Celebrities mourn the death of beloved actress and director Penny Marshall

caption Penny Marshall died at the age of 75. source D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Penny Marshall died Monday night from complications from diabetes at 75 years old.

She was known for starring on “Laverne & Shirley” and directing films, including “A League of Their Own” and “Big.”

Among the many celebrities who expressed their thoughts on her death are Rose O’Donnell, Elizabeth Banks, and director Ava DuVernay.

Penny Marshall, a beloved actress and director, died Monday night at the age of 75 from complications from diabetes.

News of her death triggered an outpouring of mourning from celebrities who worked with her and adored her.

Marshall first made her name on the ABC sitcom on the ’70s and ’80s sitcom, “Laverne & Shirley,” and directed films, including “Big” and “A League of Their Own.”

Here’s how some celebrities reacted to her death on Twitter.

Actress and director Elizabeth Banks expressed her love:

Director Ava DuVernay thanked her for opening up doors for others’ careers:

Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed. pic.twitter.com/7qPKJa6ApH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 18, 2018

Actress Rosie O’Donnell shared one of the commercials they did together:

1996 Kmart TV Commercial with Penny Marshall and Rosie O'Donnell https://t.co/XHOgyrCBhs via @YouTube – simply heartbroken #ripPENNY — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 18, 2018

Actress Mayim Bialik called her “comedy gold”:

I grew up wanting to be as funny as Penny Marshall, and had the pleasure of meeting her a few times. Watch some old Laverne and Shirley to see why her brother Garry insisted on casting her. Comedy gold, she was. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/DhP10j7m8s — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) December 18, 2018

Actor George Takei recounted the great gifts she gave fans:

Penny Marshall brought us great laughter and truly broke new ground as a director. Neither a schlemiel, nor ever a schlimazel, she shall be missed by her many fans. Rest in peace. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 18, 2018

Actor Ike Barinholtz gave props to the genius of “A League of Their Own”:

RIP Penny Marshall. “A League of Their Own” is such a great movie and if you haven’t seen it you should https://t.co/gx4LIl1wvB — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) December 18, 2018

Journalist Dan Rather spoke of her originality:

Mourning the loss of a funny, poignant, and original American voice. Penny Marshall was a pioneer in television and the big screen who understood humor comes in many forms and some of life's deeper truths require a laugh. She will be missed. May she RIP. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 18, 2018

Actor Josh Gad said she “broke barriers”:

At a time when men dominated, #pennymarshall broke barriers as a director, giving us hit after hit. A League of their Own, Awakenings, & Big aren’t simply great movies. They r classics made by a director who was simultaneously setting up shots while breaking down walls. RIP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 18, 2018

Rapper Bow Wow remembered sitting at Lakers games with Marshall:

Had the chance to meet and sit at plenty of Laker games with ms penny marshall during my childhood years. Great woman with a great soul! RIP pic.twitter.com/6ca7TkgDBo — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 18, 2018

Actor Danny DeVito said she had a “heart of gold”:

Penny Marshall was a sweet woman. I was very fortunate to spend time with her. So many laughs. She had a heart of gold. Tough as nails. She could play round ball with the best of them. Always All love, D — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) December 18, 2018

Actor Billy Crystal called her a “dear friend”:

Sad to hear of Penny Marshall’s passing. a great comedienne a terrific director and a dear friend. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) December 18, 2018

Actor Rob Reiner said she was “born with a gift”:

I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 18, 2018

Actress Busy Philipps thanked Marshall:

Oh Penny Marshall. ???? Rest In Peace and thank you for everything.❤️ — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) December 18, 2018

Actor Vincent D’Onofrio remembered going to her house:

I was invited by Penny Marshall to her house one afternoon to talk about a film she was doing. She was so kind to me. She was so smart and funny. I will never forget that afternoon. My heart goes out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/JGE9kB7uAF — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) December 18, 2018

Actor Sean Astin remembered watching her shows as a kid:

I got to stay up late-after Happy Days-2 watch Laverne & Shirley. So sad 2 learn that Penny Marshall has passed. Sitting on a sit-com set 40 years later, thinking about milk & pepsi, rodeo-doh-doh-doh & so many of her brilliant moments. Love to her family, friends & our town… pic.twitter.com/imFiGVSw3T — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) December 18, 2018

Actress Regina King thanked Marshall for “blazing trails”:

This one really hit me hard. One of the best to ever do it. From the Boogie Down but always repped LA too #clipperlover Thank you Penny for blazing trails and sharing your talents. You… https://t.co/Pf7H5PrJwH — Regina King (@ReginaKing) December 18, 2018

Actress Olivia Munn called Marshall “one of the most important trailblazers”:

Penny Marshall was one of the most important trailblazers. Her comedic talents brought success & fame, but she truly broke the mold w her directing- Big, Awakenings, A League of Their Own- becoming the first woman to direct a movie that grossed $100+ mil. ???? Rest in love, PM ❤️???? — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) December 18, 2018

