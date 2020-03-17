20 celebrities who look even better when they’re wearing glasses

caption Joseph Gordon-Levitt. source Michael Buckner, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

These celebrities look better when they’re wearing glasses.

Model Gigi Hadid has her own line of eyewear.

Actor Ryan Reynolds is often seen in a pair of Tom Ford frames when not acting.

Whether they wear prescription glasses or just need an accessory for the red carpet, these celebrities look great in a pair of frames. Glasses might not be part of everyone’s daily wardrobe, but these celebrities show just how good they can look.

Here are 20 celebrities who look even better with glasses.

Robert Downey Jr. likes to accessorize with tinted glasses.

Further proving there’s little separating him from his alter ego Iron Man, Downey occasionally wore glasses as Tony Stark in the “Avengers” series.

Tina Fey is known for rocking a pair of glasses from time to time.

The “30 Rock” and “Saturday Night Live” star alternates her look between no glasses and frames, like this two-tone pair she wore for “Inside the Actor’s Studio.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” actress Zoe Saldana looks stylish in a pair of oval, black-framed glasses.

In 2012, Saldana starred in a LensCrafters ad campaign, modeling different frames for the company. “I think it’s very important to have glasses that sort of reflect or enhance your character,” she said.

Singer Justin Timberlake looks better when he’s wearing frames.

While Timberlake never performs with glasses, he wears them when he’s off stage.

While he doesn’t regularly wear glasses, Prince William looks royal when he does.

On a few occasions, William has opted for a pair of glasses with a thin black frame.

Maisie Williams looked great in a pair of glasses at her “Game of Thrones” co-star Kit Harington’s wedding.

Williams is known for making fashion statements. She dyed her hair a vibrant lilac to attend the “Game of Thrones” season eight premiere.

Speaking of Kit Harington, he also looks sophisticated in a pair of frames.

When he’s not fighting off White Walkers or starring in Marvel movies, Harington sometimes wears glasses.

In a pair of Tom Ford frames, Ryan Reynolds looks absolutely bookish.

When he’s not starring in movies or sharing parenting “tips” on Twitter, the “Deadpool” and “Detective Pikachu” actor often wears these frames in his day-to-day life.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus looked stunning in a pair of glasses during a red carpet appearance.

Louis-Dreyfus occasionally wears glasses in her Instagram posts.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt looks smart in glasses.

Gordon-Levitt has often been spotted with his signature black frames.

Wearing stylish eyewear transforms Rashida Jones’ look.

Jay-Z’s look isn’t complete without a pair of oversized frames.

Though she doesn’t wear them often, Anne Hathaway also looks great in a pair of glasses.

Singer Joe Jonas’ appearance is transformed by a pair of large square frames.

Meryl Streep looks her best self with a pair of cat eye-frame glasses.

Streep has often worn designer frames on the red carpet.

Though he only wore glasses for a role, Idris Elba should consider wearing a pair for real.

Considered “The Sexiest Man Alive” in 2018, Elba wore glasses when he appeared in a supporting role on season five of “The Office.” Elba’s character took over when Michael Scott left to start his own paper company.

Zendaya brought a relaxed style to the red carpet when she wore these frames.

Like his “Spider-Man” co-star, actor Tom Holland knows how to wear a pair of glasses.

The young British actor looks more mature when he’s wearing designer frames.

When she’s not modeling on the runway, Gigi Hadid rocks a pair of glasses.

Although Jason Momoa looks great no matter what, he looks best with a pair of designer frames.

The “Aquaman” actor, who is also known for his long hair, will star later this year in the remake of “Dune.”