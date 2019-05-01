12 celebrities you never realized were middle children

caption Miley Cyrus is a middle child of five. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Even celebrities deal with being the middle child.

Miley Cyrus is a middle child.

So is Chris Hemsworth.

Most people wouldn’t guess that Pippa Middleton, Britney Spears, and Chris Hemsworth have anything in common, but the three do share one significant trait: Like all of the celebrities on this list, they are middle children.

Whether they grew up with multiple brothers, multiple sisters, or some of each, many of these stars remain close to their older and younger siblings and, in some cases, have even made them part of their professional teams.

Here are 12 celebrities you probably never realized are middle children:

Katy Perry has both a brother and a sister.

caption She has an older sister and younger brother. source Tim P. Whitby/Stringer/Getty Images

The pop star grew up as the middle child between older sister Angela Hudson and younger brother David Hudson. Perry is particularly close to her sister, and Angela often tours with the singer, as highlighted in Perry’s documentary film, “Part of Me.”

“My sister, not only does she like to work hard on tour, [but] she likes to play hard on tour,” Perry said in the 2012 movie. “Any time we go to a city where we have a day off, she always likes me to explore something fun with her.”

Jennifer Lopez shared a room with her two sisters.

caption Jennifer Lopez and one of her sisters, Lynda Lopez. source Mike Moore/Getty Images

The superstar has an older sister named Leslie Lopez, as well as a younger sister, Lynda Lopez.

While Leslie usually stays out of the public eye, Lynda is a journalist and has appeared alongside her famous sibling in interviews before. Lopez has previously talked about growing up with both of her sisters in the Bronx.

“I’m the middle sister. All three of us girls shared a room,” she told W magazine in 2013.

Tom Hiddleston grew up as the only boy in the family.

caption He has two sisters. source ABC

You may now know Tom Hiddleston as Marvel’s Loki or Taylor Swift’s ex. But growing up, he was known as the middle child between two sisters, journalist Sarah Hiddleston and actress Emma Hiddleston.

Pippa Middleton’s royal sister isn’t her only sibling.

caption Pippa and Kate have a younger brother. source Gett/ Clive Brunskill

Pippa Middleton has become a household name, thanks in large part due to her internationally recognized sister, Kate Middleton. However, the Duchess of Cambridge isn’t her only sibling. The two siblings also have a younger brother, James Middleton.

Britney Spears has a sister and a brother, both of whom work in the entertainment industry.

Britney Spears also falls in the middle of her two siblings. Former “Zoey 101” star-turned-country singer Jamie Lynn Spears is the youngest, while film and TV producer Bryan Spears is the eldest.

Anne Hathaway is supportive of her brothers.

caption She has two brothers. source Jamie McCarthy/GettyImages

Anne Hathaway grew up as the middle child between older brother Michael and younger brother Thomas in Short Hills, New Jersey. The Academy Award winner has spoken out about how Michael’s coming out inspired the entire Hathaway family to leave the Catholic church.

“The whole family converted to Episcopalianism after my elder brother came out,” she told British GQ in 2010. “Why should I support an organization that has a limited view of my beloved brother?”

Chris Hemsworth and his two brothers know their way around a set.

caption Chris, Liam and Luke Hemsworth are all actors. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Yes, there are three Hemsworth brothers, and all are successful actors. You probably already know Chris’s younger brother Liam as a star of “The Hunger Games” franchise and fiancé to Miley Cyrus. But older brother Luke has also struck it big in Hollywood – he currently stars on HBO’s “Westworld.”

Bella Hadid has two equally famous siblings.

caption Each of them have millions of social media followers. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The model gene definitely runs in the Hadid family. Bella Hadid is the middle child between her older sister, Gigi Hadid, and younger brother, Anwar Hadid – both of whom are also celebrity models with millions of social media followers.

Miley Cyrus is sandwiched between five siblings.

caption Miley and her youngest sister, Noah. source Getty/Christopher Polk

Miley Cyrus comes from a big family. The singer falls smack in the middle of two brothers and two sisters. Trace and Brandi Cyrus are the eldest, while Braison and Noah Cyrus are the youngest.

Zoe Saldana and her two sisters launched a company together.

caption From right to left: Cisely Saldana, Mariel Saldana, and Zoe Saldana. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actress is one of three sisters, and at age 40, she falls right in the middle between the eldest, Mariel Saldana Nazario, and the youngest, Cisely Saldana Nazario. The three sisters are so close, they even started a joint production company, Cinestar, together in 2017. So far, the company has helped bring the NBC miniseries, “Rosemary’s Baby,” and the AOL digital series, “My Hero,” to life.

“We all help each other manifest our ideas. We’re like wine: The more we age, the more exquisite our relationship becomes,” Cisely told Shape of their partnership.

Demi Lovato’s sisters have supported her fight for sobriety.

caption Demi Lovato with her youngest sister, Madison. source Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez

Both of Demi Lovato’s sisters are actors. Her older sibling, Dallas Lovato, appeared in 2012’s “No Vacancy” and 2016’s “Caged No More,” and also lent her voice to several animated projects. Meanwhile, the youngest, Madison De La Garza, famously played the daughter to Eva Longoria’s character on “Desperate Housewives” during the show’s run.

Owen Wilson has shared the screen with both of his brothers.

caption Andrew Wilson, Owen Wilson, and Luke Wilson. source Vince Bucci/Getty Images

You know Owen Wilson’s younger brother, Luke Wilson, who co-starred opposite his sibling in 2001’s “The Royal Tenenbaums.” But you probably didn’t realize the two have a third brother named Andrew Wilson, who is four years older than Owen and seven years older than Luke.

Fun fact: Andrew also made a cameo in “The Royal Tenenbaums” as Margot’s farmer father and has appeared alongside his brothers in several other Wes Anderson films, including 1996’s “Bottle Rocket” and 1998’s “Rushmore.”