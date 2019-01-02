What 25 musicians looked like at their first Grammys awards

caption Lady Gaga’s Grammys style has changed a lot over the years. source Dan MacMedan/WireImage

The 2019 61st Grammys award ceremony is airing this February.

Artists like Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, and Usher first walked the Grammys red carpet over a decade ago.

A lot of artists, like Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, have changed their style quite a bit since they first attended the Grammys.

With the 61st annual Grammys coming up, it’s hard not to look back on all of the shows that have come and gone. As viewers, we’ve watched so many iconic musicians get nominated for awards, win big, give epic performances, and sometimes wear a very memorable look on the red carpet.

That being said, as much as it’s fun to look back on big wins, it’s always fun to look back and see what some of our favorite artists looked like back when they made their first appearances at the Grammys.

Here’s what 25 musicians looked like at their first Grammys.

Drake walked his first Grammys red carpet in 2010.

caption He wore a leather jacket. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

This year, Drake has been nominated for seven Grammys, and over the course of his career, he’s already won three of them. Collectively, he’s been nominated 42 times. Drake’s first appearance was at the 2010 Grammys where he received two nominations for his hit single “Best I Ever Had.”

Rihanna made her first Grammys appearance in 2008.

caption She wore a short dress. source Getty/Gabriel Buoys

In 2008, Rihanna had her first Grammys experience, scoring four overall nominations and one win: she scored the award for best rap/song collaboration for “Umbrella.” In total, she has nine Grammys.

Who could forget Britney Spears’ first Grammys appearance in 2000?

caption She wore a white gown. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

Back in 2000, Spears’ career was just getting started and she received two big Grammy nominations, including one for best new artist. In the coming years, she’d be nominated for a Grammy six more times and win once.

Justin Timberlake went to the 2000 Grammy awards with NSYNC.

caption He was part of a boyband at the time. source Getty/Jim Smeal

Timberlake and Spears both attended the 2000 Grammys separately even though they were dating at the time. Timberlake made his Grammys debut with NSYNC and the group scored two nominations. Now, Timberlake has won 10 Grammys and he’s been nominated 39 times.

Beyoncé also made her first appearance at the 2000 Grammys.

caption Destiny’s Child (from left) Kelly Rowland, Farrah Franklin, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams. source Kirby Lee/WireImage

Bey’s first few Grammy Awards weren’t as a solo artist, but as a member of Destiny’s Child. In 2000, the group got two nominations for the single “Bills, Bills, Bills.” Now, she’s been nominated 66 times and she’s won 22 Grammys.

Lady Gaga won her first two Grammys in 2010.

caption Her look was iconic. source Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Gaga made one of many eccentric appearances at the 2010 Grammy Awards, where she was nominated for five awards for “Poker Face.” She won two of them.

Pink rocked the red carpet in 2002.

caption She wore dramatic eyeliner wings. source Getty/Jeff Kravitz

In 2002, P!nk made her Grammy Awards debut, where she won best pop collaboration with vocals for the song “Lady Marmalade,” alongside Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, and Mya.

Taylor Swift made her first Grammys appearance in 2008.

caption She wore her hair curly. source Getty/Frank Trapper

Back in 2008, Swift kept her look simple for her first Grammys show. She was nominated for best new artist and she’s since been nominated 32 times total, winning 10 of those Grammys.

Read More: THEN AND NOW: The most iconic country stars of all time

Nicki Minaj attended her first Grammy Awards in 2011.

caption She donned a memorable look. source Getty/Kevin Mazur

Minaj showed up on the red carpet in head-to-toe leopard print in 2011, when she was nominated for one award for her feature on Ludacris’ “My Chick Bad.” She would later be nominated nine more times.

Christina Aguilera was another pop star who made their Grammys debut in 2000.

caption She wore a metallic dress. source SGranitz

2000 was a big year for pop music at the Grammys. Aguilera appeared on the Grammys red carpet for the first time and that night she won the best new artist award and was nominated for best female pop vocal performance for “Genie In A Bottle.”

Keith Urban appeared at the Grammys for the first time in 2001.

caption He rocked short hair and sunglasses on the red carpet. source Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

The country music star looked a lot different at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards back in 2001, where he was nominated for best country instrumental performance for “Rollercoaster.” He would go on to win four Grammys.

Toni Braxton won her first two Grammys at her first Grammys show in 1994.

caption She wore a red dress. source Robin Platzer/Getty

Braxton walked the carpet at the 1994 Grammy Awards show, where she scored two big wins for best new artist and best female R&B vocal performance.

2009 was the first year we saw Katy Perry at the Grammys.

caption She wore a pink dress. source Larry Busacca/Getty

In 2009, Perry was nominated for an award for her hit first single “I Kissed A Girl.” She would later be nominated 12 more times but she has yet to be awarded a Grammy.

Bruno Mars scored seven nominations at his first Grammys in 2011.

caption He wore a suit. source Larry Busacca/Getty

Mars was a huge hit at his very first Grammys: he got seven nominations overall. He ended up winning one award, best male pop vocal performance, for the single “Just The Way You Are.”

Kelly Clarkson went to the Grammys for the first time in 2004.

caption She wore a black gown. source Getty/KMazur

It almost seems like a lifetime ago that Clarkson made her first Grammys appearance. In 2004, she was nominated for one award for her single “Miss Independent.” She would later be nominated 12 more times and win three times.

Ed Sheeran made his Grammys debut in 2013.

caption He wore jeans and sneakers on the red carpet. source Michael Tullberg/Getty

It’s hard to believe Sheeran’s first Grammys appearance was already almost five years ago. He was nominated for song of the year for “The A Team.” He’d later go on to win four Grammys.

The Foo Fighters have been going to the Grammys since 1996.

caption They wore blue, black, and gray. source Vinnie Zuffante/Getty

The rock band has a long history with this awards show. In 1996, they were nominated for best alternative music performance for their self-titled album. Over the years, they’ve been nominated 27 times and they’ve won 11 Grammys.

Miranda Lambert first showed up at the Grammys in 2007.

caption She wore her hair down. source Getty/Frazer Harrison

That year, the country music star scored a nomination for best female country vocal performance for the song “Kerosene.” At the time, she showed up with her then-husband Blake Shelton on her arm as her date.

Kenny Chesney made his Grammys debut in 2004.

caption He wore a cowboy hat. source Getty/Frank Micelotta Archive

In 2004, Chesney walked the red carpet with one nomination under his belt for his song “Hey Good Lookin’.”

Kanye West made a big impact at his first Grammys in 2005.

caption West wore an all-white suit. source Getty/Kevin Winter

In 2005, West made his first Grammys appearance. He was nominated for 10 awards that year and he ended up winning three of them. As of now, he’s been nominated 69 times and he’s won 21 Grammys.

Read More: The 18 most Grammy-nominated artists of all time

Jennifer Lopez first appeared at the Grammys in 2000.

caption She wore a gold dress. source Getty/Kevin.Mazur

Lopez made her Grammys debut in 1999, which was also the year she was nominated for her first and only Grammy award.

Celine Dion first graced the Grammys with her presence in 1993.

caption She wore a black gown. source Getty/Jim Smeal

It’s been a long history for Dion and the Grammys. In 1993, she was nominated for three awards and won one of them. She’d later go on to win five Grammys total.

Carrie Underwood went to her first Grammys in 2007.

caption She’s been to many award ceremonies since. source Getty/Frazer Harrison

Underwood received two nominations at her first Grammys show, and she won both of the awards, including the one for best new artist. Her wins didn’t stop there, in the next few years she’d go on to win five more.

John Legend won big at his first Grammys in 2005.

caption He wore a brown suit. source Getty/Dan MacMedan

At his first Grammys show, Legend received eight nominations and won three awards, including best new artist. He’d later go on to win seven more.

Usher first went to the Grammys in 1998.

caption He first attended the 40th annual Grammys. source Ron Galella/Getty

Back in 1998, Usher received one Grammy nomination for “You Make Me Wanna.” He’d later go on to win eight Grammys.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.