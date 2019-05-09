Here’s every celebrity featured in Calvin Klein’s steamy, star-studded new video

caption Noah Centineo in the new ad, “I SPEAK MY TRUTH IN #MYCALVINS.” source Calvin Klein/YouTube

Calvin Klein released a new ad on Wednesday, which “presents today’s most influential voices telling their own stories,” according to the description on YouTube.

There are 11 celebrities featured throughout the video – including big names, like Kendall Jenner and Shawn Mendes, and rising stars, like Kevin Abstract and Yoo Ah-in.

See a complete guide to every face in the video, titled “I SPEAK MY TRUTH IN #MYCALVINS,” below.

The video, titled “I SPEAK MY TRUTH IN #MYCALVINS,” features artistic, sultry shots of 11 different celebrities. These include big names as well as rising stars, all influential in their own rights and beloved by fans.

Here’s a complete breakdown of each person chosen to represent the famed brand’s new campaign.

The video opens with Shawn Mendes.

caption Shawn Mendes is 20 years old. source Calvin Klein/YouTube

The Grammy-nominated singer recently performed on “Saturday Night Live.”

Mendes launched his career by posting acoustic covers on Vine.

caption Shawn Mendes has been teasing the Calvin Klein video for weeks. source Calvin Klein/YouTube

He released his Grammy-nominated, self-titled sophomore album in 2018 and a follow-up single, “If I Can’t Have You,” on Friday.

Next, Billie Eilish’s distinctive blue hair and blue eyes appear.

caption Billie Eilish is 17 years old. source Calvin Klein/YouTube

The video is soundtracked by “Bad Guy,” a song off Eilish’s recently released debut album.

Eilish is known as a pop prodigy with an edgy style.

caption Her debut LP was released in March. source Calvin Klein/YouTube

She wrote and recorded her first song, “Fingers Crossed,” when she was 12 years old. Her follow-up single, “Ocean Eyes,” went platinum.

A$AP Rocky has starred in numerous Calvin Klein campaigns.

caption A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, is 30 years old. source Calvin Klein/YouTube

The self-described tastemaker has also collaborated with Guess and Dior.

A$AP Rocky is a rapper and producer.

caption He’s a founding member of the rap collective A$AP Mob. source Calvin Klein/YouTube

He released his third studio album, “Testing,” last year.

Bella Hadid is one of fashion’s most recognizable faces.

caption Bella Hadid is 22 years old. source Calvin Klein/YouTube

She and her two siblings are some of the industry’s favorite models.

Hadid also has endorsement deals with brands like Dior, Magnum Ice Cream, and Tagheuer.

caption She has a reported net worth of $25 million. source Calvin Klein/YouTube

She has walked the runway for nearly every major designer.

Chika is one of the video’s fresher faces.

caption Chika, born Jane Oranika, is 22 years old. source Calvin Klein/YouTube

“I am not a moment,” she says in a separate video for Calvin Klein. “I am a force to be reckoned with.”

Chika went viral in 2018 for calling out Kanye West in a rap.

caption She released a single called “No Squares” in April. source Calvin Klein/YouTube

“When your check clears don’t forget that your children is still black / and your music has been wack and your views are moving back,” she rapped in an Instagram video that racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

Noah Centineo was filmed floating in bright blue water.

caption Noah Centineo is 23 years old. source Calvin Klein/YouTube

“‘Sexy as f—,’ they say,” the actor says in a solo campaign video. “Nah. I’ll take ‘wacky as f—.'”

Centineo shot to fame after starring in Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

caption He played the heartthrob high schooler Peter Kavinsky. source Calvin Klein/YouTube

He has since starred in the Netflix rom-coms “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” and “The Perfect Date.” He’s also set to star in a live-action remake as ’80s cartoon icon He-Man.

Indya Moore is seen lounging in the sun.

caption Indya Moore is 24 years old. source Calvin Klein/YouTube

“This is my truth,” Moore says in the video.

Moore plays Angel on FX’s Pose.

caption On “Pose,” Angel is a sex worker desperately searching for love. source Calvin Klein/YouTube

Moore identifies as nonbinary and prefers to use “they” and “them” pronouns.

Troye Sivan is crowdsurfing in a bright white shirt, illuminated against a sea of darker colors.

caption Troye Sivan is 23 years old. source Calvin Klein/YouTube

If you vaguely recognize Troye Sivan, it might be thanks to his cameo in the “Thank U, Next” video or his summertime collaboration with Ariana Grande, “Dance to This.”

Sivan released his sophomore album, “Bloom,” in 2018.

caption He got his start as a vlogger on YouTube. source Calvin Klein/YouTube

Sivan, who’s openly gay, is a fierce supporter of LGBTQ rights. He starred alongside Lucas Hedges in “Boy Erased,” the Golden Globe-nominated film about conversion therapy, and has recently been featured in beauty campaigns for MAC Viva Glam and Glossier.

Kevin Abstract stands surrounded by flowers.

caption Kevin Abstract, born Clifford Ian Simpson, is 22 years old. source Calvin Klein/YouTube

“This is who I am,” he says, “and love is my statement.”

Kevin Abstract, the most recognizable face of Brockhampton, often sings and raps about his sexuality.

caption The nine members of Brockhampton refer to their group as a “boy band.” source Calvin Klein/YouTube

As he did after the recent release of his solo album, “Arizona Baby,” Kevin Abstract has often hit back at critics who say he “talks about being gay too much.”

You probably recognize Kendall Jenner, lounging in her Calvin Klein set.

caption Kendall Jenner is 23 years old. source Calvin Klein/YouTube

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have starred in Calvin Klein campaigns together.

For the second year in a row, Jenner was the highest-paid model of 2018.

caption She has an estimated net worth of $30 million. source Calvin Klein/YouTube

Jenner raked in $22.5 million in 2018 alone, according to Forbes.

There’s a brief shot of the South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in.

caption Yoo Ah-in is 32 years old. source Calvin Klein/YouTube

Ah-in starred in the critically beloved film “Burning” and appeared on the New York Times’ “Best Actors of 2018″ list.