Here’s what 15 celebrities looked like before they went gray

caption Pierce Brosnan is all smiles and all-natural. source David Buchan/Getty Images and Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Going gray is a natural part of life – even for your favorite celebrities.

While many people, famous or not, opt to dye their hair, these 15 celebs prove that going gray can look amazing.

Pierce Brosnan, for example, has recently embraced his silver fox status.

For some, finding that first gray hair can trigger mild existential dread, but these famous figures might have you embracing the new hue.

In fact, many of them look better with this more distinguished hair color – which isn’t even that different from the current trends of going platinum blonde or even “grombre.”

These before and after transformations might convince you to put down the hair dye for good.

Jamie Lee Curtis has slowly been embracing her natural hair, but she debuted an icy white shade at the 2019 Golden Globes.

caption Curtis is 60. source SGranitz/WireImage and Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

For the first few decades of her career, Curtis rocked a reddish-brown hue. But starting in the 2000s, she began embracing her graying hair, and has kept it that way.

“The epiphany came when I was sitting in a hair salon thinking, ‘What the eff am I doing putting a chemical on my head that burns?’,” she told Everyday Health.

It’s almost impossible to remember a time before George Clooney had gray hair.

caption Clooney is 58. source S. Granitz/WireImage and Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Clooney is the prototypical silver fox – handsome, charming, and rocking his natural hair color. In 2014, the Daily Mail reported that he was voted the No. 1 “Man Aging Gracefully” poll.

Pierce Brosnan has been living the salt and pepper life for a few years.

caption Brosnan is 66. source David Buchan/Getty Images and Jean Catuffe/GC Images

The former James Bond has been dyeing his hair on and off for the past few years, but just this April decided to embrace his inner silver fox.

It’s almost impossible to believe that Rita Moreno is almost 90 — and dare we say she looks better with gray hair than black.

caption Moreno is 87. source Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images and Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

The EGOT winner says she’s lucky she doesn’t “look like an old wallet” after all the time she spent in the sun in her youth. “I used to sit in the sun until I looked like a piece of bacon,” Moreno told People.

It’s no surprise that President Obama has gone gray — the job is stressful — but he’s rocking it.

caption Obama is 57. source Tim Boyle/Getty Images andJOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images

The presidency definitely ages you – even Obama himself has joked about his new hair color. We think it makes him look even more sophisticated.

Steve Carell’s gray hair had fans everywhere pleasantly surprised.

caption Carell is 56. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images and Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

He definitely doesn’t look like Michael Scott anymore. When Carell debuted this look back in 2017, the internet immediately took notice and declared him a hottie.

His response? “I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes,” he (jokingly) told ET at the premiere of “Despicable Me 3.”

Jeff Goldblum has completely embraced his new professor aesthetic, complete with glasses and silver hair.

caption Goldblum is 66. source Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage and David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images

Goldblum’s luscious black hair was a part of his identity for years, but he’s embracing a new look now.

“My hair used to be dark, and now it’s salt-and-pepper. I like the way it looks. Luckily it’s still mostly there, so this is easy for me to say, but I would hope that if I lose my hair, I’ll just roll with it,” he told GQ. “When you try to be youthful, it only makes you look older,” he continued.

Watching Jon Stewart’s hair go from dark brown to salt and pepper to gray over the course of “The Daily Show” occupied us for 16 years.

caption Stewart is 56. source Bob Riha Jr/WireImage and Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images

To watch this transition in high-speed, look no further than this supercut done by YouTuber Billy Chasen, who assembled footage from every single episode of “The Daily Show” and smashed it together in honor of the host’s final episodes in 2015.

Anderson Cooper is one of the most famous silver foxes on TV.

caption Cooper is 52. source Steve Fenn /ABC via Getty Images and Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival

Cooper admitted on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” that he’s not totally cool with his white hair, going so far as to say “I don’t really like my gray hair. I wish I still had brown hair. It’s not my thing.”

He even compared himself to a White Walker from “Game of Thrones,” according to People.

We beg to differ, Mr. Cooper.

Helen Mirren recently transitioned from blonde to white.

caption Mirren is 73. source Mike Windle/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As recently as 2015, Mirren was dyeing her own hair a beige shade of blonde. For the past couple of years though, she started transitioning from blonde to a bright white.

However, she’s not totally done with experimenting – she debuted a new pink ‘do at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Dermot Mulroney showcased his new hair color in his show “Homecoming.”

caption Mulroney is 55. source Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Extra and Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Mulroney has been a part of our lives since the ’80s, but is most famous for his role in 1997’s “My Best Friend’s Wedding” alongside Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, and Rupert Everett. He reunited with Roberts in 2013 for “August: Osage County,” and then again in 2018 in “Homecoming.”

Nichelle Nichols has been in the spotlight for almost six decades, and she looks good with both black and silver hair.

caption Nichols is 86. source Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage and Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images

Nichols, best known for her role as Uhura in “Star Trek,” was 34 years old when the sci-fi show premiered in 1966. She became a huge role model for people of color in both STEM and entertainment, and was even asked by NASA to recruit women and minorities.

Matt LeBlanc was dyeing his hair black while he was still on “Friends.”

caption LeBlanc is 51. source Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Apparently, LeBlanc was going gray as early as the second season of “Friends,” in which he played lovable dummy Joey Tribbiani. He shared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” that he even attempted to dye it himself, but he accidentally dyed his ears black too.

Patrick Dempsey’s hair was a big part of his character on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

caption Dempsey is 53. source Lalo Yasky/WireImage and Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

In fact, one might have called his hair dreamy. We think that the salt and pepper suits him, especially with the silver streak in front.

Acting legend Glenn Close slays both blonde and gray hair.

caption Close is 72. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for HFA and Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Clase Azul

Close is still turning in Oscar-worthy performances decades into her career – just look at “The Wife” – and is also breaking boundaries when it comes to Hollywood, sex, and aging.

“I think people don’t realize that you keep your sexuality up until you die,” she told the Guardian, “I think it’s good for kids to see it.”