fall down the aisle at your wedding! I feel like it happened to somebody else, and I want to tell her, ‘Oh, girl. I’m so sorry, but you need to move on.'”

Although she said it felt like her career was over, she and her husband created the popular YouTube series “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.” She also earned recurring roles on the “Kroll Show,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Big Mouth.” More recently, she has starred in “Obvious Child” and “Landline.”

Joan Cusack appeared on “SNL” for just one season before getting dropped.

In 1985, producer and creator Lorne Michaels returned to produce “SNL” after a short hiatus. He wanted an entirely new cast, and Joan Cusack was part of it. Unfortunately, that season of “SNL,” its 11th, had unprecedentedly low ratings, and Michaels ended up firing most of the new cast, including Cusack.

However, she went on to become an A-list actress. Just two years after her “SNL” departure, Cusack was nominated for an Academy Award in “Working Girl.” In 1997, she was nominated again for “In & Out,” and recently, she has been racking up Emmy nominations for her role in Showtime’s “Shameless.”

Rob Riggle only appeared on “SNL” for one year before becoming a commentator.

In 2004, Michaels hired Rob Riggle, a former US marine. On the show, he impersonated Toby Keith and Howard Dean, but at the end of the season, Riggle was let go.

“This is the first showbiz gig I ever got so it’s overwhelming to begin with,” Riggle told the Daily Beast. “It’s an unbelievable pace and pressure, and I got to a point where I didn’t even know what was funny anymore by the end of the season.”

His comedy career didn’t end there, however. Riggle went on to become a correspondent on the “Daily Show,” and is now a commentator on FOX NFL Sunday.

Michaela Watkins was cut from the show after just one season.

Michaela Watkins joined the cast in 2008 but only lasted one season before Michaels let her go.

“The only explanation I got from him – and he’s not known to say things just to make people feel better – was that he felt deep down that I should have my own show,” Watkins told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “And I agreed. ‘SNL’ was a dream come true for me. It was a fantastic year. I don’t have any regrets.”

Although Watkins never got her own show, she did appear in several series and movies, including “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” “New Girl,” “Easy,” “Transparent,” and “The Goldbergs.” Recently, she appeared in the Netflix movie “Ibiza” and the Hulu series “Casual.”