10 celebrities who publicly identify as pansexual

Many celebrities have identified as pansexual or being attracted to a person regardless of their gender.

Janelle Monáe is one of the most high-profile celebrities to publicly identify as pansexual.

According to GLADD, “being pansexual means being attracted to all gender identities, or attracted to people regardless of gender,” whereas “being bisexual means being attracted to more than one gender.” But sexuality is obviously personal and can mean something different to each person.

Many celebrities have come out as pansexual and have discussed what their sexuality means to them.

Amandla Stenberg initially said they were bisexual because they didn’t think people understood pansexuality.

Known for playing Rue in “The Hunger Games,” Amandla Stenberg – who identifies as gender non-binary – called themself bisexual during a 2016 Teen Vogue Snapchat takeover. Later, they stated in a 2016 video for Rookie magazine that they only used the word “bisexual” because they didn’t feel enough people understood what “pansexual” means.

Janelle Monáe said that she is “open to learning more about” who she is.

The singer and actor told Rolling Stone that while she previously identified as bisexual, she learned more about pansexuality and found that label fit her too.

“… later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about who I am.” she told them.

“Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women – I consider myself to be a free-a– m———–“

Rapper Roes, previously known as Angel Haze, has identified as pansexual for years.

The rapper Roes, who used to be known as Angel Haze, told Fusion TV in 2013 that she identifies as pansexual. Also in 2013, when someone on Twitter asked if she was gay, she responded: “No. Lol. I am whatever I am when I am it.” In the past, she has been linked to model and actress Ireland Baldwin.

Reality TV star and trans activist Jazz Jennings tweeted that she is pansexual earlier this year.

In January, transgender activist and reality TV star Jazz Jennings declared on Twitter: “I am pansexual. This means that I am attracted to people at a level that surpasses gender identity or sexual orientation. I love people for their souls and internal beauty.”

Actor Asia Kate Dillon is pansexual and played the first non-binary TV character.

Asia Kate Dillon stars in the series “Billions” as Taylor – the first gender non-binary TV character in history. They told the HuffPost in 2017: “From the time I came to understand sex and sexual orientation, and all of that, I’ve identified as pansexual and I’ve always felt like I had the spiritual, emotional, physical capability of being attracted to any gender.”

In 2015, pop star Miley Cyrus told a reporter that she is pansexual.

Pop star Miley Cyrus, whose on-again-off-again relationship with Liam Hemsworth has dominated headlines for years, told Elle UK in 2015 when asked about her sexuality: “I’m very open about it – I’m pansexual.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Celebrity Big Brother” favorite Courtney Act considers herself pansexual.

In February, Courtney Act – best known for slaying on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Celebrity Big Brother” – told Attitude magazine that she is pansexual, saying: “The reason I identify as pansexual is not because I wander around the street looking at women thinking I wanna bang ’em, it’s because I’ve had sexual and emotional experiences with women, and I don’t count that out as being a possibility.”

Bonnie Chapman came out as pansexual in an Instagram post.

Bonnie Chapman, the daughter of “Dog The Bounty Hunter” stars Duane and Beth Chapman, shared her sexuality in an Instagram caption, explaining what pansexuality means to her.

“For the past seven years, I’ve kept kind of a big secret to myself,” she wrote. “I’m pansexual, now I’m sure the term is familiar with some people. It means to me I fall in love with personalities, rather than a gender.”

Tess Holliday shared a funny story about exploring her sexuality.

Holliday said that a misunderstanding led her to say aloud that she was considering the pansexual label. Holiday told NYLON that she heard a man at a bar ask her if she was bi[sexual].

“I said, ‘Thank you so much for asking. I’ve been thinking a lot about my relationship to my own queerness, and I think the word pansexual speaks to me more than bi does.'”

“He said, ‘Thank you for telling me about that, but actually, I said, Are you buying?‘”

She said that the realization of her own queerness brought her relief and that she feels like she can connect with others more easily now.

“I feel like a lot of stuff in my life now makes sense,” she told NYLON. “A lot of the things that I felt when I was younger make sense. A lot of the relationships that I had make sense. I definitely have a sense of relief. I can connect with people on a more intimate level than I was before, because I don’t have to pretend to be someone I’m not.”

Brendan Urie said that his relationship with his wife does not invalidate his sexuality.

Brendan Urie came out as pansexual publicly in an interview with PAPER magazine in July 2018. He said that even though he is married to a woman, that does not mean he is not attracted to men and people of other genders.

“I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her but I’m not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person. Yeah I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don’t care. If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart’s in the right place. I’m definitely attracted to men. It’s just people that I am attracted to.”