10 celebrities who are just one award away from an EGOT

An EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) is one of the most prestigious accomplishments in the fine arts industry.

Only 15 actors, singers, directors, and songwriters have successfully won all four.

The following 10 are individuals who are one award away from joining the club.

The prestigious EGOT – attributed to individuals who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony – could be considered the pinnacle of success.

Currently, there are only 15 artists who have this honor, include songwriter Richard Rodgers, “West Side Story” actress Rita Moreno, actress Audrey Hepburn and most recently John Legend, who joined the elusive circle after winning a Creative Arts Emmy in 2018 for his role as executive producer of “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.” Currently, 15 thespians, singers and songwriters can add EGOT winner to their resume.

However, there are 10 stars who are only one honor away from initiation into the guild.

Viola Davis is just a Grammy away from an EGOT.

caption Viola Davis. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Viola Davis‘ portrayal of Annalise Keating in “How to Get Away With Murder” landed her an Emmy, and she took home a Tony Award for her work in “King Hedley II” and “Fences.” Consequently, she also nabbed an Oscar for her role in the film version of “Fences.” The South Carolina native only needs a Grammy to join the club.

Cynthia Nixon’s EGOT status is missing the Oscar.

Actress turned gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon played Miranda Hobbes for six seasons on HBO series “Sex and the City.” She earned a Primetime Emmy award in the final season in 2004. She lent her voice to Al Gore’s audio version of his global warming book “An Inconvenient Truth,” for which he took home a Grammy. In 2006 and 2017, she won the Tony for best actress and best featured actress in a play for her roles in Rabbit Hole and The Little Foxes, respectively. All that’s missing? The golden statue.

After nearly 60 years in the spotlight, Elton John has never won an Emmy.

caption Elton John. source Mike Segar/Reuters

There’s no denying that Elton John is one the most popular vocalists of all time. He penned and lent his voice to “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” from 1994’s “The Lion King.” That earned him an Oscar for best original song, and his music arrangement for “Aida” nabbed him a Tony. The pianist has quite the trophy cabinet of Grammys, notably winning one for rewriting “Candle in the Wind 1997,” a piece he modified to honor the late Princess Diana in 1997.

John announced he would be retiring from music at the culmination of his current tour but who knows if there will be an Emmy in his future.

Director Martin Scorsese only needs a Tony to join fellow director Mike Nichols.

Martin Scorsese has an Emmy for HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire,” as well as a Grammy for the music video “American Masters: No Direction Home.” After being nominated five times without a win, he finally secured an Oscar in 2006 for his directorial efforts in “The Departed.” Scorsese is just one Tony away from an EGOT.

Singer Cher would need a Broadway stint to become EGOT winner #16.

Cher gained popularity in the mid-1960s as one-half of husband-wife pair Sonny & Cher. Her Grammy didn’t come until years later, in 1998, when she took one home for “Believe.” Just a decade earlier, she was officially an Oscar winner for her role in “Moonstruck.” Finally, the California native won an Emmy in 2003, for her network television concert special “Cher: The Farewell Tour.”

All Jeremy Irons has left to win is a Grammy.

Disney aficionados recognize Jeremy Irons the antagonist Scar in “The Lion King.” The English actor never won an award for that iconic depiction. However, fans of Irons himself know that he won an Academy Award for “Reversal of Fortune,” two Emmys for “Elizabeth I” and “The Great War and Shaping of the 20th Century,” and a Tony for “The Real Thing.” Irons just need a Grammy for an EGOT.

Al Pacino is a Grammy short from EGOT prestige.

caption Al Pacino. source Getty/Ian Gavan

With a career spanning five decades, Al Pacino‘s home must be decorated in more trophies than the New Yorker can count. The only thing missing is a Grammy. “The Godfather” star has an Oscar for Scent of a Woman, two Emmys for “You Don’t Know Jack” and “Angels in America,” and two Tonys for “The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel” and “Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie?”

Julie Andrews has yet to achieve EGOT bragging right herself.

caption Julie Andrews. source Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Dame Julie Andrews has been a big part of Hollywood for a long time. Her legendary role as the titular character in 1964’s “Mary Poppins” earned her an Oscar. Andrews then won Emmys for “The Julie Andrews Hour” and “Broadway: The American Musical.” She already won a Grammy in 1965 for her children’s recording of “Mary Poppins,” but she took home two more for “Julie Andrews’s Collection of Poems, Songs, and Lullabies” and a Lifetime Achievement Award. The only thing stopping here from an EGOT? There’s no Tony attached to her name.

After a mishandled throat operation forced her into early retirement from singing more than 20 years ago, Andrews turned her attention to other projects. Andrews could still have an EGOT if she did a Broadway stint.

Kate Winslet is only missing a Tony.

caption Kate Winslet. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kate Winslet might be best known for her role in “Titanic” but she’s done much more than that. Case in point, the English actress has been nominated for an Oscar seven times, winning once in 2009 for “The Reader.” She also has an Emmy for “Mildred Pierce” and a Grammy for “Listen to the Storyteller,” a children’s spoken word project. All that’s missing from her EGOT potential is a Tony award.

A Grammy with Jessica Lange’s name on it would get her to EGOT status.

Entertainers with Oscars, Tonys, and Emmy awards and no Grammys are deemed the Triple Crown of Acting. Still a mighty feat, and that’s an accomplishment Jessica Lange can claim as her own. She has Oscars for “Tootsie and Blue Sky,” Emmys for “Grey Gardens,” “American Horror Story,” and “American Horror Story: Coven,” and a Tony for “Long Day’s Journey Into Night.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.