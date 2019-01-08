What 25 musicians looked like at their first Grammys awards

- source
- Dan MacMedan/WireImage
- The 2019 61st Grammys award ceremony is airing this February.
- Artists like Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, and Usher first walked the Grammys red carpet over a decade ago.
- A lot of artists, like Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, have changed their style quite a bit since they first attended the Grammys.
With the 61st annual Grammys coming up, it’s hard not to look back on all of the shows that have come and gone. As viewers, we’ve watched so many iconic musicians get nominated for awards, win big, give epic performances, and sometimes wear a very memorable look on the red carpet.
That being said, as much as it’s fun to look back on big wins, it’s always fun to look back and see what some of our favorite artists looked like back when they made their first appearances at the Grammys.
Here’s what 25 musicians looked like at their first Grammys.
Drake walked his first Grammys red carpet in 2010.
- source
- Steve Granitz/WireImage
This year, Drake has been nominated for seven Grammys, and over the course of his career, he’s already won three of them. Collectively, he’s been nominated 42 times. Drake’s first appearance was at the 2010 Grammys where he received two nominations for his hit single “Best I Ever Had.”
Rihanna made her first Grammys appearance in 2008.
- source
- Getty/Gabriel Buoys
In 2008, Rihanna had her first Grammys experience, scoring four overall nominations and one win: she scored the award for best rap/song collaboration for “Umbrella.” In total, she has nine Grammys.
Who could forget Britney Spears’ first Grammys appearance in 2000?
- source
- Steve Granitz/WireImage
Back in 2000, Spears’ career was just getting started and she received two big Grammy nominations, including one for best new artist. In the coming years, she’d be nominated for a Grammy six more times and win once.
Justin Timberlake went to the 2000 Grammy awards with NSYNC.
- source
- Getty/Jim Smeal
Timberlake and Spears both attended the 2000 Grammys separately even though they were dating at the time. Timberlake made his Grammys debut with NSYNC and the group scored two nominations. Now, Timberlake has won 10 Grammys and he’s been nominated 39 times.
Beyoncé also made her first appearance at the 2000 Grammys.
- source
- Kirby Lee/WireImage
Bey’s first few Grammy Awards weren’t as a solo artist, but as a member of Destiny’s Child. In 2000, the group got two nominations for the single “Bills, Bills, Bills.” Now, she’s been nominated 66 times and she’s won 22 Grammys.
Lady Gaga won her first two Grammys in 2010.
- source
- Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Gaga made one of many eccentric appearances at the 2010 Grammy Awards, where she was nominated for five awards for “Poker Face.” She won two of them.
Pink rocked the red carpet in 2002.
- source
- Getty/Jeff Kravitz
In 2002, P!nk made her Grammy Awards debut, where she won best pop collaboration with vocals for the song “Lady Marmalade,” alongside Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, and Mya.
Taylor Swift made her first Grammys appearance in 2008.
- source
- Getty/Frank Trapper
Back in 2008, Swift kept her look simple for her first Grammys show. She was nominated for best new artist and she’s since been nominated 32 times total, winning 10 of those Grammys.
Read More: THEN AND NOW: The most iconic country stars of all time
Nicki Minaj attended her first Grammy Awards in 2011.
- source
- Getty/Kevin Mazur
Minaj showed up on the red carpet in head-to-toe leopard print in 2011, when she was nominated for one award for her feature on Ludacris’ “My Chick Bad.” She would later be nominated nine more times.
Christina Aguilera was another pop star who made their Grammys debut in 2000.
- source
- SGranitz
2000 was a big year for pop music at the Grammys. Aguilera appeared on the Grammys red carpet for the first time and that night she won the best new artist award and was nominated for best female pop vocal performance for “Genie In A Bottle.”
Keith Urban appeared at the Grammys for the first time in 2001.
- source
- Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
The country music star looked a lot different at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards back in 2001, where he was nominated for best country instrumental performance for “Rollercoaster.” He would go on to win four Grammys.
Toni Braxton won her first two Grammys at her first Grammys show in 1994.
- source
- Robin Platzer/Getty
Braxton walked the carpet at the 1994 Grammy Awards show, where she scored two big wins for best new artist and best female R&B vocal performance.
2009 was the first year we saw Katy Perry at the Grammys.
- source
- Larry Busacca/Getty
In 2009, Perry was nominated for an award for her hit first single “I Kissed A Girl.” She would later be nominated 12 more times but she has yet to be awarded a Grammy.
Bruno Mars scored seven nominations at his first Grammys in 2011.
- source
- Larry Busacca/Getty
Mars was a huge hit at his very first Grammys: he got seven nominations overall. He ended up winning one award, best male pop vocal performance, for the single “Just The Way You Are.”
Kelly Clarkson went to the Grammys for the first time in 2004.
- source
- Getty/KMazur
It almost seems like a lifetime ago that Clarkson made her first Grammys appearance. In 2004, she was nominated for one award for her single “Miss Independent.” She would later be nominated 12 more times and win three times.
Ed Sheeran made his Grammys debut in 2013.
- source
- Michael Tullberg/Getty
It’s hard to believe Sheeran’s first Grammys appearance was already almost five years ago. He was nominated for song of the year for “The A Team.” He’d later go on to win four Grammys.
The Foo Fighters have been going to the Grammys since 1996.
- source
- Vinnie Zuffante/Getty
The rock band has a long history with this awards show. In 1996, they were nominated for best alternative music performance for their self-titled album. Over the years, they’ve been nominated 27 times and they’ve won 11 Grammys.
Miranda Lambert first showed up at the Grammys in 2007.
- source
- Getty/Frazer Harrison
That year, the country music star scored a nomination for best female country vocal performance for the song “Kerosene.” At the time, she showed up with her then-husband Blake Shelton on her arm as her date.
Kenny Chesney made his Grammys debut in 2004.
- source
- Getty/Frank Micelotta Archive
In 2004, Chesney walked the red carpet with one nomination under his belt for his song “Hey Good Lookin’.”
Kanye West made a big impact at his first Grammys in 2005.
- source
- Getty/Kevin Winter
In 2005, West made his first Grammys appearance. He was nominated for 10 awards that year and he ended up winning three of them. As of now, he’s been nominated 69 times and he’s won 21 Grammys.
Read More: The 18 most Grammy-nominated artists of all time
Jennifer Lopez first appeared at the Grammys in 2000.
- source
- Getty/Kevin.Mazur
Lopez made her Grammys debut in 1999, which was also the year she was nominated for her first and only Grammy award.
Celine Dion first graced the Grammys with her presence in 1993.
- source
- Getty/Jim Smeal
It’s been a long history for Dion and the Grammys. In 1993, she was nominated for three awards and won one of them. She’d later go on to win five Grammys total.
Carrie Underwood went to her first Grammys in 2007.
- source
- Getty/Frazer Harrison
Underwood received two nominations at her first Grammys show, and she won both of the awards, including the one for best new artist. Her wins didn’t stop there, in the next few years she’d go on to win five more.
John Legend won big at his first Grammys in 2005.
- source
- Getty/Dan MacMedan
At his first Grammys show, Legend received eight nominations and won three awards, including best new artist. He’d later go on to win seven more.
Usher first went to the Grammys in 1998.
- source
- Ron Galella/Getty
Back in 1998, Usher received one Grammy nomination for “You Make Me Wanna.” He’d later go on to win eight Grammys.
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.