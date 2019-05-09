Here’s every celebrity featured in Calvin Klein’s steamy, star-studded new video

- source
- There are 11 celebrities featured throughout the video – including big names, like Kendall Jenner and Shawn Mendes, and rising stars, like Kevin Abstract and Yoo Ah-in.
- See a complete guide to every face in the video, titled “I SPEAK MY TRUTH IN #MYCALVINS,” below.
Calvin Klein released a new ad on Wednesday that showcases “today’s most influential voices telling their own stories,” according to the description on YouTube.
The video, titled “I SPEAK MY TRUTH IN #MYCALVINS,” features artistic, sultry shots of 11 different celebrities. These include big names as well as rising stars, all influential in their own rights and beloved by fans.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each person chosen to represent the famed brand’s new campaign.
The video opens with Shawn Mendes.
The Grammy-nominated singer recently performed on “Saturday Night Live.”
Mendes launched his career by posting acoustic covers on Vine.
He released his Grammy-nominated, self-titled sophomore album in 2018 and a follow-up single, “If I Can’t Have You,” on Friday.
Next, Billie Eilish’s distinctive blue hair and blue eyes appear.
The video is soundtracked by “Bad Guy,” a song off Eilish’s recently released debut album.
Eilish is known as a pop prodigy with an edgy style.
She wrote and recorded her first song, “Fingers Crossed,” when she was 12 years old. Her follow-up single, “Ocean Eyes,” went platinum.
A$AP Rocky has starred in numerous Calvin Klein campaigns.
The self-described tastemaker has also collaborated with Guess and Dior.
A$AP Rocky is a rapper and producer.
He released his third studio album, “Testing,” last year.
Bella Hadid is one of fashion’s most recognizable faces.
She and her two siblings are some of the industry’s favorite models.
Hadid also has endorsement deals with brands like Dior, Magnum Ice Cream, and Tagheuer.
She has walked the runway for nearly every major designer.
Chika is one of the video’s fresher faces.
“I am not a moment,” she says in a separate video for Calvin Klein. “I am a force to be reckoned with.”
Chika went viral in 2018 for calling out Kanye West in a rap.
“When your check clears don’t forget that your children is still black / and your music has been wack and your views are moving back,” she rapped in an Instagram video that racked up hundreds of thousands of views.
Noah Centineo was filmed floating in bright blue water.
“‘Sexy as f—,’ they say,” the actor says in a solo campaign video. “Nah. I’ll take ‘wacky as f—.'”
Centineo shot to fame after starring in Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”
He has since starred in the Netflix rom-coms “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” and “The Perfect Date.” He’s also set to star in a live-action remake as ’80s cartoon icon He-Man.
Indya Moore is seen lounging in the sun.
“This is my truth,” Moore says in the video.
Moore plays Angel on FX’s Pose.
Moore identifies as nonbinary and prefers to use “they” and “them” pronouns.
Troye Sivan is crowdsurfing in a bright white shirt, illuminated against a sea of darker colors.
If you vaguely recognize Troye Sivan, it might be thanks to his cameo in the “Thank U, Next” video or his summertime collaboration with Ariana Grande, “Dance to This.”
Sivan released his sophomore album, “Bloom,” in 2018.
Sivan, who’s openly gay, is a fierce supporter of LGBTQ rights. He starred alongside Lucas Hedges in “Boy Erased,” the Golden Globe-nominated film about conversion therapy, and has recently been featured in beauty campaigns for MAC Viva Glam and Glossier.
Kevin Abstract stands surrounded by flowers.
“This is who I am,” he says, “and love is my statement.”
Kevin Abstract, the most recognizable face of Brockhampton, often sings and raps about his sexuality.
As he did after the recent release of his solo album, “Arizona Baby,” Kevin Abstract has often hit back at critics who say he “talks about being gay too much.”
You probably recognize Kendall Jenner, lounging in her Calvin Klein set.
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have starred in Calvin Klein campaigns together.
For the second year in a row, Jenner was the highest-paid model of 2018.
Jenner raked in $22.5 million in 2018 alone, according to Forbes.
There’s a brief shot of the South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in.
Ah-in starred in the critically beloved film “Burning” and appeared on the New York Times’ “Best Actors of 2018″ list.