16 celebrity couples who stayed friendly after their breakup

Some celebrity breakups are pretty amicable and they result in the couple staying friends.

Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak are close friends who many don’t know used to date.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin got divorced, but they still spend time together.

Staying friends with an ex isn’t always an easy task – especially when your breakup is in the spotlight. While some celebrity couples break up and cut ties, other celebrities turn their relationship into a friendship.

Here are some celebrities who are still on good terms with the person they used to date.

1. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin hang out, even with her new fiancé present.

The actress and the rock star are famous for calling their divorce a “conscious uncoupling,” and they remain close. In a recent profile of Paltrow in the New York Times, Martin was present at a dinner with not only Paltrow and the former couple’s two kids, but also her new fiancé.

2. Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are each other’s biggest fans.

caption They’ve been seen together since their split. source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

When Emma Stone won her 2017 Golden Globe award, Garfield gave her a standing ovation, Bustle points out. They’ve been spotted together a few times since their 2015 split.

3. Heidi Klum and Seal still work together sometimes.

caption He’s her favorite singer. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

These co-parents have been spotted out to dinner, and they even worked together when Klum invited Seal to guest-judge on her show “America’s Got Talent.” Klum called him her favorite singer.

4. Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak appear in each other’s Instagram stories.

caption They’ve collaborated together multiple times. source Getty Images

These two not only worked together on “The Office” for years after their relationship had cooled. They also constantly boost each other on social media and appear to hang out a lot.

5. Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake rejoined for “Bad Teacher.”

Diaz and Timberlake worked together post-breakup for “Bad Teacher” without a hint of awkwardness. Diaz has gone on the record saying she’s still friends with all her exes.

6. Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are still close.

caption They still co-parent. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“We are like best friends,” J. Lo told “Today” show host Kelly Ripa of her relationship with her ex and co-parent to twins.

7. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe pal around with their kids.

This 1990s golden couple still gets together, especially with their kids in tow.

8. Gregg Sulkin says he and Bella Thorne will always be close.

caption He’s voiced his support for her. source Araya Diaz/Getty Images

After Thorne opened up about emotional and sexual abuse allegations, ex Sulkin voiced support for her and said he’d always be her friend, according to Entertainment Tonight.

9. Nick Cannon says his friendship with ex Mariah Carey makes him a better person.

This former couple makes an effort to show their kids that even if they aren’t together, they love each other unconditionally, Cannon has said, according to the Daily Mail.

10. Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas don’t even think of each other as exes.

caption They’re like family. source Valerie Macon/Getty Images

These two have been friends since they were kids, so it’s no surprise Jonas told E! Online that Lovato is more like family to him because they’ve gone through so much together.

11. Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama are also still close.

caption They’re still close. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Lovato is good at staying friends with exes, as she and ex Valderrama are “super, super close,” according to People. Valderrama also visited Lovato after her recent overdose.

12. Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie are coffee buddies.

caption They’ve gotten coffee together since. source David Livingston/Getty Images

The actress and her hockey-playing ex have been spotted stepping out for coffee and they remain friends post-divorce.

13. Demi Moore and Bruce Willis will never stop being friendly.

These exes are so close, she even roasted him on Comedy Central in July 2018.

14. Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas love to rib each other publicly.

caption They were in a music video together. source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

They dated back in the day, but they’re now friendly enough to laugh about it in public, as Gomez did when she mocked Jonas for thinking a group outing to Central Park was a good date idea, according to Teen Vogue.

15. Nina Dobrev is friends with her ex Ian Somerhalder and his wife, Nikki Reed.

caption The two have remained friends post-breakup. source Mark Davis/Getty Images for The People’s Choice Awards

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder dated for about three years before breaking up in 2013.A few years later, Somerhalder married actress Nikki Reed.

Dobrev and Somerhalder have been very public about their friendship. In an interview with “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” E! reported that she said she doesn’t think the friendship is weird, adding “Why can’t everyone be friends?”

16. Chris Pratt and Anna Farris are still supporting each other.

caption The pair was married for almost a decade. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Anna Farris and Chris Pratt got married in 2009 and got a divorce in 2017.

“Divorce sucks,” Pratt told Entertainment Weekly in 2018. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much.”

“We’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another,” he added in the same interview.

Recently, Pratt got engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger and Farris expressed her excitement on her podcast.

“Chris texted me this morning and he was like, you know, ‘I proposed to Katherine last night,'” she said. “I was like ‘Ah! That’s amazing.’ And I texted him back: ‘Just want to remind you, I’m an ordained minister.'”

Farris was also one of the first people to congratulate the pair.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.