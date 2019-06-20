30 celebrities who have received royal titles

Every year, Queen Elizabeth II gives hundreds of people new titles, honoring their contributions to the United Kingdom.

Celebrities are often on the lists, which are featured twice a year.

These include famous Brits like Adele, Idris Elba, and J.K. Rowling.

Sometimes Americans receive honors, like Angelina Jolie and Ralph Lauren.

There are various honors awarded depending on the person’s contributions. The honors are: Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), knighthood or damehood (KBE and DBE), and Companion of Honour (CH).

Here are 30 celebrities who have received at least one of those honors.

David Beckham was appointed an OBE in 2003.

The model and former soccer player received the honor for his soccer career as a player for Manchester United.

“I am honored and privileged to receive this recognition,” he said at the time. “It’s not just for me but for Manchester United, England, all of my teammates, and my family.”

His wife Victoria Beckham received the same honor in 2017.

She was recognized with the OBE honor for her contributions to the fashion industry and charity work.

Benedict Cumberbatch was made a CBE in 2015.

He was awarded for his acting, as well as his charity work.

The “Doctor Strange” and “Sherlock” actor told the BBC, “It is a huge honor, but I will still speak my mind about things I feel are right and wrong about the world when it is appropriate.”

Angelina Jolie was appointed an honorary dame in 2014.

The actress and director was appointed an Honorary Dame Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George (DCMG) for her work campaigning to end war zone sexual violence.

“To receive an honor related to foreign policy means a great deal to me, as it is what I wish to dedicate my working life to,” she said about receiving the honor. “Working on PSVI [Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative] and with survivors of rape is an honor in itself. I know that succeeding in our goals will take a lifetime, and I am dedicated to it for all of mine.”

Tom Hardy was made a CBE in 2018.

caption Tom Hardy attends The Prince’s Trust and TKMaxx with Homesense Awards in 2018. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The “Dunkirk” actor was made a CBE for his work as an actor.

Keira Knightley received an OBE in 2018.

caption Keira Knightley attends the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week in 2018. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Knightley received the honor for her acting, as well as her work with charities, including Unicef and Oxfam.

Eddie Redmayne was appointed OBE in 2015.

caption Eddie Redmayne attends the “Early Man” world premiere in 2018. source Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Redmayne received the honor for drama.

Kate Winslet was appointed CBE in 2012.

caption Kate Winslet attends SFFILM’s 60th Anniversary Awards Night in 2017. source C Flanigan/Getty Images

Winslet received the honor for her contribution to the arts.

“The sense of gravity is enormous and you very much feel you are being acknowledged by the whole country in a way,” she told BBC about the honor.

Sir Anthony Hopkins became a CBE in 1987 and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1993.

caption Anthony Hopkins in 2016. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

According to the Chicago Tribune, the “Westworld” actor said he was “a bit numb” when being knighted because he was overwhelmed with the honor.

Adele was appointed a MBE in 2013.

caption Adele at the 2017 Grammy Awards. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

She was presented with the award for her musical career.

Idris Elba was appointed an OBE in 2016.

The “Thor” actor said in a statement at the time, “This is beyond special as it comes from queen and country, and I couldn’t be more proud for receiving this right now. What a year.”

Emma Thompson was made a dame in 2018.

caption Emma Thompson attends the Laugh Gala and UK Premiere of “The Meyerowitz Stories” in 2017. source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

The actress was honored for her illustrious career.

Steven Spielberg received an honorary knighthood in 2001.

caption Steven Spielberg speaks onstage at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The director was appointed as an honorary Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE) for his contribution to international film, particularly his work for the UK.

JK Rowling was appointed OBE in 2000.

caption J.K. Rowling attends the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards in 2017. source John Phillips/Getty Images

The “Harry Potter” author was honored for her work in children’s literature for her hit series.

Liam Neeson was awarded the OBE in 2000.

caption Liam Neeson during the show of “Goldene Kamera 2018.” source Ibrahim Ot – Pool/Getty Images

Neeson told the BBC that he “was weak-kneed” when he got the award from the queen.

Julie Andrews became a dame in 2000.

caption Julie Andrews attends Lifetime Achievement Award Reception in 2017. source Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Andrews became a dame in honor of her iconic career and contributions to the arts.

David Oyelowo got his OBE medal in 2016.

caption David Oyelowo attends the world premiere of “Gringo” in 2018. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

“Being of Nigerian descent and Nigeria having been a colony, my country of origin, its resources and its people have contributed to the ‘Great’ in Great Britain,” the “Selma” actor told the Associated Press. “And so, for me, to be honored by Great Britain is something I value because of the contribution in terms of my African heritage.”

Helena Bonham Carter was made a CBE in 2012.

caption Helena Bonham Carter attends the “Ocean’s 8” premiere in 2018. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The “Ocean’s 8” actress made a tribute to her late father when she accepted her honor.

Sir Michael Caine was appointed CBE in 1992 and then knighted in 2000.

caption Michael Caine attends a screening of “My Generation” in 2017. source John Phillips/Getty Images

“It’s the greatest honor I’ve ever had, or am likely to have, in my life and I am very quietly but so ecstatically happy,” he said of being knighted.

Maggie Smith was appointed CBE in 1970 and was named a dame in 1990.

caption Maggie Smith attends the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2016. source Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Dame Smith became the third actress to become a Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour (CH) in 2014.

Sir Daniel Day-Lewis was knighted in 2014.

caption Daniel Day-Lewis attends an exclusive screening and Q&A of “Phantom Thread.” source John Phillips/Getty Images

The three-time Academy Award winner was honored for his career.

Helen Mirren became a dame in 2003.

caption Helen Mirren attends the screening of “Girls Of The Sun” in Cannes in 2018. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Dame Mirren was “wary” of accepting the honor.

She told Sunday Mirror’s Notebook magazine, “In Britain, a Damehood is very much being welcomed by the establishment… so I was a bit wary. To me, actors shouldn’t be too establishment. Our job is to be sort of anti-establishment.”

According to CNN, she turned down a CBE in 1996.

Sir Ian McKellan was appointed CBE in 1979 and was knighted in 1991.

caption Ian McKellen walks a red carpet for “Ian McKellen: Playing The Part” during the 12th Rome Film Fest in 2017. source Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

He nearly didn’t accept the knighthood.

He told the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine at the time, “Frankly, I don’t think we should have titles, really… Actors are more likely to get them than fire chiefs or people who have spent their lives doing charity work, which is a bit unfair, isn’t it?”

He was later awarded the Companion of Honour in 2008.

Judi Dench first became an OBE in 1970 and then became a dame in 1988.

caption Judy Dench attends the “Murder on the Orient Express” world premiere in 2017. source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

She was later appointed a Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour in 2005.

Sir Patrick Stewart was appointed an OBE in 2001 and was knighted in 2010.

caption Patrick Stewart attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards in 2018. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

After being knighted, Sir Stewart gave the credit to a former English teacher who encouraged him.

“Although many people in my life have had great influence on me, without this man none of it would have happened,” he said.

Diana Rigg became a CBE in 1988 and then a dame in 1994.

caption Diana Rigg attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards in 2018. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The “Game of Thrones” actress is currently on Broadway in “My Fair Lady.”

Mark Rylance was knighted in 2017.

The “Dunkirk” actor told Time Out London that he had “a long think” before accepting the honor.

Paul McCartney was knighted in 1997.

He was made an MBE in 1965 with the other members of the Beatles. McCartney was appointed Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour (CH) in 2017.

Ringo Starr was knighted in 2018.

“It means a lot actually,” he told the BBC of being knighted. “It means recognition for the things we’ve done. I was really pleased to accept this.”

Ralph Lauren received an honorary knighthood in 2019.

caption Ralph Lauren is the first American designer to be recognized with an honorary knighthood. source Taylor Hill/WireImage

The famed designer was named an Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for Services to Fashion. Prince Charles presented Lauren with the honor, bestowed by Queen Elizabeth II, on June 19, 2019.