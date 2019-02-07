30 photos of celebrities and their realistic wax figures that you won’t be able to tell apart

- source
- Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
- Celebrity wax figures can be found at Madame Tussauds.
- Fans can take photos with the lookalikes.
- Some wax figures are better than others.
Celebrity wax figures are a popular tourist attraction.
Thanks to Madame Tussauds, fans can take photos with lookalikes of their favorite celebrities, but it’s even more fun when stars visit their own wax figures.
Sometimes a figure will look nearly identical to the star – so much so that it can be hard to tell the real celebrity from the fake one. Other times, the wax figures can look like monsters.
We’ve compiled a collection of 30 photos of stars with their wax figures. See if you can tell some of these apart.
Pharrell Williams struck the same pose as his figure on a visit to Madame Tussauds New York.
- source
- Sofia Vergara (R) unveils two Madame Tussauds wax figures in her likeness for display at Madame Tussauds locations in New York and Las Vegas on June 4, 2013 in New York City.
Demi Lovato took a selfie with her figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.
- source
- Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry matched the pose of his wax figure made by Madame Tussauds San Francisco.
- source
- Beck Diefenbach/Getty Images
Heidi Klum posed with her wax figure on the set of “Project Runway.”
- source
- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Luke Bryan sat down with his guitar-wielding wax figure for Madame Tussauds Nashville when it was unveiled in New York City.
- source
- Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner stood next to her figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.
- source
- Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Gwen Stefani put her head on her wax figure after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.
- source
- Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Jon Hamm looks too similar to his “Mad Men” wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York.
- source
- Cindy Ord/Getty Images
When One Direction was still together, the boys took a group shot with their wax figures.
- source
- Madame Tussauds via Getty Images
Sofia Vergara poked fun at one of her wax figures.
- source
- Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds poses side by side with his Madame Tussauds Hollywood wax figure on October 21, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisian
- source
- Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Dame Helen Mirren matched the pose of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds London.
- source
- Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Ed Sheeran’s wax figure is a little creepy.
- source
- Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Taylor Swift’s 2010 wax figure doesn’t really look like her at all.
- source
- Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Fergie linked arms with her wax figure after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.
- source
- Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Pitbull was all smiles with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Orlando.
- source
- Madame Tussauds Orlando via Getty Images
Justin Beiber hugged his wax figure at Madame Tussauds London.
- source
- Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Zoë Saldana posed like her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.
- source
- Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Jason Derulo also matched with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.
- source
- Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian wore the same dress as her wax figure.
- source
- Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima was giggly next to her wax figure.
- source
- Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Singer Ricky Martin showed off next to his wax figure.
- source
- Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner visited her wax figure at Madame Tussauds London.
- source
- Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Former boxer Mike Tyson showed off his muscles next to his wax figure.
- source
- Isaac Brekken/Getty Images
Singer Alicia Keys raised her arm up to match her wax figure.
- source
- Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Singer Delta Goodrem sat next to her incredibly realistic wax figure.
- source
- Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
When Katy Perry unveiled her wax figure, she posed like it.
- source
- Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Pop singer Austin Mahone draped his arm around his wax figure.
- source
- Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Kelly Ripa sat next to her wax figure as they both wore red.
- source
- Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra posed like her figure,
- source
- Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Image