10 times celebrities wore outfits that were basically optical illusions

caption Victoria Beckham, Celine Dion, and Kate Winslet. source Luca Ghidoni/Getty Images, Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images, Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images

Some outfits use clever colors, patterns, and materials to create optical illusions.

Celine Dion recently wore a wavy optical illusion dress that looked like it was moving.

Kate Winslet and Chrissy Teigen have worn dresses with color blocked panels designed to accentuate curves.

Optical illusions are more than just baffling photos of animals or viral puzzles that take over Twitter. Celebrities have been known to wear optical illusion outfits to create slimming silhouettes or simply to make bold fashion statements.

Here are 10 times celebrities became walking optical illusions with their wardrobe.

Celine Dion wore a wavy optical illusion dress that looked like it was moving.

caption Celine Dion in Paris, France, in 2019. source Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

At Paris Couture Week, Dion turned the street into her runway with a sheer red dress comprised of wavy strands.

Gigi Hadid’s outfit created an optical illusion that made her look like she was missing a belly button.

caption Gigi Hadid in New York City in 2019. source Splash News

It turned out to be a camisole that matched her skin tone.

Cardi B posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing sneakers that looked like they were made of two pairs of shoes.

caption Cardi B in 2018. source Instagram/@iamcardib

The shoes appeared to be a variation of the Dsquared2 Giant Sandals, which were the star of Milan Fashion Week in 2018.

Kim Kardashian wore a sheer “naked” dress that looked like a swirling optical illusion.

caption Kim Kardashian West at the People’s Choice Awards in 2018. source Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

The vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress featured a swirling black pattern of horizontal and vertical stripes on sheer fabric. Kardashian West wore the outfit to the People’s Choice Awards in 2018.

Meghan Markle wore what looked like a see-through skirt while greeting fans, but it may have been an optical illusion.

caption Meghan Markle in New Zealand in 2018. source Dominic Lipinski/Pool/Getty Images

In some pictures, Markle’s pleated midi skirt appeared slightly sheer. But it’s possible that the dark blue and light blue pleats merely created the illusion that the outline of her legs was visible underneath.

Kate Winslet wore a Stella McCartney dress with black cutouts that looked like empty space from far away.

caption Kate Winslet in Venice, Italy, in 2011. source Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images

The hourglass cutout design is a Stella McCartney classic.

The stripes on a dress Victoria Beckham wore achieved a similar effect.

caption Victoria Beckham in Milan, Italy, in 2009. source Luca Ghidoni/Getty Images

The distortion of the striped pattern on the dress is an example of the moiré effect.

Beckham’s red pants, part of her own collection, helped create an illusion of long legs when she wore them in 2018.

caption Victoria Beckham in 2018 in New York City. source James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

“I’m actually really obsessed with these pants from my pre-collection,” Beckham said in an Instagram story. “Because I’ve got a really really high shoe under them, and I look like I’ve got really long legs, which, in actual fact, I don’t have. It’s an optical illusion.”

Chrissy Teigen’s top appears smaller than it actually is since the fabric matches her skin tone so closely.

caption Chrissy Teigen in 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

At first glance, only the blue fabric is visible.

Teigen wore another optical illusion dress in 2014 with white paneling mimicking cut-outs.

caption Chrissy Teigen attends an event in New York City in 2014. source Rob Kim/Getty Images for Stella Artois

The white fabric makes the waist appear smaller by creating the illusion of empty space.