12 times celebrities rocked their wardrobe malfunctions

Celebrities are often photographed suffering embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions, but they often handle these moments with grace.

On stage, both Beyoncé and Cardi B ripped their costumes while performing on tour, and Cardi B just threw on a bathrobe for the rest of her show.

On separate occasions, the wind blew up Kate Middleton and Elizabeth Olsen’s skirts, but they handled it like pros.

Wardrobe malfunctions are a part of life, but for celebrities, these embarrassing mishaps happen in the public eye.

Whether on stage, on the red carpet, or on the streets, celebrities have been photographed with broken dresses, open flies, and flimsy skirts. But they handle these mishaps with grace and good humor.

Here are some of the most memorable celebrity wardrobe malfunctions.

In 2019, Cardi B ripped her costume on stage and performed the rest of the show in a bathrobe.

caption Cardi B. source Erika Goldring/ Getty

While performing at the Bonnaroo Festival in June 2019, Cardi B ripped the backside of her jumpsuit. When it happened, she left the stage and returned, wearing a bathrobe.

“We gonna keep it moving, baby,” she said when she returned to her performance. “We gonna keep it sexy.”

Beyoncé also ripped her leotard while performing “Halo” during her Formation World Tour, but she held the outfit together and gave a flawless performance.

caption Beyoncé. source Clevver News/ Youtube

In 2016, Beyoncé was singing “Halo” at New York’s Citi Field stadium when her leotard ripped at her hip. Instead of freaking out, the singer held the outfit together with her hand and continued to belt her song flawlessly.

“Beyoncé was brilliant, but wardrobe malfunction right before the end of the show during halo,” one fan said on Instagram. “Leotard ripped and she handled it like a total pro.”

Kate Middleton kept smiling when her heel got stuck in a grate in 2017.

caption Kate Middleton. source Antony Jones/ Getty

During the St. Patrick’s Day parade in 2017, Kate Middleton wore a green Emilia Wickstead dress coat, but it was her heels that were the problem. One of her shoes got stuck in a grate on the street, and the duchess almost fell. But, with a helping hand from Prince William, she gracefully knelt down and dislodged her heel from the grate and continued on with the day’s events.

The Duchess of Cambridge had another almost-embarrassing wardrobe malfunction with her skirt at the Calgary Airport.

caption Kate Middleton. source Chris Jackson/ Getty

In 2011, Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, stopped at the Calgary International Airport during a royal tour of Canada. When she got off the plane, the wind took up her skirt. But the Duchess of Cambridge expertly held it down before she was completely exposed.

The wind also caused an awkward moment for actress Elizabeth Olsen, but she took it in her stride.

caption Elizabeth Olsen. source Pierre Suu/ Getty

At a Miu Miu fragrance launch party in 2015, Elizabeth Olsen wore a simple black dress. When a gust of wind came through, however, her dress’ skirt was picked up, but the actress handled it like a rock star. She covered herself with her clutch bag and returned to taking pictures moments later.

At the premiere of their movie “Tarzan,” Alexander Skarsgård helped his co-star, Margot Robbie, when she had a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet.

caption Alexander Skarsgård and Margot Robbie. source Anthony Harvey/ Getty

In 2016, Margot Robbie was walking down the red carpet at the premiere of her movie “Tarzan” when the back of her dress came undone. Her co-star, Alexander Skarsgård, came to her rescue and quickly worked to refasten the dress from the behind. The actress handled the situation gracefully, smiling at the cameras the whole time. Once the dress was fixed, she gave Skarsgård a kiss on the cheek.

Although Zendaya could barely walk in her Christian Louboutin heels, she strutted her way down the red carpet without anyone noticing.

caption Zendaya. source Jon Kopaloff/ Getty

In 2015, Zendaya attended the Radio Disney Music Awards and wore 6-inch Christian Louboutin heels. Although she looked great, her stylist told Footwear News that the actress couldn’t stand in the shoes.

“Rumor has it that he said he did not design the shoes to be worn outside – they were made for the bedroom because they are super sexy,” stylist Law Roach said. “She made me find them for her, and we decided she would wear them to the red carpet of the Radio Disney Music Awards last year. She put them on and said, ‘This isn’t so bad.’ Literally eight minutes into the walk to the carpet, I was holding her up because her legs were buckling. She got to the carpet – and you’d never know – she did the carpet and she walked off, and we had to carry her a little bit until she took the shoe off. But she did it.”

At the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Gigi Hadid rocked her wardrobe malfunction so well that you probably didn’t even notice it happening.

caption Gigi Hadid. source NurPhoto / Getty

You can barely tell that one of the straps across Hadid’s stomach was broken because she rocked the runway anyway.

Sarah Hyland walked the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet in a dress that showed her Spanx.

caption Sarah Hyland. source Axelle/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

If you look closely, you can see the top of Sarah Hyland’s Spanx peeking out from the midriff of her dress. But the actress laughed it off in an Instagram post.

“Kickstarting fall off with a PSL dress and a splash of spanx,” Hyland joked, including the laughing face emoji.

Dakota Johnson’s dress fell open while accepting an award at 2016’s People’s Choice Awards.

caption Dakota Johnson. source Kevin Winter/ Getty

That year, Dakota Johnson won the Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress for her role in “50 Shades of Grey.” When she went on stage to accept her award, it appeared presenter Leslie Mann broke the back of Johnson’s dress and had to hold it in place. The actress took it in stride and even joked about the incident.

“It’s not like nobody here hasn’t already seen my boobs,” she said, referring to her nude scenes in “50 Shades of Grey.”

Katherine Heigl also had a wardrobe malfunction when she was accepting an award in 2010, but she carried on anyway.

caption Katherine Heigl. source Ethan Miller/ Getty

At the ShoWest awards in Las Vegas in 2010, Katherine Heigl went on stage to accept her Female Star of the Year award. But her dress stole the spotlight when one of the straps broke and fell down. Heigl laughed it off and gave her acceptance speech holding up her dress.

Brad PItt turned heads in 2009 when he walked the red carpet with his fly open.

caption Brad Pitt. source Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

While doing press for his movie “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” Brad Pitt was photographed in a casual outfit, wearing a sweater, scarf, and hat. But the real shocker was that his fly was unzipped the entire time.

Somehow the actor still made the whole look work.