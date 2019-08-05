Chris Evans mocked Trump in the aftermath of the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings: ‘Enough is enough’

caption Chris Evans stars as Captain America in the “Avengers” franchise. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images and Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Chris Evans slammed the president for his response to the El Paso and Dayton shootings this weekend – and was joined by countless other celebrities in calling for greater gun control.

“We now have mass shootings happening with such frequency that the president can write a two for one tweet,” Evans wrote on Twitter on Sunday, adding the hashtag #EnoughIsEnough.

Stars like Lili Reinhart, John Legend, and Rihanna also spoke out against the shootings.

Chris Evans and numerous other celebrities took to social media to express their horror and sadness after two back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio this weekend left approximately 30 dead.

The “Avengers” actor shared his thoughts about the shootings – and his dissatisfaction at President Donald Trump’s response – on Twitter Sunday.

We now have mass shootings happening with such frequency that the president can write a two for one tweet. #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/P7NKQ6YujW — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 4, 2019

Other stars, like Julianne Moore and “Riverdale” actress Lili Reinhart, joined Evans in expressing their shock and anger at the shootings.

When I went to bed last night hundreds of @MomsDemand volunteers were marching in DC following the horrific shooting in #elpaso. When I woke up, there had been another tragic shooting in #Dayton. My outrage is exhausted, replaced by resolve to #EndGunViolence. @Everytown ???????? https://t.co/o8kjrEEnra — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) August 4, 2019

I am sick to my stomach over what has happened in El Paso today. I can’t believe this is happening in my country and no one is doing anything about it. Who has to die for laws to change? — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 3, 2019

Woke up to the news of #DaytonOH shooting. This senseless loss of life is unbearable. When will our US representatives give the people of this country the common sense gun laws we are all demanding? I’m calling my congressman. Again. @Everytown — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) August 4, 2019

Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban Assaultweaponsban — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 3, 2019

And some celebrities, including singer Rihanna, took a more direct approach, calling out the president and Republican lawmakers directly for their involvement in the shootings.

When we condemn the racist venom coming from the President's mouth and point out the bigotry of his policies, it's not an academic question, it's not a political game, it's about life and death. The President regularly inspires killers. He is a part of the problem — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 4, 2019

A leader who does nothing to protect us from gun violence should be condemned. A leader who stokes the hate that drives it should be removed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 4, 2019

The Repub Party will do nothing to stop mass shootings

(even though clearly there are things that can be done)

because the billionaires who own the party never ever want government to “work.”

The whole idea of the GOP is to divide & dispirit the people.#DoSomething — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) August 4, 2019

The deadly El Paso and Dayton shootings this weekend come after a shooter opened fire last week at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. Four people were killed and 12 were injured in that attack.

Trump revealed on Twitter in the aftermath of this weekend’s shootings that he was ordering the flags at US government buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims, and suggested that stronger background checks for gun purchases be combined with “desperately needed immigration reform.”

Today, I authorized the lowering of the flags to half-staff at all Federal Government buildings in honor of the victims of the tragedies in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain. Likewise for those so seriously wounded. We can never forget them, and those many who came before them. Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

….this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

“We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!” the president said on Twitter early Monday morning.