14 celebrities with tattoos dedicated to their pets

caption Jennifer Aniston has “Norman” inked on her foot. source Gregg DeGuire, Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The bond between a person and their pet could be one of the strongest they’ll ever have.

These 14 celebrities took their love to the next level by getting permanent tributes to their pets inked on their skin.

Miley Cyrus has four separate tattoos for her pets, including one for her blowfish.

When a celebrity reveals a tattoo in honor of their significant other, the entire world collectively holds its breath – or silently judges. What happens if they break up? Will they keep it, get it removed, or cover it up?

Thankfully, the bond between a human and their pet is much purer, and most likely won’t involve a dramatic break-up.

Keep scrolling to see 14 celebrities who have shown how much they care for their pets with a tattoo (or four).

Pink has two tats dedicated to her dogs: a portrait of her bulldog, Elvis, accompanied by a Bible verse and the phrase “Sir Corky Moore 89-03.”

caption Pink’s two dog tattoos. source Lester Cohen, Derek Storm, Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Sir Corky Moore was Pink’s childhood dog, a West Highland terrier. The numbers “89-03” represent his birth year and the year he died.

Her other pet tattoo is a portrait of her bulldog Elvis who died in 2007 while the “Can We Pretend” singer was away. The portrait is accompanied by the Bible verse, “A time to weep, a time to laugh, a time to mourn, a time to dance, sleep in peace my darling, I release you.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have matching portraits of their dog, Waldo Picasso, who sadly died after getting hit by a car shortly after their honeymoon.

caption Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Waldo tattoos. source Kevin Mazur, Kevork Djansezian, Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Over the summer, their Alaskan Klee Kai pup, named Waldo Picasso, died in what’s been called a “freak accident.” Waldo broke free of his leash and ran into incoming traffic.

Just two days later, the newlyweds headed over to Bang Bang Ink, a celebrity favorite, and both got matching portraits of Waldo.

Jennifer Aniston’s only tattoo is her late dog’s name, Norman, on her foot.

caption Jennifer Aniston. source Gregg DeGuire, Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Aniston had a very special bond with her Welsh corgi-terrier mix, as evidenced by this 2011 “Inside the Actor’s Studio” interview – when asked what her favorite word is, she replied “Norman.” The interview was just a few weeks after Norman had died at age 15.

A few months later, she was spotted with her pooch’s name on the inside of her right foot.

Miley Cyrus has a portrait of her late dog, Floyd, inked on her bicep, and of her late blowfish, Pablow. She also has tats dedicated to her dogs Emu and Mary Jane.

Cyrus is a known animal lover and tattoo enthusiast, so of course she’s paid homage to several of her many pets.

First up is her sweet portrait of Floyd, her Alaskan Klee Kai who died suddenly in 2014. She has the side of Floyd’s face, with the phrase “With a little help from my fwends,” on her rib cage. Cyrus got the ink alongside her friends Katy Weaver and Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne.

Her second pet-inspired tattoo is a realistic rendering of her blowfish, Pablow. In addition to naming a song after him on her album “Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz,” Cyrus inked him on her arm.

Her last two animal tattoos are of Mary Jane (bottom right), her longtime canine companion, and of Emu (bottom left), whom she adopted a few months after Floyd died. They’re on each of her arms.

Ariana Grande has two tattoos dedicated to her dogs Toulouse and Myron, respectively.

caption Ariana Grande’s pet tattoos. source YouTube/Ariana Grande and Instagram/@arianagrande

The “Boyfriend” singer has at least 47 tattoos, according to Insider’s Callie Ahlgrim. At least two of them are dedicated to her growing brood of animals. In November 2019, she revealed the latest addition to her “glove” was the name of her pooch and music video co-star, Toulouse.

During a behind-the-scenes look at her “thank u, next” music video shoot, it was revealed that Grande had covered up a piece of ink dedicated to ex-fiancé Pete Davidson’s father. The new tattoo reads “Myron.”

Myron was originally the dog of Grande’s then-boyfriend, Mac Miller. Miller adopted Myron in 2017 while the two were still together. When Miller died in September 2018, Grande adopted Myron, and revealed the ink a few weeks later.

At first, Demi Lovato paid tribute to her dog with just the phrase, “Buddy was here,” but she added his portrait in January 2019.

caption Demi Lovato. source Instagram/@ddlovato, Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

Lovato’s dog Buddy was killed by a coyote in 2015, after only receiving him for Christmas six months prior. In 2016, she told Refinery29 she had gotten the phrase “Buddy was here” tattooed on her foot in “a font specifically chosen to look like a child’s handwriting.”

Three years later, in early 2019, Lovato added a portrait of Buddy’s face by tattoo artist to the stars, Dr. Woo. She shared the photo on her Instagram story and captioned it, “Thank you @_dr_woo_ for the incredible portrait of my late baby angel Buddy.”

Pete Davidson inked a tribute to Piggy Smallz, the pig he shared with Ariana Grande, on his stomach shortly before they broke up.

caption Pete Davidson. source Bobby Bank, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Grande adopted Piggy Smallz, a pig, as an emotional support animal shortly after the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller – and a couple of weeks before she and Davidson broke up.

But in that small window, Davidson found the time to get some ink dedicated to Piggy on his torso by one of Grande’s favorite tattoo artists, Mira Mariah.

Lena Dunham has a small rendering of her late cat, Gia, on her shoulder blade.

caption Lena Dunham. source Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Gia (full name Gia Marie Carangi) was one of Dunham’s sphinx cats. Sadly, Dunham only had Gia for nine months before she died in June 2018. Two months later, on International Cat Day, Dunham debuted her tattoo, a simple portrait of Gia’s head. “Happy #InternationalCatDay from everyone’s favorite cat lady,” she captioned the tweet.

Zoey Deutch has her dog Maybelle’s face on one side of her ankle, and Maybelle’s name on the other side.

caption Zoey Deutch. source CBS, C Flanigan and Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

First, Deutch got Maybelle’s name tattooed on her heel in 2016. Two years later, she got a portrait of Maybelle’s face on the other side of her ankle, done by Dr. Woo.

The “Politician” star discussed her tattoo during an episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in May 2018, soon after she had gotten the new piece of ink. “I have ‘Maybelle’ tattooed on the other side of my ankle, so just in case I forget what she looks like or what her name is, I just look right down on my foot,” she said.

Amber Rose has a portrait of her two pugs, Pauly and Franky, on her arm.

caption Amber Rose. source Jeffrey Mayer, Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Rose is no stranger to ink, but we’re partial to this very sweet tat dedicated to her pugs. She debuted this sizable piece in 2013.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has his late dog Bisou’s name tatted on his forearm. “Bisou” is French for kiss.

caption Jeffrey Dean Morgan. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC

Morgan got his late pup Bisou’s name tattooed on his arm in 2015, a few years after she died at age 12.

“The Walking Dead” star was on the Venice Beach boardwalk in the late ’90s when he came across some kids selling puppies out of a cardboard box. While they were asking $300 per puppy, Morgan gave them $20, and said “give me the one that won’t make it through the day.” The two were together for over a decade after that.

Ruby Rose has her dog, Bubbles, tattooed on her hand, surrounded by bubbles, obviously.

caption Ruby Rose. source Jon Kopaloff, Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Rose got the tattoo dedicated to Bubbles back in 2013, when she tweeted, “Nobody is perfect … except my dog.” She also has a tiny finger tattoo that simply reads “King,” in honor of another one of her dogs.

Another one of Rose’s tattoos isn’t dedicated to a specific animal, but is the phrase, “Be the person your dog thinks you are.”

Ashley Tisdale got a red ink tattoo of her late dog’s name, Maui, on her forearm.

caption Ashley Tisdale. source Instagram/@ashleytisdale, Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Maui died over the summer, on June 21, 2019, after getting taken to the animal hospital with undisclosed health problems only five days prior.

Three days later, Tisdale and her husband, Christopher French, got matching tattoos to celebrate Maui’s life. Tisdale got her beloved pup’s name, while French got a paw-print.