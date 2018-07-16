Hollywood stars are praising Sacha Baron Cohen’s shocking new show ‘Who Is America?’ as ‘essential’ and ‘mind-blowing’

source Showtime

Sacha Baron Cohen has duped and angered a handful of notable politicians, like Sarah Palin and Joe Walsh, for his new Showtime series “Who Is America?” that premiered on Sunday. But Hollywood stars are loving it.

Celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel, Jordan Peele, Russell Crowe, and Mindy Kaling applauded the show on Twitter for being a “must watch” and “essential” viewing.

The show follows Cohen – who’s also known for “Borat,” “Bruno,” and “Da Ali G Show” – as he takes on multiple different personas in an effort to shine satirical light on the age of Trump and intense partisan divide.

One segment even sees Cohen as a fake Israeli “anti-terror expert” trick several current and former politicians, including Walsh, into supporting arming toddlers with guns. Another shows him trying to convince Bernie Sanders of a nonsensical plan to make everyone the 1%.

Below are celebrity reactions to the show:

congratulations to @SachaBaronCohen for reminding us (hilariously) of how very very very stupid we are. That was just great. #WhoIsAmerica @Showtime — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 16, 2018

I had the privilege of getting a sneak peek at Sacha Baron Cohen’s new show #WhoIsAmerica last night. Holy. Shit. It’s essential ????. @Showtime tonight. ???????????????????????? — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) July 15, 2018

Sacha Baron Cohen , actor, showman, daredevil … some kind of Marlon Brando , Richard Pryor , Evel Knievel hybrid … this is breath taking … https://t.co/lt4VuwPR9V — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 15, 2018

I’ve seen every episode of this wonderful and horrifying show and I recommend you watch it as well. https://t.co/DIOz46Ytlj — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 15, 2018

Sacha Baron Cohen is the best! You must watch his new show tonight. Here is a ten minute clip. I have seen several episodes. Stunningly funny. @SHOwhoisAmerica https://t.co/OWGxjlE1bl — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) July 15, 2018

You must see this. Believe me. https://t.co/NT9mkuRUCc — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) July 15, 2018

New @SachaBaronCohen show is mind blowing — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) July 15, 2018

You have to watch this show! It’s the best comedy of the year with incredible social commentary! @Showtime #whoisamerica pic.twitter.com/QweX4TtfB8 — Courteney Cox (@CourteneyCox) July 16, 2018

I just watched a few episodes and it is equally hilarious and disturbing. Really holds up a mirror to the current state of our country and it ain’t pretty. But it is really funny. https://t.co/htCxDILxPv — nick kroll (@nickkroll) July 15, 2018

I have seen #WhoIsAmerica and it is insane and hilarious and I can’t wait to watch it again tonight https://t.co/oxXFPE09SY — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 15, 2018

SAW #WhoIsAmerica LAST NITE AND IT IS BEYONDDDDDDDDD. SO FUNNY AND SO DARK AND HAS INSANE DEPTH. PPL SHOWING WHO THEY TRULY ARE. AMAZING @SHOwhoisAmerica See it tonight — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) July 15, 2018

@SachaBaronCohen you are a comic genius. I got to see #WhoIsAmerica last night. It is one of the bravest uses of comedy I have ever seen. It sparks a very deep moral conversation about the world we live in and it is HILARIOUS!! I am in shock and awe…OH MY GOD — Annabelle Wallis (@WallisAnnabelle) July 15, 2018

“Who Is America?” airs on Showtime on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.