6 times celebrities totally forgot they appeared in their own movies

caption Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black, and Anna Kendrick all forgot they appeared in major movies. source Manny Carabel/WireImage, Mike Marsland/WireImage, and Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

While their roles have been unforgettable to audiences, plenty of famous actors have actually forgotten that they appeared in a certain movie.

Stars like Jack Black, Anna Kendrick, and Heidi Klum didn’t remember that they appeared in “The Holiday,” “Twilight,” and “Zoolander,” respectively.

Paul Bellamy forgot he was the voice of Jarvis in the first “Iron Man” movie.

Gwyneth Paltrow famously didn’t remember appearing in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Even though their movies have been unforgettable for many, some stars have had trouble remembering that they appeared in a certain movie.

Jack Black, for instance, didn’t remember he played Miles (Kate Winslet’s love interest) in “The Holiday,” asking a Variety reporter who reminded him of the film, “Do I have a Christmas movie? Which one is mine?”

And Gwyneth Paltrow, a fixture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, famously forgot she appeared in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” later telling Jimmy Kimmel, “There’s so many of these wonderful Marvel interconnecting movies, and I thought that it was an Avengers movie, but it was not.”

Here are some of the actors who forgot about their famous films.

In 2018, Anna Kendrick tweeted that she “just remembered” she was in “Twilight.”

caption Anna Kendrick appeared in the first “Twilight” movie. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images and Summit Entertainment

“Holy s—. I just remembered I was in Twilight,” Kendrick’s tweet from November 2018 read. While some users questioned the validity of Kendrick’s claim (referencing the entire chapter in Kendrick’s memoir that was devoted to her experience working on the movies), others appreciated Kendrick’s tweet for its hilarity.

The “Pitch Perfect” star played Jessica Stanley, best friend of Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), in four of the five “Twilight” movies.

Gwyneth Paltrow famously forgot she appeared in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

caption Gwyneth Paltrow appeared as Pepper Potts in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” source Manny Carabel/WireImage and Columbia Pictures

According to Paltrow, she was “confused” when Jon Favreau brought her role in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” to her attention while they were filming an episode of “The Chef Show.

“We weren’t in ‘Spider-Man.’ No, I was in ‘Avengers,'” she told Favreau during the show. After the director disagreed, and referenced the scene in “Homecoming” in which Paltrow’s character Pepper Potts prepares to attend a press conference with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), the actress was taken aback.

“That was ‘Spider-Man’?” she asked.

Paltrow’s memory lapse quickly went viral, but plenty of people have pointed out that the Marvel movies are notoriously secret affairs, and even A-listers like Paltrow have been kept in the dark about which movies they’re actually shooting.

Jack Black had to be reminded that he starred in “The Holiday.”

caption Jack Black had a lead role in “The Holiday.” source Mike Marsland/WireImage and Columbia Pictures

The comedian was being interviewed by Variety at the premiere of his new movie “Jumanji: The Next Level” in December when he excitedly revealed his staple Christmas film was “Elf.”

“My favorite holiday film is, you know what, it’s got to be ‘Elf,’ because once again Jon Favreau … and Will Ferrell just knock it out of the park,” he told a reporter.

After Variety complimented his “humility” in not answering with his own film, Black had to be reminded by the interviewer that he too starred in a Christmas classic: “The Holiday.”

“Do I have a Christmas movie? Which one is mine?” he asked. “Oh, ‘The Holiday!’ Obviously, ‘The Holiday.’ Nancy Meyers … genius!”

Heidi Klum completely forgot she appeared in “Zoolander.”

caption Heidi Klum made a cameo in “Zoolander.” source Paramount Pictures and Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Speaking to an Australian radio show in 2016, Klum expressed her disappointment that she couldn’t appear in the sequel to 2001’s “Zoolander.” But when the hosts brought up her involvement in the first film, the model was confused.

“Because you were in the first one weren’t you?” hosts Fitzy and Wippa asked.

“No, I wasn’t in the first one,” she said. After a friend of hers confirmed her appearance in the film, Klum made light of her own memory lapse.

“My god, see, it was 15 years ago,” Klum joked. “That’s a brain fart, see what happens when you have four kids? They suck it all out of you.”

Chris O’Dowd didn’t remember that he was in “Thor: The Dark World.”

caption Chris O’Dowd played Richard in “Thor: the Dark World.” source Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images and Marvel Studios

In a hilarious interview with MTV News in 2019, the Irish actor had to be reminded of his role in 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World.”

“God, I forgot I was in that one until you just mentioned it,” O’Dowd admitted to the interviewer. “I was like, why is he talking to me about Marvel movies?”

After trying (and failing) to remember the name of the “Thor” movie he was in (“Is ‘Thor’ still going?” he asked the interviewer), O’Dowd said he thought his character Richard Madison would “come back” at some point, despite the events of “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Paul Bettany played Vision in several “Avengers” movies, but forgot he voiced a computer program in the first two “Iron Man” movies.

caption Paul Bettany played Vision in several “Avengers” movies. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images and Marvel Studios

In 2012, after gushing about how the “Avengers” movies were the “best job” he’s ever had, Bettany revealed that he completely forgot about his role as Tony Stark’s computer program J.A.R.V.I.S. in 2008’s “Iron Man” and 2010’s “Iron Man 2.”

“I forgot I was in ‘Iron Man,'” Bettany admitted. “Someone said, ‘I loved you in “Iron Man.”‘ I said, ‘You’ve got me mixed up with someone else.’ I forgot I did the voice because it was only 30 minutes in a recording studio laughing my a– off.”