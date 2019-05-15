7 celebrities who are richer than their famous parents

caption Kylie Jenner and Miley Cyrus both make more than their famous parents. source Vivien Killilea & John Shearer/ Getty

In Hollywood, there are celebrities who make even more money than their famous parents.

Miley Cyrus has an estimated net worth of $160 million, while her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

Kylie Jenner is a billionaire, while her mother, Kris Jenner, has an estimated net worth of $90 million.

There are countless examples in Hollywood of celebrity children following in their famous parents’ footsteps. Sometimes, the younger stars gain even more fame than their parents and ultimately rake in more money.

INSIDER examined the estimated net worths of famous parents and their children in the movie, TV, and music industries. Although net worths are always an estimate and never an exact amount, we were able to learn who is likely making more.

From the Cyrus family to the Kardashian clan, these are the celebs who are likely making more than their already famous parents.

The actress and musician Miley Cyrus has raked in more money during her short career than her country singer father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Billy Ray Cyrus started his singing career in 1992 with his hit single “Achy Breaky Heart.” His album “Some Gave All” held the No. 1 country-music spot for 17 weeks and sold 9 million albums. Recently, he appeared on the popular single “Old Country Road” with Lil Nas X. The country singer also appeared alongside his daughter on the hit Disney Channel show “Hannah Montana.” Throughout his decades-long career, Cyrus earned an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest.

Meanwhile, his daughter Miley Cyrus has outpaced him, earning an estimated net worth of $160 million. Miley’s career started in 2006 when she starred in “Hannah Montana.” She made $15,000 per episode and raked in even more money while touring as the character, according to the New York Post. Miley has since built a successful singing career under her own name, with nine top 10 songs on the Billboard charts.

In 2019, Kylie Jenner became a billionaire, far outearning her famous mother, Kris Jenner.

Kris Jenner has long been called the ultimate “momager,” as she brought her entire family into stardom about a decade ago. As the executive producer of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and the one handling all of her children’s dealings, she takes 10% of all Kardashian-Jenner family earnings. In all, she has earned an estimated $90 million net worth.

But that doesn’t come close to her youngest daughter’s estimated net worth of $1 billion. At 21 years old, Kylie Jenner has built a lucrative company called Kylie Cosmetics, which Forbes estimated is worth $900 million.

Thanks to her role in “Friends,” Jennifer Aniston has earned more than her famous father, John Aniston.

John Aniston is a famous soap-opera actor who got his start on “Days of Our Lives” back in 1985 playing Victor Kiriakis – a role he still plays today. He has also appeared in a number of other TV shows, such as “Gilmore Girls,” “The West Wing,” and “Mad Men.” As mainly a soap-opera actor, he has earned an estimated net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, AOL, and The Richest.

But his daughter, Jennifer Aniston, has far outearned him with an estimated net worth of $240 million. Of course, she earned most of her fortune on the famous TV show “Friends,” which earned her $1.25 million per episode by the last season, according to Forbes. It’s also the show that keeps on giving because in 2018 Netflix reportedly paid the show’s actors $2 million each to keep the series on the streaming service. She also makes money from various endorsement deals, which usually add up to an estimated $10 million a year.

Jon Voight has had a long acting career, but his daughter, Angelina Jolie, has earned more money during hers.

Jon Voight broke into the film industry in 1969 with his role in “Midnight Cowboy,” which he openly admits to taking despite a very low paycheck. Voight really hit his stride when he earned an Academy Award in 1978 for his role in “Coming Home.” Over the next few decades, Voight appeared in a number of blockbusters that brought in large sums of money, including “The Champ” and “Runaway Train.” Today, he has an estimated net worth between $45 million and $55 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest.

His daughter, Angelina Jolie, has an estimated net worth of $160 million, however, according to Yahoo Finance and The Richest. The actress earned her money through successful films such as “Girl, Interrupted” and “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.” She also made $33 million for her portrayal of Maleficent for Disney, according to Yahoo Finance. She has also earned an estimated $20 million for endorsement deals with St. John and Louis Vuitton.

The actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow has a larger net worth than her actress mother Blythe Danner.

Blythe Danner began her long acting career on Broadway, where she earned a Tony award for her role in “Butterflies Are Free” in 1970. Over the next three decades, she played a few bit roles on the small and big screens, but it wasn’t until the 2000s that Danner really made a name for herself. She turned heads when she played Robert De Niro’s wife in “Meet the Parents” and a mother on “Will & Grace.” In all, Danner earned an estimated net worth of $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest.

But Danner’s famous daughter Gwyneth Paltrow far surpasses her with an estimated net worth of $140 million. Paltrow is most well-known for her acting career, and she earned an Academy Award in 1999 for her role in “Shakespeare in Love.” She also appeared in notable movies such as “Running with Scissors” and “Emma,” and she played the role of Pepper Potts in the Marvel film franchise. She has another career as a businesswoman and the owner of a luxury lifestyle brand called Goop, which has been valued at $250 million.

Though Jerry Stiller made a name for himself on two popular sitcoms, it’s his son, Ben Stiller, who has made more money.

Jerry Stiller started his long career in the 1970s alongside his wife, Anne Meara. Together, they were a popular comedy team. But Stiller is most known for his roles later in life, like starring as Frank Costanza on “Seinfeld,” which had the best-paid cast in TV history at the time, according to Entertainment Weekly. He returned to sitcoms and played another father in “King of Queens.” His career has earned him an estimated net worth of $12.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest.

His son, Ben Stiller, however, has an estimated net worth of $120 million, according to The Richest. He earned it through his own comedy acting career in popular movies such as “There’s Something About Mary,” “Zoolander,” and “Meet the Parents.”

Although Kirk Douglas was one of the biggest stars of old Hollywood, his son Michael Douglas has the bigger fortune.

Kirk Douglas entered Hollywood in 1946 with his role in “The Strange Love of Martha Ivers,” and his career continued to flourish throughout the decades. He was nominated for three Academy Awards and starred in more than 90 films. At the end of his career, he and his wife amassed an estimated $80 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The couple donated much of their fortune to causes and foundations.

His son Michael Douglas has earned an estimated $300 million from his acting career, according to Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest. Following in his father’s footsteps, Michael starred in blockbuster movies such as “A Perfect Murder,” “The American President,” and “Basic Instinct.” He earned an Academy Award for his role in “Wall Street” in 1988 and has also made a fortune as a successful producer.