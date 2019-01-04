What 19 celebrities wore for their first red-carpet appearances

caption Many celebrities have gone through style evolutions. source Brian ZAK /Jeffrey Mayer/Fred Duval /GettyImages

Kim Kardashian has had a substantial style change since she walked her first red carpet.

Stars like Rihanna, Drake, and Priyanka Chopra‘s style has evolved drastically since their first red carpet appearances.

As awards season approaches, let’s take a look back at some of 2018’s biggest celebs at their first ever red carpet appearances. These may not be a celebrity’s first ever event or first photographed incident, but the first time they stepped foot on a bonafide carpet.

From skinny jeans to couture, here’s what 19 of your favorite celebrities wore to their first red carpet appearances.

Cardi B pulled off a colorful look at the 2016’s VH1 Hip Hop Honors.

caption Her dress was quite the statement piece. source Michael Loccisano / Staff

Though it would be a year before she released her breakout song “Bodak Yellow,” the former “Love and Hip Hop: New York” star turned heads in this colorful number at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors awards show in 2016.

Blake Lively dressed casually for her first red-carpet appearance in 2005.

caption The low cut jeans were very ’90s. source Steve Granitz /GettyImages

Yes, it’s technically an “orange carpet,” but Lively made her carpet debut at the 2005 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award in support of “The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants.” Perhaps in honor of the film’s theme, she opted for a pair of low-rise ripped jeans for the occasion.

Emily Blunt wore a cheery dress to the Sydney Film Festival in June 2005.

caption Blunt was not a fan of this look. source Paul McConnell/Getty Images

At the Sydney Film Festival in June 2005., Blunt wore a simple black dress and a matching scarf and handbag.

Chrissy Teigen was bronzed and glitzy at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

caption John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are now married. source Frazer Harrison /GettyImages

Teigen rocked a silver gown to the 2008 Grammy Awards with John Legend, whom she had just started dating.

Emma Stone rocked skinny jeans to her first red carpet.

caption The look was very early 2000’s. source Jon Kopaloff /GettyImages

Stone showed up to the “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry” premiere in 2007 in a fitted jacket, white tee, and skinny jeans for an overall business casual look.

Michael B. Jordan suited up for an awards show in 2003.

caption Jordan is pictured on the far left. source Robin Platzer /GettyImages

Jordan, who was starring on “All My Children” at the time, joined his soap opera co-stars at the 30th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in 2003 in a striped suit and silver tie combo.

J.Lo rocked a simple black midi-length dress to a movie premiere in 1995.

caption Lopez kept things simple. source Ron Galella /GettyImages

Lopez made her red carpet debut in 1995 at the premiere of “My Family” which she attended with her high school sweetheart David Cruz.

Tiffany Haddish wore hot pink at an event in 2012.

caption It was a statement look. source Chelsea Lauren /GettyImages

Years before her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” the hard-working comic rocked an off-the-shoulder pink party dress to a 2012 Nylon magazine event.

Bradley Cooper turned up at the 2002 Golden Globes with his castmates in a black-on-black ensemble.

caption Cooper is pictured second to the left. source SGranitz/GettyImages

Cooper attended the 2002 Golden Globes in a classy black suit and his signature messy mane.

Priyanka Chopra channeled old-Hollywood glam for a Bollywood premiere in 2004.

caption Her style has evolved drastically since 2004. source Fred Duval /GettyImages

A few years after being named Miss World 2000, Chopra looked effortlessly demure at a 2004 event for the Bollywood film “Temptation.”

Ryan Reynolds sported a goatee in 1999.

caption He opted for a casual look. source Ron Galella /GettyImages

Reynolds has grown up quite a bit since he attended the 1999 premiere of “Election” in a casual button-down, jeans, and a goatee.

Mindy Kaling kept the denim trend alive at this red carpet event in 2005.

caption She wore a bright red lip. source Frazer Harrison /GettyImages

Kaling stepped out at “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” premiere in 2005, and like a lot of people on this list, she also went with a denim pant and heels for her first red carpet event.

Rihanna was the epitome of Hollywood glamour in 2005.

caption There’s a reason she’s one of the best-dressed celebs in Hollywood. source Brian ZAK /GettyImages

Rihanna turned up to the 2005 Fashion Rocks Concert in a silver, sparkling gown and strappy heels.

Kim Kardashian wore all white in 2005.

caption The sisters rocked all white. source Mike FANOUS /GettyImages

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney opted for matching white dresses for an E! red carpet event in 2005. Almost a decade later she would meet Kanye West and her style would drastically change.

Drake made his red carpet debut in 2005 at the Teen Choice Awards.

caption He went for the casual look. source Jeffrey Mayer /GettyImages

2005 was a big year for celebrity arrivals. Back when he was a “Degrassi” regular, Drake walked the red carpet at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards in oversized jeans and a polo.

Nicki Minaj went for a casual cool look at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2009.

caption She wore a “Barbie” necklace. source Taylor Hill/GettyImages

Though she often turns up in couture gowns to red carpet events, back in 2009, Minaj went to the BET Hip Hop Awards in a casual all-black body-tight get up.

Lady Gaga’s first red carpet appearance was rather low-key.

caption Lady Gaga has tried many looks throughout her Hollywood career. source Philip Ramey Photography, LLC / GettyImages

It took a while for Gaga to reach couture meat-dress status because in 2008 she attended an event at Kitson in a simple latex bodysuit and her signature blonde wig.

Donald Glover was fresh-faced in a casual pale yellow shirt in 2009.

caption Donald Glover kept things casual in 2009. source Angela Weiss /GettyImages

Shortly after he made a splash on “Community,” Glover stepped out at TV Guide Magazine’s Fall Preview Party in 2009 in a casual-cool yellow button-down.

Timothee Chalamet was still in high school when he went to his first red carpet event.

caption Timothee Chalamet opted for a funky tie. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/GettyImages

Years before his breakout role in “Call Me By Your Name,” Chalamet was just a teen actor in a funky tie at the Entertainment Weekly Pre-SAG Party in 2013.

