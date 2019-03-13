18 hilarious photos of A-listers getting slimed at the Kids’ Choice Awards

caption Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and Nick Jonas have all been slimed in past shows. source Christopher Polk/KCA2012 / Contributor

If you watched Nickelodeon growing up, chances are that you saw someone get slimed on live TV.

A Nickelodeon tradition, slime has delighted audiences for years on programs like “Double Dare” and the annual Kids’ Choice Awards. Even now, there’s still something enjoyable about watching someone get slimed – especially if that someone is a beloved celebrity.

Here are photos of 18 Hollywood A-listers getting slimed.

Katy Perry got slimed at the 2010 Kids’ Choice Awards.

caption Katy Perry. source Kevin Winter / Staff

After presenting the award for favorite movie actress, the “I Kissed a Girl” singer was hit by a box of green slime.

“Twilight” star Taylor Lautner got slimed on the orange carpet in front of fans at the 2012 Kids’ Choice Awards.

caption Taylor Lautner. source Christopher Polk/KCA2012 / Contributor

After winning in a push-up contest against Will Smith, the “Twilight” star’s prize was a giant slime session.

Halle Berry got slimed in her seat at the 2012 Kids’ Choice Awards.

caption Halle Berry. source Christopher Polk/KCA2012 / Contributor

Halle Berry got a big surprise when a member of the Nickelodeon crew dumped a bucket of slime on her from behind.

At the 2012 Kids’ Choice Awards, Justin Bieber had the biggest slime of the night.

caption Justin Bieber. source Christopher Polk/KCA2012 / Contributor

Justin Bieber got slimed after receiving the award for favorite male singer.

That same night, Will Smith joined Justin Bieber for an on-stage sliming.

caption Justin Bieber and Will Smith. source Christopher Polk/KCA2012 / Contributor

The duo got a side-by-side sliming just after Justin Bieber accepted his award.

Actress Kristen Stewart got lightly doused in slime at the 2013 Kids’ Choice Awards.

caption Kristen Stewart. source Jeff Kravitz / Contributor

Kristen Stewart got her hands dirty as she accepted the award for favorite movie actress.

Actor Mark Wahlberg got slimed at the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2014.

caption Mark Wahlberg. source Kevin Winter / Staff

The actor was hosting the show when his own kids covered him in green slime.

Nick Jonas looked taken aback when he got slimed at the 2015 Kids’ Choice Awards.

caption Nick Jonas. source Lester Cohen/KCA2015 / Contributor

Nick Jonas both hosted the 28th annual awards show and took home the trophy for favorite male singer.

“Modern Family” stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rico Rodriguez, Sarah Hyland, and Ariel Winter got slimed at the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2015.

caption Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rico Rodriguez, Sarah Hyland, and Ariel Winter. source Kevin Winter / Staff

Actors Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rico Rodriguez, Sarah Hyland, and Ariel Winter took a group sliming as they accepted an orange blimp together for favorite family TV show.

Basketball star Kobe Bryant got doused in special gold slime at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in 2016.

caption Kobe Bryant. source Dave Mangels / Staff

Kobe Bryant was accepting the legend award before he was coated in gold slime.

The members of Fifth Harmony were doused in slime at the 2016 Kids’ Choice Awards.

caption Camila Cabello, Normani Hamilton, Ally Brooke, and Lauren Jauregui of music group Fifth Harmony. source Kevin Winter / Staff

The women scrambled across the stage as slime burst up all around them just after they accepted the favorite music group award.

Michael Phelps took home the gold again when he got slimed onstage during the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in 2017.

caption Michael Phelps. source Neilson Barnard/KCASports2017 / Contributor

The Olympic athlete accepted the legend award before getting drenched in gold slime.

Actor Kevin Hart was slimed at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards.

caption Kevin Hart. source Kevin Mazur/KCA2017 / Contributor

As surprised as he looks in the photo, the actor said that he’d “waited his whole life to get slimed” just before it happened.

Demi Lovato smiled through the slime onstage at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards.

caption Demi Lovato. source Tommaso Boddi / Contributor

The singer and actress was all smiles while on stage promoting “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” the 2017 film in which she voiced Smurfette.

Chris Pratt got slimed via satellite at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards.

caption Chris Pratt. source Kevin Winter / Staff

Chris Pratt was nominated for favorite movie actor for his role as Peter Quill in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

YouTube star Liza Koshy got slimed at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards.

caption Liza Koshy. source Jeff Kravitz / Contributor

The YouTube star threw her arms in the air and cheered as she got slimed while accepting the award for favorite funny YouTube creator.

“Project Runway” host Heidi Klum got slimed alongside Spice Girl Mel B at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards.

caption Heidi Klum and Mel B. source Tommaso Boddi / Stringer

The two “America’s Got Talent” panelists enjoyed a swing before getting slimed by surprise.

John Cena got slimed onstage at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards.

caption John Cena. source Tommaso Boddi / Stringer

The professional wrestler and actor was doused in slime while hosting the 2018 awards show.