18 hilarious photos of A-listers getting slimed at the Kids’ Choice Awards

- source
- Christopher Polk/KCA2012 / Contributor
- Every year celebrities get slimed at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.
- Justin Bieber got slimed at the awards show in 2012, as did Will Smith.
- Stars Demi Lovato and Chris Pratt got slimed at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards.
If you watched Nickelodeon growing up, chances are that you saw someone get slimed on live TV.
A Nickelodeon tradition, slime has delighted audiences for years on programs like “Double Dare” and the annual Kids’ Choice Awards. Even now, there’s still something enjoyable about watching someone get slimed – especially if that someone is a beloved celebrity.
Here are photos of 18 Hollywood A-listers getting slimed.
Katy Perry got slimed at the 2010 Kids’ Choice Awards.
- source
- Kevin Winter / Staff
After presenting the award for favorite movie actress, the “I Kissed a Girl” singer was hit by a box of green slime.
“Twilight” star Taylor Lautner got slimed on the orange carpet in front of fans at the 2012 Kids’ Choice Awards.
- source
- Christopher Polk/KCA2012 / Contributor
After winning in a push-up contest against Will Smith, the “Twilight” star’s prize was a giant slime session.
Halle Berry got slimed in her seat at the 2012 Kids’ Choice Awards.
- source
- Christopher Polk/KCA2012 / Contributor
Halle Berry got a big surprise when a member of the Nickelodeon crew dumped a bucket of slime on her from behind.
At the 2012 Kids’ Choice Awards, Justin Bieber had the biggest slime of the night.
- source
- Christopher Polk/KCA2012 / Contributor
Justin Bieber got slimed after receiving the award for favorite male singer.
That same night, Will Smith joined Justin Bieber for an on-stage sliming.
- source
- Christopher Polk/KCA2012 / Contributor
The duo got a side-by-side sliming just after Justin Bieber accepted his award.
Actress Kristen Stewart got lightly doused in slime at the 2013 Kids’ Choice Awards.
- source
- Jeff Kravitz / Contributor
Kristen Stewart got her hands dirty as she accepted the award for favorite movie actress.
Actor Mark Wahlberg got slimed at the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2014.
- source
- Kevin Winter / Staff
The actor was hosting the show when his own kids covered him in green slime.
Nick Jonas looked taken aback when he got slimed at the 2015 Kids’ Choice Awards.
- source
- Lester Cohen/KCA2015 / Contributor
Nick Jonas both hosted the 28th annual awards show and took home the trophy for favorite male singer.
“Modern Family” stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rico Rodriguez, Sarah Hyland, and Ariel Winter got slimed at the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2015.
- source
- Kevin Winter / Staff
Actors Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rico Rodriguez, Sarah Hyland, and Ariel Winter took a group sliming as they accepted an orange blimp together for favorite family TV show.
Basketball star Kobe Bryant got doused in special gold slime at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in 2016.
- source
- Dave Mangels / Staff
Kobe Bryant was accepting the legend award before he was coated in gold slime.
The members of Fifth Harmony were doused in slime at the 2016 Kids’ Choice Awards.
- source
- Kevin Winter / Staff
The women scrambled across the stage as slime burst up all around them just after they accepted the favorite music group award.
Michael Phelps took home the gold again when he got slimed onstage during the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in 2017.
- source
- Neilson Barnard/KCASports2017 / Contributor
The Olympic athlete accepted the legend award before getting drenched in gold slime.
Actor Kevin Hart was slimed at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/KCA2017 / Contributor
As surprised as he looks in the photo, the actor said that he’d “waited his whole life to get slimed” just before it happened.
Demi Lovato smiled through the slime onstage at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards.
- source
- Tommaso Boddi / Contributor
The singer and actress was all smiles while on stage promoting “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” the 2017 film in which she voiced Smurfette.
Chris Pratt got slimed via satellite at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards.
- source
- Kevin Winter / Staff
Chris Pratt was nominated for favorite movie actor for his role as Peter Quill in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”
Read more: Here’s what the cast of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ looks like in real life
YouTube star Liza Koshy got slimed at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards.
- source
- Jeff Kravitz / Contributor
The YouTube star threw her arms in the air and cheered as she got slimed while accepting the award for favorite funny YouTube creator.
“Project Runway” host Heidi Klum got slimed alongside Spice Girl Mel B at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards.
- source
- Tommaso Boddi / Stringer
The two “America’s Got Talent” panelists enjoyed a swing before getting slimed by surprise.
John Cena got slimed onstage at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards.
- source
- Tommaso Boddi / Stringer
The professional wrestler and actor was doused in slime while hosting the 2018 awards show.