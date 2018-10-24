11 celebrities you never knew had giant real estate empires

caption Taylor Swift’s duplex penthouse in New York. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images/Zillow

Some of the world’s biggest celebrities have used their enormous net worths to invest in real estate.

Ellen DeGeneres has become known for her house flipping expertise. She has earned millions over the years selling properties to fellow celebrities.

Tyra Banks, who has been notably frugal in the past, was advised by her accountants to start spending more of her earnings: Now she owns four properties in Los Angeles alone.

What do you do when you’re a celebrity making more money than you can keep track of? Buy houses!

While some celebrities enjoy spending their money on ridiculous things, like hand carved bathtubs and dog villas, others choose to play the long game, investing their ample funds into real estate.

Taylor Swift, Tyra Banks, and Leonardo DiCaprio are just a few famous faces who have veritable real estate empires.

Keep scrolling to see who else spends their money on property.

Ashton Kutcher is continuing to add to his list of multi-million dollar residences in Southern California.

When Ashton Kutcher purchased his first home, he said it was the scariest financial decision he’s ever made.

Today, the actor owns several multimillion dollar homes in Southern California with his wife, Mila Kunis, including a $10 million beach house in Carpinteria, and a $10.2 million primary residence in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood.

Taylor Swift owns at least $84 million in real estate across four states.

caption Taylor Swift’s penthouse apartment in New York City, New York. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images/Zillow

Taylor Swift has been collecting properties across the United States since she was 20 years old. In 2009, she purchased a condo in Nashville’s Music Row worth an estimated $3 million. Two years later, she bought an estate in the city that boasts a pool and a 2,000-square-foot guesthouse in addition to a $3.97 million Beverly Hills mansion.

It doesn’t end there. In 2013, Swift purchased a $17.75 million mansion in Rhode Island, followed by a $20 million duplex penthouse apartment in New York in 2014, and a $25 million Beverly Hills mansion in 2015.

Seems like she outgrew her duplex penthouse in New York, considering she bought an $18 million dollar apartment directly next door to it, and a $9.75 million dollar apartment on the same block soon thereafter.

Leonardo DiCaprio owns property on the East and West Coast — plus an entire island.

Leonardo DiCaprio has amassed a huge collection of properties since the ’90s.

In 1994, he purchased a compound in Hollywood Hills from Madonna for $2 million, followed by a beach bungalow near Carbon Beach in California four years later for about the same cost. Both of these properties have been on and off the rental market ever since.

Some years later, in 2005, DiCaprio bought an entire island off the coast of Belize for $1.75 million, on which he is developing an eco-resort set to open sometime this year. An avid environmentalist, the actor is also launching initiatives to help protect the island and its ecosystem.

More recently, DiCaprio purchased a $3.67 million apartment in a luxury building in New York, then bought another unit in the same building for $8 million in 2014. That same year, he acquired a $5.2 million dollar house in Palm Springs, followed by a ‘small’ home in Malibu for $23 million. His most recent purchase was a Tudor in Los Feliz for $4.9 million.

Ellen DeGeneres has inadvertently made millions flipping homes in Los Angeles.

caption Ellen DeGeneres’ Santa Barbara mansion. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney/Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

In 2004, Ellen DeGeneres bought a home that she nicknamed, “The Treehouse,” which has had various celeb owners since then, including producer David Weissman and actors Heath Ledger and Josh Hutcherson.

Two years later, she sold a property to Will Ferrell for $9 million. And in 2012, Ryan Seacrest bought one of her homes for over $36 million. In total, she’s bought and sold around a dozen homes, according to Trulia, and has even published a book with interior design tips.

When asked about her house flipping reputation, Ellen told The New York Times, “I’ve never bought to sell. I always say: “This is it. I’m never moving.’ People laugh at me now.”

Kylie Jenner developed a taste for real estate at a very young age.

caption Kylie Jenner’s first home in Southern California. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images/Zillow

Despite her young age (she’s only 20), Kylie Jenner has already owned several California homes. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner purchased her first home in Calabasas when she was 17, for $2.7 million. Since then, Jenner has purchased three more homes in Hidden Hills for $6 million, $5.4 million, and and $12 million respectively.

Alec Baldwin loves New York real estate.

caption Alec Baldwin has been buying up apartments in the Devonshire House for the past few years. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images/Zillow

Alec Baldwin has spent the last few years buying up apartments in the Devonshire house, a grand pre-war building in downtown Manhattan. In 2011, he bought a four-bedroom penthouse suite for $11.7 million, followed by an adjacent unit for $1.21 million the following year. He recently bought a third unit on the same floor.

Before the Devonshire, Baldwin lived in a building called El Dorado on Central Park West, which he sold in 2011 for $9.5 million. Both buildings were designed by the same pre-war architect, Emery Roth.

Kris Jenner has more houses than the ones you see on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

caption Kris Jenner’s famous Hidden Hills mansion as seen on TV. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/E! Entertainment/YouTube

It’s hard to keep up with all the homes the Kardashian family buys and sells.

In addition to Kris’ famous $4 million Hidden Hills mansion, the Kardashian-Jenner “momager” owns a $1.6 million LA condo and a Calabasas mansion she purchased for $2.3 million in 2016.

Jenner’s most recent purchase was in December 2017, when she bought a $9.9 million home across the street from Kim and Kanye.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie enjoyed their fair share of homes together.

caption Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s summer home. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/Courtesy of Stylecaster Pictures

While Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship unfortunately didn’t stand the test of time, they at least enjoyed a large portfolio of homes during their marriage.

The couple owned at least four homes together including a French Quarter mansion in New Orleans, an apartment in New York’s Waldorf Astoria towers, a $60 million dollar French Chateau in which they hosted their 2014 wedding, and a $3.7 million villa on the Spanish island of Majorca.

In addition to all of these properties, Brad also turned the Los Feliz compound in Los Angeles he bought in the ’90s into a family-friendly abode, and held on to the $4 million Santa Barbara beach house he bought in 2000, before he met Angelina.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West own several properties throughout Southern California.

caption Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Hidden Hills mansion in California. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/Zillow

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no strangers to enormous mansions.

The pair purchased an $11 million Bel Air mansion in 2013 before promptly deciding they didn’t like it that much after all. Next, the couple bought a $20 million Hidden Hills mansion and the $2.9 million house next door for some additional privacy.

Tyra Banks has stocked up on Los Angeles properties.

caption The view from one of Tyra Banks’ homes in the Pacific Palisades. source Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris/Zillow

Tyra Banks was always more of a saver than a spender when it came to her $90 million net worth– that is until her accountant told her to “spend some damn money.”

Since then, Banks has purchased four properties in the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles. Most recently, she bought a contemporary-style $6.995 million homecomplete with an ocean view, wine cellar, gym and media room.

Madonna owns six properties in London alone.

caption Madonna’s California mansion that she put back on the market in 2013. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images/Zillow

Madonna owns property around the world, from her 18th-century mansion in Portugal to her reported six properties in and around London.

One of Madonna’s most famous homes is her $40 million Upper East Side apartment in New York City. The townhouse boasts a two-car garage, nine fireplaces, an elevator, and a wine cellar.

Most recently, Madonna put her Beverly Hills mansion on the market for a whopping $35 million.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.