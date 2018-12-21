25 celebrities who ditched makeup in 2018

caption Demi Lovato was one of several celebrities to go makeup-free this year. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Several celebrities showed off their no-makeup looks this year.

Stars like Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato made headlines for their makeup-free appearances.

Other celebrities like Tyra Banks and Mindy Kaling shared their makeup-free look on social media.

While we’re typically used to seeing celebrities made up in full hair and makeup, the rise of social media has allowed those stars to offer fans a more casual and candid look at their life – including their no-makeup days.

Whether they’re stripping back their look for a magazine cover like Christina Aguilera, or simply sharing a candid selfie like Kylie Jenner, plenty of stars went seemingly makeup-free in 2018.

Here are 25 celebrities who ditched makeup this year.

Lea Michele kicked off the year with a makeup-free selfie.

caption The former “Glee” star accessorized with a black hat. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Lea Michele/Instagram

“No makeup, no filter, just me, ready for this year!!!!” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post from January.

Gabrielle Union let her freckles shine in a selfie from January.

caption Gabrielle Union showed off the results of her facial. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Gabrielle Union/Instagram

“Fresh from my facial with @skinbytatum No makeup. No filter. Just freckles and a taste for chocolate,” the actress captioned the Instagram post.

Kylie Jenner shared a candid moment with baby Stormi on her Instagram story in April.

caption Jenner spent some time with baby Stormi. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images and @kyliejenner/Instagram

Jenner shared a few videos of the sweet moment in her Instagram story, where she called her hair “a mess.”

Read more: Kylie Jenner shared makeup-free videos with baby Stormi, and she makes being a mom look natural

Demi Lovato took off her makeup in a viral video in March.

caption Demi Lovato ditched her makeup in a YouTube video. source Venturelli/Getty Images and Vogue/YouTube

The “Solo” singer stripped off her makeup for an “unfiltered” video with Vogue.

Read more: Demi Lovato takes off all her makeup and hair extensions in a video – and the transformation will blow your mind

Christina Aguilera made headlines for ditching her makeup on the cover of Paper Magazine in March.

caption The singer’s transformation caught many peoples’ attention. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images and Paper Magazine

The singer showed off her full range of looks for the photo shoot with Paper Magazine.

Read more: Christina Aguilera took off all her makeup for her new magazine cover – and the transformation will blow your mind

Tyra Banks still managed to “smize” even with no makeup.

caption The former Victoria’s Secret Angel kept it real on Twitter. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images and @tyrabanks/Twitter

The “Life Size 2” star shared the photo on Twitter back in April.

Mindy Kaling went “no filter” for a photo from February.

caption “The Mindy Project” star had a casual night. source Bryan Bedder/Stringer/Getty Images for Hulu and Mindy Kaling/Instagram

Kaling said the Instagram post was from a “no makeup no filter mom night out.”

Leighton Meester was spotted with a low-key look in January.

caption Leighton Meester showed off her deep burgundy nail color. source Mireya Acierto/Getty Images and Leighton Meester/Instagram

The former “Gossip Girl” star’s Instagram post racked up over a million likes.

Zendaya treated her 53.7 million Instagram followers to a casual selfie back in April.

caption Zendaya took a break from her red carpet glam. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and @zendaya/Instagram

“Yes for my white shirt being the perfect light bounce,” she wrote in the caption.

Bella Thorne shared a natural close-up selfie while debuting a new hair color.

caption She also showed off a new “peanut butter brown” hair color. source Paul Morigi/Stringer/Getty Images for Daily Front Row and @bellathorne/Instagram

Thorne often shares candid shots of her day-to-day life on Instagram, and this particular photo racked up over 500,000 likes.

Helen Mirren took showed what it takes to get ready for the Oscars back in March.

caption Helen Mirren revealed what it’s like before the Oscars. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images and @helenmirren/Instagram

The actress posted the makeup-free selfie to Instagram the night before the 90th Academy Awards ceremony.

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi had a makeup-free day at the beach in March.

caption The couple enjoyed a relaxed day on the beach. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images and @theellenshow/Instagram

The couple shared the photo on Instagram during a spring break vacation.

Cindy Crawford showed off her “meaningful beauty” back in April.

caption The model shared the photo with her 3.7 million Instagram followers. source Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty Images and @cindycrawford/Instagram

She shared a casual selfie alongside her puppy on Instagram.

Hilary Duff celebrated “No-Makeup Monday” back in April.

caption The singer posted a casual car selfie. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and @hilaryduff/Instagram

The “Younger” star shared a peek of her off-duty look in an Instagram story, which included some perfectly tousled waves.

Jessica Simpson took her makeup-free photo first thing in the morning.

caption Jessica Simpson shared a selfie from bed. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images and Jessica Simpson/Instagram

She captioned the selfie shared back in May with a simple “good morning.”

Read more: Jessica Simpson went makeup-free on Instagram – and fans are blown away by her transformation

Yara Shahidi shared a selfie featuring very little makeup back in June.

caption She accessorized with yellow flowers in her hair. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images and Yara Shahidi/Instagram

The “Grown-ish” actress shared the photo on Instagram, where her followers couldn’t help but notice her natural glow.

Gwen Stefani kept her makeup low-key in a photo from June.

caption Gwen Stefani ditched her signature bold red lip. source Rich Fury/Getty Images and Gwen Stefani/Instagram

According to her Instagram caption, she snapped the photos while visiting Oklahoma with Blake Shelton.

Model Winnie Harlow shared of photo of a “no makeup type of day” on Instagram.

caption Winnie Harlow walked in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images and Winnie Harlow/Instagram

Her Instagram fans were in awe of her “natural beauty.”

Sarah Hyland used her makeup-free selfie from July to send a message.

caption Sarah Hyland celebrated “no makeup Monday” on Instagram. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Sarah Hyland/Instagram

She posted the Instagram with the caption: “Monday Mantra: Be patient. Be kind. Be free. Don’t stress. Don’t overthink. Don’t worry. Just be. #nomakeupmonday#theresnofilterforlife”

Ariel Winter kept her look casual for an Instagram post from July.

caption Her followers loved the laid-back look. source Amanda Edwards/Getty Images and Ariel Winter/Instagram

As her makeup-free Instagram photo proves, the “Modern Family” star is never shy about keeping it real on social media.

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz went makeup-free together in July.

The two have been close friends since their “Charlie’s Angels” days, and Barrymore shared a photo of their recent day together on Instagram.

Salma Hayek’s Instagram feed is filled with some fun, candid moments of her daily life, like this selfie from July.

caption Salma Hayek keeps it candid on Instagram. source Stefania M. D’Alessandro/Gdetty Images and Salma Hayek/Instagram

The actress shared a makeup-free selfie in July after being woken up by her adorable dog.

Iaconetti was at Martinez’s side in a similar fresh-faced look.

caption “The Bachelor” star was candid in her caption. source Jerritt Clark/Stringer/Getty Images for bohooo and @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

“No makeup, no filter from two girls with acne issues,” Iaconetti captioned the Instagram post.

“The Bachelor” star Bekah Martinez went for a natural look on the Instagram page of former contestant Ashley Iaconetti.

caption Martinez ditched the glam looks from “The Bachelor.” source Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for bohooo and @ashely_Iaconett/Instagram

Iaconetti shared the no-filter photo on Instagram back in March.

Anna Paquin shared a makeup-free selfie after getting one of her favorite facial treatments in September.

caption Anna Paquin credits her flawless, glowing skin to the HydraFacial. source Phillip Faraone/Getty Images and Anna Paquin/Instagram

She shared the snap on Instagram to let her followers know about her love of the 30-minute HydraFacial.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.