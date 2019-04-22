21 celebrities that are totally obsessed with Disney

caption Katy Perry as Ursula from “The Little Mermaid.” source JB Lacroix/Getty Images

These 21 celebrities are just like us – they’re totally obsessed with all things Disney.

From starring in movies to bringing home a piece of Disneyland for themselves, these 21 stars are unable to contain their joy for Disney magic.

Katy Perry just channeled Ursula from “The Little Mermaid” on the red carpet.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

It’s always endearing when celebrities are just like the rest of us – especially when that normalcy extends to a love of all things Disney.

Sometimes a celebrity is so infatuated with Disney that they model their house after their favorite castle or name their daughter after a princess – or they’re just frequent visitors at one of the many Disney parks.

Keep scrolling to see which of your favorite famous faces freak out over Mickey Mouse.

Blake Lively loves Disney so much that she even jokingly offered to play the Beast.

caption Reynolds and Lively posed with Mickey Mouse. source Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Lively is very vocal about her desire to participate in a Disney movie. Back in March 2018, she documented one of her visits to Disneyland on Instagram posing alongside all the Disney princesses. She captioned the picture, “@Disneyland this is my official submission. Will work for minimum wage. Happy to be the Beast. Your move …” She added on another photo “@Disneyland can I please move in? Thanks.”

She also posted a photo on Instagram of her channeling ice queen Elsa from “Frozen” with the caption, “Let It Glo,” a clear reference to Elsa’s anthem “Let It Go.”

John Stamos has never been shy about his love for all things Disney — he even proposed to his wife Caitlin McHugh at Disneyland.

caption John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh celebrated their wedding at Disney World. source Instagram/John Stamos

Stamos is very open about his love for all things Disney. He even bought an original Disneyland sign on eBay by outbidding Michael Jackson, and displays a piece of a “Dumbo” ride in his yard.

John Stamos’ wife Caitlin McHugh is equally obsessed with Disney.

caption Caitlin McHugh as Minnie Mouse. source Instragram / Caitlinskybound

Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos got engaged and celebrated their honeymoon at Disney parks. McHugh also regularly “Disneybounds” – she dresses up as Disney characters when she visits.

Holly Madison spent five figures on an exclusive Disneyland dining experience called 21 Royal.

caption Madison posted an Instagram from her night at 21 Royal. source Instagram/Holly Madison

Besides spending $15,000 on the 21 Royal experience for Halloween, Madison regularly posts pictures of herself and her daughter doing Disney-related activities, including having a Disney-themed cake for her daughter Rainbow Aurora (perhaps named after Sleeping Beauty), taking multiple trips to Disneyland, and dressing as Disney characters. Madison even babymooned at Disney World.

But the most obvious show of Disney love is in Madison’s house, which was inspired by Disney. She calls the library in her home her “‘Beauty and the Beast’ library” for its resemblance to the gigantic library in the Beast’s castle.

Ryan Gosling has been described as “a Disney freak,” by Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro.

caption Gosling’s first role was on “The Mickey Mouse Club.” source CTV Television Network

Gosling’s relationship began at an early age – he was a Mousketeer when he was just a kid, and told Esquire “I’m grateful. That place was a landscape to me. I had adventures every day.”

His love for all things Disney continued throughout his life: two of the few times Gosling and his partner Eva Mendes have been spotted at Disneyland.

People were delighted Gosling was spotted skipping the Oscars in 2015 to go on a trip to Disneyland with Guillermo del Toro. It was later revealed that the two went for research purposes, as Gosling was tapped to star in del Toro’s movie adaptation of the Disneyland ride The Haunted Mansion, which happens to be Gosling’s favorite.

Katy Perry is so connected to Disney that she dressed up as Ursula the sea witch from “The Little Mermaid” when she walked the red carpet for the “American Idol” Disney night.

caption Her outfit came complete with shrimp cocktail. source JB Lacroix/Getty Images

For a recent Disney-themed “American Idol” episode, Perry surprised her fellow judges and walked the red carpet in a full-blown Ursula costume, made complete with purple facepaint, a serious set of tentacles, and a casual shrimp cocktail.

Perry also spoke about her lifelong devotion to Mickey and Minnie at Minnie’s star ceremony for the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I was maybe two or three years old and into my peripheral vision came Minnie and Mickey Mouse-printed diapers. That was my very first memory ever,” she said. “And of course, it turned into a lifelong devotion.”

Neil Patrick Harris’ voice can be heard all over Disneyland — he was the last narrator of the California Screamin’ roller coaster before it closed and became the host of World of Color.

caption Harris performing at the Disney Christmas Day Parade. source Mark Ashman/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Harris’ love of Disney is well-documented. Besides being the last narrator of California Screamin’ and host of the World of Color, he also narrated Epcot’s Candlelight Processional, hosted the inauguration of a new Disney cruise ship, and was the master of ceremonies at the Walt Disney Family Museum’s 2nd Annual Gala.

He’s also been vocal about his admiration of the man himself, Walt Disney. Harris said “Walt Disney was my idol growing up. I think it’s unbelievable how he committed his life to the complete amusement and enjoyment of others.”

Milo Ventimiglia rocked a Mickey Mouse shirt when he appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to talk about his love for Disney

caption Ventimiglia grew up near Disneyland. source American Broadcasting Company (ABC)

When the “This Is Us” star spoke with Kimmel, he recalled his childhood love for Disneyland: growing up in Orange County, CA, he used to go all the time as a kid. He told the talk show host, that it’s “one of those places that you’d go and fall in love, but you’d also, like, go and get in real trouble.” Apparently, he got kicked out of Disneyland on his 12th birthday for spitting on people from above.

Ariana Grande celebrated her 21st birthday at Disney World.

caption Grande with her cake, Cinderella, and Prince Charming. source Chloe Rice/Disney Parks via Getty Images

The Florida native celebrated the big 2-1 at the most magical place on Earth. She captioned a post on Instagram the day before her birthday “spending my last few days as a non 21 year old in one of my favorite childhood places with my favorite people.”

Grande also performed at two Disney-themed Christmas specials in 2014 and 2015, solidifying her love for Disney.

Emmy Rossum posted on Instagram about her love for Disney.

caption The “Shameless” star rocked a pair of Mickey Mouse ears. source Instagram/Emmy

Rossum shared the adorable snap on Instagram with the caption “I think I feel more ‘me’ with the ears than without. #EmmyMouse.”

But she also has a lesser-known connection with the House of Mouse: she starred in a Disney Channel movie called “Genius.”

Kourtney Kardashian regularly visits Disney parks around the world, including Disneyland Paris.

caption Kardashian with Minnie and her son Mason at Disney on Ice. source Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

The reality TV star is actually a frequent visitor to the parks: she celebrated her 38th birthday at Disneyland, took her new beau Younes Bendjima to Disneyland Paris in September 2017, and visited Disney World with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and their children in 2016.

She’s not the only Kardashian obsessed with Disney – sister Kim received 920 shares in Disney for her birthday from husband Kanye West.

Pete Wentz named his son Bronx Mowgli — after the main character of “The Jungle Book.”

caption Wentz, his son Bronx Mowgli, and then-wife Ashlee Simpson riding a “Dumbo” ride at Disneyland. source Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney via Getty Images

Wentz’s son with ex-wife Ashlee Simpson is named Bronx Mowgli – apparently the duo bonded over their love of “The Jungle Book.” Disney actually played a significant role in their relationship: they had an “Alice in Wonderland” themed wedding and a “Winnie the Pooh” themed baby shower.

Wentz has also brought Disney into his professional career. His band Fall Out Boy wrote and recorded the original song “Immortals” for the “Big Hero 6” soundtrack.

Ginnifer Goodwin herself confessed that she’s gone to Disneyland “probably a bit more than is healthy.”

caption Even though she played Snow White, Goodwin’s not shy about cozying up to the Beast. source Kent Phillips/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Goodwin played Snow White on “Once Upon a Time” for the show’s first six seasons, but that’s not her only Disney role. She also played the bunny cop Judy Hops in “Zootopia,” a fairy in “Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast,” and had a guest role in “Sofia the First.”

The actress is a self-proclaimed Disney lover as well – and she’s legitimately afraid her sons won’t love Disney as much as she does. She told D23 (the official Disney Fan Club), “I have a couple deep, dark fears about child-rearing, like they won’t love Disneyland because I’ll over-saturate them.”

Rachel Bilson loves “Sleeping Beauty” so much she named her daughter Briar Rose, an alias used by Princess Aurora in the film.

caption Bilson captioned this photo “#mycoachella.” source Instagram/Rachel Bilson

Bilson’s then-partner Hayden Christensen confirmed the name’s origin in 2015, saying “The original Sleeping Beauty is called Briar Rose. Rachel – we both love Disney – but Rachel especially was very keen on the name.”

He also shared that they played Disney songs all day every day. Kate Bosworth called Bilson “such a little Disney princess.”

Bilson also showed her love for Minnie Mouse this Halloween by rocking a Minnie onesie.

Jason Bateman dreamed of starring in a Disney film for years, and finally got his wish when he was chosen to play fox Nick Wilde in “Zooptopia.”

caption Bateman and his daughter on an “Alice in Wonderland” ride in Disneyland. source Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Bateman recalled the fateful phone call telling him that Disney wanted him to play Nick in “Zootopia” by saying “This was a really big, big call for me. I literally pulled my car over so that I then wouldn’t lose the signal… That this couldn’t possibly be real. But when it did actually turn out to be real, that Disney really did want me to come voice Nick Wilde for ‘Zootopia’… Well, I have to admit that that was pretty cool.”

He’s also a Disneyland vet – he’s been going to the park since he moved to Los Angeles in the 1970s, and is still going to this day. Bateman was spotted at Disneyland in February on a joint trip with his family and Sandra Bullock and her family.

Drew Barrymore played a version of Cinderella in “Ever After,” and then got to meet her Disney counterpart.

caption Barrymore and Cinderella. source David Roark/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Barrymore shared the photo on her Instagram, with the caption “Yes! This happened. Thank you @waltdisneyworld for making dreams come true. My daughters were on a cloud. A big puffy princess cloud. #heaven #proudtobeagirl.”

However, Barrymore has also cautioned parents, “If you’ve ever taken your kids to Disneyland or Disney World, it all ends at some point in mayhem.” Sounds like she’s had this experience more than a few times.

Mariah Carey is an official Fairy Godmother to the Disney Fantasy, a cruise ship.

caption Carey also renewed her vows to then-husband Nick Cannon at Disney. source Kent Phillips/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Carey christened the ship before its maiden voyage in 2012, saying “Thank you for inviting me to join this amazing celebration. It means a lot to me to be here to christen the Disney Fantasy.”

She also shut down Disneyland to renew her vows to then-husband Nick Cannon. Carey also celebrated her twins’ birthdays at the park years later. According to TMZ, she reportedly spent five figures on the celebration.

Matthew Morrison’s birthday is October 30, so he often combines Disneyland’s Halloween festivities with his birthday.

caption Morrison and Captain Hook. source Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney via Getty Images

Morrison, best known for his role as musical-loving Mr. Schuester in “Glee,” definitely knows how to get into the Disney spirit. He’s celebrated his birthday at Disneyland multiple times, saying “I just love this time of year, and I love what Disneyland does during Halloween.”

Most recently, Morrison was able to reunite with his friend Captain Hook when he starred as J.M. Barrie, author of “Peter Pan,” in the Broadway musical “Finding Neverland.”

Kaley Cuoco chose to celebrate her engagement at Disneyland.

caption Cuoco with her new fiancée and friends. source Instagram/Norman Cook

Cuoco has a long history with Disney. She starred in two made-for-TV Disney movies, “Toothless” and “Alley Cats Strike,” and she was one of two leads in Disney Channel original series “Brandy & Mr. Whiskers.”

She also chose to celebrate her engagement to her now-husband Karl Cook at Disneyland, captioning her Instagram, “He took me to Disneyland and it was pure magic ???? ???? mad love for this group that surrounds me!”

Britney Spears started her career as a Mousketeer, and has passed her Disney love down to her two sons.

caption Spears attended a performance of Disney’s “The Lion King” in Las Vegas, Nevada. source Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Spears likes to celebrate her sons’ birthdays at Disney – she did so in 2010 and again in September 2017 along with her new boyfriend Sam Asghari.

She also visited in March 2017 with her entire family, including sister Jamie Lynn and her daughter Maddie to celebrate Maddie’s recovery after a potentially life-threatening ATV accident.

Besides being a former Disney Channel star, Corbin Bleu proposed to his wife at Disneyland.

caption The Disney World Instagram shared this sweet photo right after the proposal. source Instagram/Walt Disney World

Bleu, most famous for his role as Chad in the “High School Musical” franchise, popped the question to his now-wife Sasha Nicole Clements (also a Disney Channel alum) right in front of the Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom. He hid the ring inside a glass slipper.

The official Disney World Instagram captioned a photo of the two “Look who just proposed in front of Cinderella Castle! Congratulations to @corbinbleu and @sashclements on their engagement!”