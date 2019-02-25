Several celebrities wore show-stopping looks on the red carpet for the 2019 Oscars on Sunday.

Stars like Jennifer Lopez and Amy Adams dazzled in head-turning sparkly gowns.

Melissa McCarthy and Glenn Close both arrived in flowing capes.

Men like Billy Porter and Chris Evans added some twists to the traditional tuxedo.

Celebrities pulled out all the stops on the red carpet during Sunday night’s 91st annual Academy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

From Emilia Clarke’s shimmering lavender gown to Melissa McCarthy’s flowing white cape, there were plenty of show-stopping looks.

Here’s what your favorite celebrities wore to the 2019 Oscars.

Emilia Clarke walked the carpet in a shimmering lavender gown.

The “Game of Thrones” star’s gown was a custom Balmain design.

Lady Gaga walked the carpet in an elegant design by Alexander McQueen.

She paired the black gown with long matching gloves and a sparkling necklace.

Constance Wu arrived in a bright shade of yellow.

Her Versace dress featured layers of ruffled tulle.

Jennifer Lopez brought some shimmer to the red carpet.

She wore a silver long-sleeved design by Tom Ford.

Glenn Close shimmered in a caped gown by Carolina Herrera.

A matching gold clutch completed the look.

Melissa McCarthy walked the carpet in a flowing white cape.

She paired the white caped blouse with black trousers.

Amy Adams arrived in a shimmering white gown.

Her sleeveless dress featured silver shiny embellishments throughout.

Chris Evans put a twist on the classic tuxedo look.

The velvet suit jacket added an unexpected pop of color.

Billy Porter combined a classic tuxedo with an elegant gown.

The top of his Christian Siriano ensemble was a traditional black tuxedo, which extended out into a voluminous ballgown-style skirt.

Emma Stone turned heads in a Louis Vuitton gown.

The bronze gown featured shimmering sequins.

Serena Williams’ gown featured a touch of shimmer.

Her dress featured red sequins on the bodice, which extended out into a floor-length black skirt.

Kacey Musgraves wore a gown by Giambattista Valli Couture.

The pink dress featured layers of voluminous tulle.

Jennifer Hudson dazzled in a bold shade of red.

She wore a floor-length design by Elie Saab.

Amandla Stenberg shimmered in a silver gown.

She paired the flapper-style dress with minimal jewelry.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk arrived in coordinated black ensembles.

Cooper went with a classic tuxedo, while Shayk wore a black gown with gold detailing at the waist.

Amy Poehler opted for a sleek black pantsuit.

She wore a black ruffled shirt under her black blazer.

Marie Kondo walked the red carpet in an eye-catching floral design.

She wore a light pink gown by Jenny Packham.

Stephan James arrived in a red velvet tuxedo.

He paired the tuxedo with a matching bow tie and white boots.

Michelle Yeoh opted for a glamorous iridescent design by Elie Saab.

The dress featured a silver bodice that extends out into a flowing skirt with floral embroidery.

Yalitza Aparicio arrived in a mint tulle gown.

The “Roma” actress opted for a one-shoulder dress with sparkly details throughout.

Awkwafina shimmered in a shiny pantsuit by Dsquared2.

She paired the metallic pink suit with an oversized bow and matching clutch.

Regina King went with a design by Oscar de la Renta.

The white gown featured a thigh-high slit and a flowing train.

Ashley Graham went with a sleek black dress by Zac Posen.

She paired the gown with diamonds by Martin Katz.

Henry Golding went with a classic black tuxedo.

He paired the suit with a bright white bow tie.

Octavia Spencer turned heads in a bold shade of blue.

Her off-the-shoulder gown had shimmering embellishments throughout.

James McAvoy went with a sleek black tuxedo.

He completed the look with black shoes and a matching tie.

Gemma Chan wore an eye-catching pink gown by Valentino.

The flowing, voluminous skirt had pockets on each side.

Angela Bassett turned heads in a bright fuchsia gown by Reem Acra.

She paired the gown with a clutch by Judith Leiber.

Nicholas Hoult arrived in an all-black ensemble.

He opted for a double-breasted blazer with matching pants and shoes.

Chadwick Boseman arrived in a suit with a shimmering blazer.

Her paired the floor-length jacket with black trousers and matching shoes.

Tessa Thompson opted for an elegant black gown by Karl Lagerfeld.

The tiered gown featured gold detailing and ruffles at the waist and bottom of the skirt.

Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim went with contrasting looks.

Ali opted for a traditional tuxedo, while Sami-Karim went with an eye-catching floral print with varying shades of blue and purple throughout.

Danai Gurira went with a glamorous shade of gold.

The sleeveless dress featured a black belt at the waist and a subtle floral pattern on the skirt.

Michael B. Jordan walked the carpet alongside his mom.

Her wore a blue blazer with black trousers and matching shoes, while his mother opted for an elegant black gown.

Rachel Weisz opted for a bold shade of red.

caption Rachel Weisz attends the 2019 Oscars. source Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

She wore a design by Givenchy.

Letitia Wright wore an elegant gown by Dior.

The “Black Panther” star wore a semi-sheer gown with long sleeves.

Sarah Paulson wore a pink gown by Brandon Maxwell.

She paired with the cut-out design with a shimmering necklace for a touch of sprakle.

Olivia Colman arrived in a custom Prada design.

Her emerald green gown featured a flowing sheer train.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet arrived in designs by Karl Lagerfeld.

caption Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet attend the 2019 Oscars. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Momoa opted for a light pink tuxedo, while Bonet wore a matching dress with shimmering sequins and floral embellishments.

Paul Rudd opted for a traditional tuxedo.

He completed the look with a black bow tie.