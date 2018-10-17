17 times fans thought celebrities were other stars

caption Even celebrities apparently have celebrity lookalikes. source Getty Images

Even being famous and internationally recognized can’t keep some people from not knowing who you are.

Several celebrities have lookalikes … that just happen to be other celebrities. From Daniel Radcliffe to Prince Harry to Keira Knightley and more – tons of celebs have been misidentified by fans and even by other celebrities.

Here are 23 stars who’ve admitted that people have confused them for other celebrities – and how they feel about that.

Isla Fisher once pretended she was Amy Adams for Lady Gaga.

caption Fisher doesn’t always correct people when they mistake her for Adams. source Getty Images / Shutterstock, s_bukley

The red-haired actresses are often mistaken for each other, but Fisher always has a bit of fun with it. Fisher even made a joke PSA to remind people that she’s not Adams. If you’ve ever mixed the two women up, you’re in good company. Even Lady Gaga thought Fisher was Adams.

“The crowd parted and there was Lady Gaga and she’s heading right toward me and she says, ‘Thank you. Your performance in ‘American Hustle,’ Amy…'” Fisher recounted the story to Jimmy Kimmel, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “I just gracefully thanked her and bowed my head … [Then] I look over her shoulder and there’s Amy Adams walking into the party,” she said.

She pointed the real Adams out to Lady Gaga and joked, “There’s Isla Fisher. She’s not even nominated for anything. What’s she doing here?”

Elizabeth Banks also gets told she’s Chelsea Handler, and vice versa.

caption Handler and Banks get mistaken for each other. source Vittorio Zunino Getty Images / Emma McIntyre Getty Images

Bowen isn’t Banks’ only celeb doppelganger. She’s also gotten mistaken for comedian Chelsea Handler.

According to Us Weekly, Banks has a story of a time she met a Handler fan and just played along so as not to disappoint him. “I was just hanging out, being Chelsea, drinking my vodka and having a good time. He couldn’t have been happier,” Banks recounted.

Handler, for her part, has also been mistaken for Banks – by Bill O’Reilly at the White House Correspondents Dinner no less.

Us Weekly reported that Handler isn’t too pleased about the comparisons. “People always say, ‘They look alike, but Chelsea’s obviously much older.’ Meanwhile, we’re the same age,” Handler said. “It’s like, what is wrong with everybody? Why can’t I just get a break?” (Handler is actually a year younger than Banks.)

Margot Robbie thought Prince Harry was Ed Sheeran.

caption Margot Robbie thought Prince Harry was Ed Sheeran. source Alberto E Rodriguez Getty Images/ Pool Getty Images

Not all English redheads are the same, but tell that to the people who keep confusing Prince Harry and singer Ed Sheeran. Not only was Sheeran mistakenly put on a commemorative Royal Wedding plate alongside Meghan Markle, according to Global News, but even other celebs have mixed up the two.

According to Elle magazine, Margot Robbie was once at a party with Prince Harry but thought he was Sheeran. “When I saw him in those glasses, I was like, Oh my God, I didn’t know Ed Sheeran was at the party,” she told Jimmy Fallon, per Elle. “And he was really offended. He was like, ‘Shut up!'”

Lucy Hale said she gets mistaken for Selena Gomez.

caption Someone was convinced Hale was Gomez. source Sasha Haagensen/Getty Images for Pizza Hut, Jesse Grant/Getty Images for WE

Hale has said she gets mistaken for Gomez and even tweeted about one incident, saying, “Someone was seriously convinced I was Selena Gomez today and tried to take my phone because they wanted to call Justin [Bieber]. Ohh life.”

Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence apparently look alike to a lot of people.

caption Hadid gets confused for Lawrence multiple times a day. source Getty Images

Hadid told Fashionista that people confuse her for the Oscar winner pretty often. “Multiple times a day. Probably today it’s already happened like five times,” she said.

Keira Knightley apparently gets chased like Natalie Portman does.

E! News reported that Knightley said during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” that people mistake her for Portman all the time.

“Natalie Portman I get a lot, and I get chased through airports,” Knightley said. “I feel quite sorry for her because she must get chased a lot because it’s happened like five times where someone’s been like, ‘Natalie! Natalie! Natalie!’ And I’ll sign and take a picture as Natalie.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan pranked Javier Bardem by using how similar they look.

caption Morgan and Bardem look so similar that Morgan flipped off paparazzi on Bardem’s behalf. source Dimitrios Kambouris Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain Getty Images

Morgan knows people think he’s Bardem, and he made the best of those comparisons to prank Bardem a few years ago.

According to Hollywood.com, Morgan recounted the story to The Talk, saying:

“I get [mistaken for] Javier Bardem a lot. When he won his Oscar, I had just gotten on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ about the same time. I went to a party here in New York, and as I was walking the red carpet, the paparazzi just started screaming, ‘Javier, Javier!'”

So what did Morgan do? He said he flipped off the cameras and landed Bardem in hot water when tabloids ran the picture with Bardem’s name instead of Morgan’s.

Zooey Deschanel is tired of being called Katy Perry.

caption Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel source Michael Winters Getty Images/ Jason Merritt Getty Images

Add Deschanel to the list of stars who is not thrilled with her celebrity doppelganger comparisons. “It’s a strange relationship to have with somebody,” Deschanel told New York magazine. “I probably answer more questions about her than about my own family.”

But she also told Inquirer that Perry’s fans have been sweet when they approach her.

“They want to hug me, for some reason,” she told them. “These are usually young girls; I think they want to be friends. It’s totally fine.”

Victoria Justice loves her Nina Dobrev comparisons.

The TV stars look eerily similar, but Justice isn’t mad about any mix-ups. According to MTV, Justice gets compared to Dobrev “every single day,” but takes it as a total compliment. “I think she’s so gorgeous and she’s so sweet,” Justice said of Dobrev.

Ryan Reynolds gets told he’s Ryan Gosling.

caption Sometimes people can’t keep the Ryans straight. source Getty images

Reynolds confessed to Access that sometimes people can’t keep their Ryans straight. “Last night someone said how wonderful I was in ‘La La Land’ and I didn’t correct them, because if they were indeed talking about him, he was wonderful in that movie,” Reynolds said. “I just went with it.”

Meanwhile, Justin Hartley apparently gets told he’s Ryan Reynolds.

caption While Hartley is now a breakout star, people still mistake him for Reynolds. source Frederick M Brown Getty Images / Michael Loccisano Getty Images

According to People, “This Is Us” actor Hartley told Jimmy Fallon that he rolls with it when people think he’s Reynolds. Except for one time, he got caught. Hartley’s hilarious story goes as follows:

“[A woman] was standing right next to me, and she made this [shocked] face – I thought she was going to tackle me. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is amazing. She really likes me.’ I was feeling pretty good about myself. She starts telling me how great I am and how in love with me she is, and it’s really great. [Then] She asks me how Blake [Lively] was … Then she asked me if I knew ‘Deadpool’ was going to be that big of a hit.

“So I was insulted for half a second, and then I even felt better about myself. I didn’t have the heart to tell her it wasn’t him, so for five minutes I just pretended like I was the coolest guy on earth, Ryan Reynolds. Then on my way out the door, I caught her – I wanted to give her one last wave and she just was staring death at me. Somebody told her.”

Darren Criss had to tell a fan he wasn’t Kit Harington.

Former “Glee” star Criss said he gently let a fan down when he was mistaken for the “Game of Thrones” star, but the two took a cute selfie together anyway that Criss later posted to Instagram.

Helen Hunt and Jodie Foster said they both know they look alike to people.

caption A Starbucks barista confused Hunt for Foster. source Christopher Polk Getty Images / Frazer Harrison Getty images

Hunt posted on Twitter about a funny time her barista totally thought she had her name nailed… but it was a case of mistaken identity

“Ordered my drink @Starbucks Asked the barista if she wanted my name. She winked and said. ‘We gotcha,’ Hunt tweeted along with a photo of a cup reading “Jody.”

Foster has also spoken about the confusion between her and Hunt. “I’ve been mistaken for Helen Hunt so many times and she for me. We talk about it a lot every time we see each other,” Foster told The Daily Mail. “It’s strange because she’s at least five inches taller than me and the only similarity is that we part our hair on the same side.”

John Stamos said he was mistaken for Rob Lowe.

caption Stamos played along to being confused for Lowe. source Jason Merritt Getty Images / Kevin Winters Getty Images

According to People, “Full House” star Stamos was traveling when someone thought he was “Parks and Rec” star Lowe. Stamos captured the funny fan encounter on Instagram where he could be seen playing along.

Mark Wahlberg said he doesn’t correct people who think he’s Matt Damon.

caption Wahlberg doesn’t mind being mixed up with Damon. source Kevin Winter/Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

According to Extra, Wahlberg doesn’t mind when people mix him up with Damon. “People always say they love me in ‘The Bourne Identity’ … And I just say, ‘Thank you,'” Wahlberg said. “I never correct anybody, I just say, ‘Thank you very much. Watch me in ‘The Bourne Identity 4.'”

John Mulaney said he’s often mistaken for Grant Gustin.

caption He said he’s been mistaken for Gustin for a while. source Neilson Barnard/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Comedian John Mulaney said that he’s often mistaken for “The Flash” star Grant Gustin.

“This has been happening a lot,” he recently told Seth Myers. “I’m not saying I look like The Flash, but I’ve been told enough. It’s happened enough that I need to say something. I’m not The Flash.”

It’s apparently been happening since 2015, according to his Twitter.

Sarah Hyland and Mila Kunis pretend to be each other sometimes.

caption Kunis and Hyland agreed to play along with fans mistaking them. source FeatureFlash / Shutterstock

Hyland told InStyle that she gets confused for Kunis often and that when the two finally met, Kunis said the same thing.

“She came up to me and said she gets called me all the time too,” Hyland said. “She said that sometimes she pretends she’s me because it makes her feel young. I asked if I could pretend to be her next time somebody asks me if I’m her, and she said OK.”

