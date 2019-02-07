30 photos of celebrities and their realistic wax figures that you won’t be able to tell apart

caption Guess which one is the real Helen Mirren. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Celebrity wax figures can be found at Madame Tussauds.

Fans can take photos with the lookalikes.

Some wax figures are better than others.

Celebrity wax figures are a popular tourist attraction.

Thanks to Madame Tussauds, fans can take photos with lookalikes of their favorite celebrities, but it’s even more fun when stars visit their own wax figures.

Sometimes a figure will look nearly identical to the star – so much so that it can be hard to tell the real celebrity from the fake one. Other times, the wax figures can look like monsters.

We’ve compiled a collection of 30 photos of stars with their wax figures. See if you can tell some of these apart.

Pharrell Williams struck the same pose as his figure on a visit to Madame Tussauds New York.

caption The real Pharrell is on the left. source Sofia Vergara (R) unveils two Madame Tussauds wax figures in her likeness for display at Madame Tussauds locations in New York and Las Vegas on June 4, 2013 in New York City.

Demi Lovato took a selfie with her figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

caption The real Demi is holding the phone. source Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry matched the pose of his wax figure made by Madame Tussauds San Francisco.

caption The real Steph Curry is on the left. source Beck Diefenbach/Getty Images

Heidi Klum posed with her wax figure on the set of “Project Runway.”

caption The real Heidi Klum is on the right. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Luke Bryan sat down with his guitar-wielding wax figure for Madame Tussauds Nashville when it was unveiled in New York City.

caption The real Luke Bryan is on the right. source Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner stood next to her figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

caption The real Kylie Jenner is on the right. source Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani put her head on her wax figure after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.

caption The real Gwen Stefani is to the right. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jon Hamm looks too similar to his “Mad Men” wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York.

caption The real Jon Hamm is to the right. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

When One Direction was still together, the boys took a group shot with their wax figures.

caption The real Niall Horan and Zayn Malik are to the left of their figures, the real Louis Tomlinson is behind his, and the real Liam Payne and Harry Styles are to the right of theirs. source Madame Tussauds via Getty Images

Sofia Vergara poked fun at one of her wax figures.

caption The real Sofia Vergara is to the right. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds poses side by side with his Madame Tussauds Hollywood wax figure on October 21, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisian

caption The real Ryan Reynolds is on the left. source Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Dame Helen Mirren matched the pose of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds London.

caption The real Helen Mirren is on the right. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran’s wax figure is a little creepy.

caption The real Ed Sheeran is on the right. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s 2010 wax figure doesn’t really look like her at all.

caption The real Taylor Swift is on the right. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Fergie linked arms with her wax figure after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.

caption The real Fergie is on the right. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Pitbull was all smiles with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Orlando.

caption The real Pitbull is on the right. source Madame Tussauds Orlando via Getty Images

Justin Beiber hugged his wax figure at Madame Tussauds London.

caption The real Justin Bieber is behind. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Zoë Saldana posed like her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

caption The real Zoë Saldana is on the right. source Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Jason Derulo also matched with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

caption The real Jason Derulo is on the left. source Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian wore the same dress as her wax figure.

caption The real Kim Kardashian is on the left. source Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima was giggly next to her wax figure.

caption The real Adriana Lima is on the right. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Singer Ricky Martin showed off next to his wax figure.

caption The real Ricky Martin is on the right. source Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner visited her wax figure at Madame Tussauds London.

caption The real Kendall Jenner is on the left. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Former boxer Mike Tyson showed off his muscles next to his wax figure.

caption The real Mike Tyson is on the right. source Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Singer Alicia Keys raised her arm up to match her wax figure.

caption The real Alicia Keys is on the right. source Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Singer Delta Goodrem sat next to her incredibly realistic wax figure.

caption The real Delta Goodrem is on the left. source Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

When Katy Perry unveiled her wax figure, she posed like it.

caption The real Katy Perry is on the right. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Pop singer Austin Mahone draped his arm around his wax figure.

caption The real Austin Mahone is on the right. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa sat next to her wax figure as they both wore red.

caption The real Kelly Ripa is on the right. source Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra posed like her figure,