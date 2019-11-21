24 celebrities who have ditched makeup in 2019

At the start of the year, Kesha revealed her face is full of freckles.

“This year my resolution is to love myself,” the singer wrote on Twitter. “Just as I am, all f—— up and imperfect and whatever else. And to let my freckles liiiiiiiive.”

A few days later, Sarah Michelle Gellar followed suit.

caption Sarah Michelle Gellar shares much of her life on Instagram. source Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images and Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actress took the photo after working out, writing: “This pic is #nomakeup #nofilter and probably the last time I will be upright for the rest of the week.”

Alicia Keys showed her glowing skin at the 2019 Grammy Awards in February.

caption Alicia Keys looks stunning with and without makeup. source Brendon Thorne/Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

She paired her minimal-makeup look with simple jewelry and a red Armani gown for the Grammys.

Lena Headey used Instagram to showcase her makeup-free skin that same month.

After posting the makeup-free video to her Instagram story, she later shared a screenshot of messages she’d received from critics online. She wrote: “I shall continue to not wear make up. Go f— your self.”

Lady Gaga revealed her natural skin after attending the 2019 Oscars in February.

caption Lady Gaga prepared for the 2019 Oscars by taking a makeup-free selfie. source Presley Ann/Stringer/Getty Images and Lady Gaga/Instagram

Despite going without makeup in 2019, Lady Gaga broke into the beauty industry that same year, launching her cosmetics line Haus Laboratories.

The photo above was seemingly taken before the star attended the 2019 Oscars, where she wore a 141-year-old diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co.

In March, Lana Del Rey showcased her natural look online.

caption The musician uploaded the selfie to Instagram on March 2. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and Lana Del Rey/Instagram

She accompanied the photo with a long poem.

Kim Kardashian West also used Instagram in March to share a video of herself without makeup.

She also used the video to reveal that she was experiencing a psoriasis flare-up at the time, writing “psoriasis face” across the screen. Psoriasis is a skin condition which causes red, scaly patches across the skin – most commonly on the elbows and knees.

Like her daughter, Kris Jenner showcased her makeup-free skin on Instagram.

Jenner shared the photo in March, and added the hashtags “#nomakeup” and “#nofilter” in the caption.

After a workout in March, Carrie Underwood shared a selfie online.

In the caption of her photo, she wrote: “When your face matches your shirt = you had a good workout! Unless your shirt is blue – then maybe you should be concerned!”

Kate Beckinsale posted a barefaced selfie in April.

She used the Latin phrase “Mens sana in corpore sano” as the caption of her photo. It’s typically translated to mean “a healthy mind in a healthy body.”

Ciara opened up about loving her natural appearance that same month.

On Instagram, the musician described her photo as being “vulnerable” because she wore no makeup or extensions while taking it.

“My beauty marks and all,” Ciara wrote. “The real me – and I love it. Finally embracing myself fully! It feels good.”

Christina Anstead took to Instagram in May with before-and-after photos following a makeover.

caption Christina Anstead is an HGTV star. source Christina Angstead/Instagram

Underneath her photos, many fans commented that she “looks beautiful” with and without makeup.

Marisol Nichols shared some skin-care tips underneath a photo of her bare face in June.

caption Marisol Nichols is known for her role on “Riverdale.” source Cindy Ord/Getty Images and Marisol Nichols/Instagram

“Clean and fresh,” she wrote on Instagram. “No makeup confidence.” Nichols also tagged Kate Somerville Skin Care, and used the #lasergenesisfacial hashtag.

Heidi Klum isn’t afraid to go makeup-free online.

While filming an Amazon Prime show in June, Klum documented her hair and makeup process on Instagram.

Jessica Biel shared a makeup-free selfie in August to encourage “self love.”

Biel said in the caption of her post that she was inspired by model and actor Kate Upton to go without makeup.

Jennifer Lopez looked radiant without makeup in a YouTube video from that same month.

caption Jennifer Lopez looks stunning with and without makeup. source Andrew Kelly/Reuters and Jennifer Lopez/YouTube

The musician’s YouTube video was a visual diary of her “It’s My Party” international tour. It included clips of her swimming with her children, traveling, and performing all over the world.

Sarah Jessica Parker went barefaced while hanging out with her friend Andy Cohen.

Cohen shared a selfie of himself and Parker on Instagram, writing “Magic Hour, Magic Lady.”

Also in August, Ariel Winter ditched makeup to play with puppies.

caption Ariel Winter went makeup-free while also advocating for dog adoption. source Phillip Faraone/Stringer/Getty Images and Ariel Winter/Instagram

In the caption of her post, Winter encouraged people to consider adopting the dogs she’d played with.

Jada Pinkett Smith used a simple caption underneath her makeup-free selfie this year.

caption Jada Pinkett Smith is an actress, and the host of “Red Table Talk.” source Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Stringer/Getty Images and Jada Pinkett Smith/Instagram

“Good Morning,” she wrote on Instagram, followed by a sun emoji.

Bella Thorne spent much of 2019 sharing makeup-free photos online.

In September, the multihyphenate star shared three photos of herself seemingly without makeup. The images were accompanied by a messaged about “falling in love.”

In September, Miley Cyrus posed with her pet while seemingly not wearing makeup.

caption Miley Cyrus frequently ditches makeup on Instagram. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images and Miley Cyrus/Instagram

The photos she posted on Instagram were taken outdoors as she rode a boat.

Kelly Ripa opted for the no-makeup look while taking a selfie in October.

caption Kelly Ripa shines with or without makeup. source Monica Schipper/Stringer/Getty Images and Kelly Ripa/Instagram

She shared the selfie, which also featured one of her stylists, on Instagram.

Yara Shahidi shared a barefaced selfie as a reminder “to not sweat the details.”

caption Yara Shahidi advocates for self-love on her Instagram pages. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images and Yara Shahidi/Instagram

She shared the photo on Instagram in November, and added that she’s “committed to love” her skin “in every and all states.”

“With travel + work + 24/7 in makeup, I have to actively remind myself to not sweat the details (aka the blemishes) and reframe it as a reminder to make sure I’m taking care of myself,” she wrote.

Tracee Ellis Ross shared her beauty secrets — which include ditching foundation — in November.

caption The actress went foundation-free in November. source Tommaso Boddi/Stringer/Getty Images and Vogue/YouTube

She appeared makeup-free in a Vogue video titled “Tracee Ellis Ross’s Guide to Curly Hair.”