Hollywood stars react to the Bill Cosby guilty verdict: ‘Thank you society for waking up’

Bill Cosby was found guilty on Thursday of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in his retrial.

Hollywood celebrities took to Twitter soon after to voice their approval of the verdict and support for the victims.

Bill Cosby was found guilty on Thursday of three counts of aggravated indecent assault, and faces up to 10 years in prison for each count.

Hollywood celebrities took to Twitter soon after to voice approval for the verdict and throw their support behind the dozens of women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct.

Cosby’s conviction was for the drugging and sexual assault of Andrea Constand in 2004, but more than 60 women have come forward with their own allegations against the disgraced comedian.

Actor and activist Rose McGowan said she was “profoundly happy that Cosby’s victims, his survivors are shedding tears of relief today.”

Comedian Larry Wilmore tweeted a 2016 video from his now-canceled Comedy Central program “The Nightly Show.” The video is a segment from the show titled “I Haven’t Forgotten About You, Motherf——” about Cosby.

Read more Hollywood celebrity Twitter reactions below:

With Bill Cosby’s guilty verdict I hope these women find some peace and that all those who have not been able to find justice in other instances with other men have hope that they too will be heard. Zero tolerance of sexual harassment. #TimesUp https://t.co/5MHTsbp2Bz — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 26, 2018

I hope Cosby’s victims feel there was some justice done today. What he did was unforgivable. I wonder if he will show any remorse at sentencing and if his other victims will get a chance to speak. https://t.co/9R7G3nJLR1 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 26, 2018

Just because you're rich and powerful doesn't mean another person’s body is automatically available for sex. Consent must be given.#BillCosby — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 26, 2018

Cosby is guilty. I’m sorry if you loved a lie. His victims can now exhale. Thank you judge and jury. Thank you society for waking up. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 26, 2018

Profoundly happy that Cosby’s victims, his survivors, are shedding tears of relief today. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 26, 2018

I wonder how long it’s going to take Trump to announce he’s going to pardon Bill Cosby. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 26, 2018

Blast from the past! The Nightly Show – I Haven't Forgotten About You, Motherf**ker Update – … https://t.co/wZV3XjNEDk via @YouTube — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) April 26, 2018

Believe the women https://t.co/DPOLCKCYUE — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) April 26, 2018