11 celebrities who went to ‘party schools’

Many colleges and universities in the US are known as “party schools.”

A “party school” is often defined by the rate and use of drugs and alcohol on campus, as well as the university’s Greek life compared to the number of hours students say they’re studying.

Miranda Cosgrove, Will Ferrell, Taylor Kinney, Joe Biden, Ryan Seacrest, Cole and Dylan Sprouse, Matthew McConaughey, Gwenyth Paltrow, Ashton Kutcher, and Kourtney Kardashian all attended “party schools.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

When it comes to picking a college, there are certain criteria most people look for. Among the consideration of academic prestige, cafeteria food, and notable alumni, many people care about whether or not the school they plan on attending is a “party school.”

A “party school” is often defined by the rate and use of drugs and alcohol on campus, as well as the university’s Greek life compared to the number of hours students say they are studying. Some of the most notorious party schools include Tulane University, the University of Delaware, and Syracuse University.

But, just because a college is considered to be a “party school” doesn’t mean their academics are lesser than. In fact, many of the top “party schools” are known for their rigorous coursework and rankings of best colleges in the nation. Of course, like a typical college student, even celebrities have attended so called “party schools.”

Continue reading for 11 celebrities you didn’t know attended some of the nation’s top “party schools.”

Miranda Cosgrove went to USC.

A top 20 party school, the University of Southern California has several famed celebrity alumni, Miranda Cosgrove included. The former Nickelodeon star was studying film at the university before switching to psychology in 2017.

Will Ferrell is also a Trojan alum.

caption Actor Will Ferrell played a man reliving his college days in “Old School.” source Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Like Cosgrove, comedian Will Ferrell graduated from USC in 1990 with a degree in Sports Information. He returned to the school in 2017 to give USC’s commencement speech.

Taylor Kinney went to West Virginia University.

caption Actor Taylor Kinney dropped out of his “party school” in junior year. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Ranked the No. 2 party school in the country by The Princeton Review, WVU is the alma mater of actor and model Taylor Kinney. Kinney, who many may recognize as Lady Gaga’s former beau, is known for his werewolf role on “The Vampire Diaries” and for playing Kelly Severide on “Chicago Fire.”

Although he dropped out of UWV his junior year, he took his first theater class at the university.

Joe Biden attended Syracuse University and the University of Delaware.

caption Former Vice President Joe Biden went to two different colleges. source Mark Makela/Getty Images

Former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden attended the No. 1 and No. 2 top party schools, according to Best Colleges. He attended the University of Delaware for undergrad and Syracuse for law school.

Ryan Seacrest attended University of Georgia.

caption American Idol host Ryan Seacrest also left college early. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Although he didn’t graduate, Seacrest attended University of Georgia with an intent to study journalism. He left school to host the show “Gladiators 2000” in 1995.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse went to New York University.

caption Twin actors Cole and Dylan Sprouse together at a fashion event. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Along with a host of other famed celebrities both past and future (including Lady Gaga herself), the former Disney Channel stars graduated from NYU, a top 50 party school according to MSN, in 2015.

Matthew McConaughey was a Longhorn.

caption Actor Matthew McConaughey. source Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey calls Best College’s top 10 party school, the University of Texas at Austin, his alma mater. The former longhorn first studied law at the school but eventually switched to film, a major that seems to have suited him in the long run.

Gwyneth Paltrow is a University of California, Santa Barbara alum.

caption Actor and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow speaking at a conference.. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Although she didn’t graduate, Paltrow attended the notorious party school UCSB for a year before pursuing acting full time.

Ashton Kutcher went to the University of Iowa.

Although it’s no longer a top 20 party school, the University of Iowa’s reputation will outlast any yearly ranking. One famous alum is comedian and actor Ashton Kutcher, who attended the school in 1996 but did not graduate.

Kourtney Kardashian graduated from University of Arizona.

Kourtney Kardashian’s alma mater is ranked the No. 4 party school by Playboy. The eldest Kardashian sister graduated in 2002, five years before appearing on E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”