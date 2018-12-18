27 stars who should host the Oscars after Kevin Hart stepped down in controversy

Now that Kevin Hart is out of the picture, there still isn’t a host for the 2019 Oscars.

It’s a hard job that usually goes to the same handful of white male late night hosts.

There are other excellent possibilities out there, like The Rock or Rachel Bloom.

As of now, the 2019 Oscars – to be held Sunday, February 24, on ABC – is without a host.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences first considered Kevin Hart for the job, but he stepped down after the backlash to his history of homophobic remarks. Now the Academy is reportedly considering not having a host at all.

It’s hard to find someone interesting for the job. For the most part, the hosts for major awards shows are the same people who host late night comedy talk shows.

It makes sense. Hosting a major awards show is a tough job. They seem perpetually at risk of becoming stale, solemn affairs. It’s up to the host to keep it energetic, manage egos of big stars, and honor the TV shows, movies, or songs at the same time. This is pretty much what late-night talk show hosts do on a smaller scale every night.

But in a Balkanized media landscape, where there are so many different kinds of shows, movies, and types of music on so many different kinds of platforms, there’s also something to be said for ejecting the standard trope of having a white male late-night funnyman host the show.

Here are 27 potential Oscar hosts who could inject some more fun into the show while keeping it classy.

Issa Rae

caption Issa Rae is the brain behind “Insecure.” source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The showrunner, actress, and writer is best known for HBO’s “Insecure,” but she’s ready for a bigger spotlight. Rae is charming and hilarious in every interview she gives, and she has the chops to put on a good show and give every star their due.

Samantha Bee

caption Samantha Bee at Glamour’s 2017 Women of The Year Awards. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Give a female late-night talk show host a chance! The Jimmys are fine, but Bee’s TBS show “Full Frontal” is just as funny and much, much sharper – particularly when it comes to the position of women in society, which is currently plaguing Hollywood. She could do a lot with a stage like the Golden Globes or Oscars.

Ellen DeGeneres and Jon Stewart

caption Ellen DeGeneres and Jon Stewart would be a perfect pair. source Getty Images

Ellen did a great job at the Oscars in 2014. Give her another go! In the past few years, her star has only risen as she’s figured out how to grab viral moments from the web and translate them to everyone, or cause viral moments herself.

Jon Stewart is a little musty, but he’s due for a return. His dry, cutting humor is a perfect compliment to Ellen’s shrewd, bubbly approach. Pairing them together would be perfect.

The Rock

caption Dwayne Johnson attending his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a born entertainer. He’s charismatic, has a great onscreen presence, and he’s really funny. He’s injected life back into the “Fast and Furious” movies and “Jumanji.” He’s be great at doing the same with awards shows.

John Boyega and Gwendoline Christie

caption Gwendoline Christie and John Boyega at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2017. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Based solely on their incredibly charming Vanity Fair video where they touch weird stuff, Boyega and Christie together have great chemistry and would be endlessly entertaining.

Constance Wu

caption “Fresh Off the Boat” actress Constance Wu. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Crazy Rich Asians” actress is one of the funniest, smartest, and most influential people in entertainment. Her outspokenness about Casey Affleck, represents the type of perspective Hollywood sorely needs.

Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross

The two “Black-Ish” stars have great chemistry, and neither are strangers to awards shows and hosting duties. Ellis Ross has a Golden Globe and three Emmy nominations, while Anderson hosts “To Tell the Truth” and is a frequent “Iron Chef America” host.

Kumail Nanjiani

caption Kumail Nanjiani hosting “Saturday Night Live.” source NBC

Nanjiani is a master at being incredibly funny while also imparting something meaningful, which he’s done with “The Big Sick” and his role on “Silicon Valley.” Plus, his “Saturday Night Live” hosting duties was one of the best we’ve seen. He’d be a great awards show host.

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer

We don’t think anyone would complain if the Golden Globes or Oscars turned into a three-hour long special episode of “Broad City” with awards in the middle.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The “Veep” and “Seinfeld” star is one of the funniest and most charming people on the planet. Jerry Seinfeld may be a more obvious pick as a stand-up comic, but Louis-Dreyfus has plenty of talent.

The Lonely Island

With their recent movie “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping,” Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone proved they’re still hilarious. And their rendition of “Everything Is Awesome” from “The Lego Movie” at the 2015 Oscars is one of the best moments from the show in the past few years. Hosting duties would give the ceremony an unpredictable, showy vibe that would be a lot of fun.

Kate McKinnon

caption “Saturday Night Live” cast member and “Ghostbusters” actress Kate McKinnon. source Getty Images

The “Saturday Night Live” cast member is the funniest of the bunch. She also knows how to strike a balance between the accessibility of a big awards show while infusing them with the weirdness and energy they need.

Meryl Streep and Billy Eichner

The two would complement each other nicely. Streep is one of the most charismatic people alive and would offer the show the classiness it deserves. Plus, she’s hilarious, knows how to ignite a meme, and is going to be at the Oscars anyway.

Billy Eichner, on the other hand, is a lesser known, more manic talent. He comes up with creative conceits, executes them well, and has a fluent pop culture knowledge on “Billy on the Street.” Together, they’d balance each other out.

John Oliver and Tiffany Haddish

Just like the Meryl-Eichner combo, “Jaddish” would pair a more stable presence with someone who has a more manic energy. Haddish gave one of the funniest performances in recent times in “Girls Trip,” and crushed it on “Saturday Night Live” a couple of months later. John Oliver has his droll “Last Week Tonight” show on HBO. Together, they’d bring both dry wit and chaotic fun to any show.

Donald Glover

caption Donald Glover at the 2017 Golden Globes. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Donald Glover – also known as Childish Gambino and the genius behind FX comedy “Atlanta” – is one of Hollywood’s most important, smartest, and funniest multi-hyphenates. A great Oscar ceremony would be a walk in the park for him.

Kermit the Frog

caption Kermit and Gonzo. source ABC/Eric McCandless

Arguments for having Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and the rest of the gang host the Oscars bubbled up around the release of the 2011 movie.

It’s a good idea. Everyone loves the Muppets! Plus, the technical feat of having a bunch of puppets host the show would be fun to watch.

Josh Gad

source Getty Images

Josh Gad is a delight for every role, and his agreeable yet witty comedy style makes him the perfect guest on every late-night show. Plus, he can sing.

Gina Rodriguez

caption “Jane the Virgin” actress Gina Rodriguez. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rodriguez has only hosted Nickelodeon’s Teen Choice Awards before, but the “Jane the Virgin” star has long proved she’s funny and energetic enough for a bigger stage.

Rachel Bloom

caption “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” actress Rachel Bloom at the Tony Awards. source REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

As we know from “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” Rachel Bloom can sing, dance, tell jokes, and make us cry. The woman who made a video called “I Don’t Care About Award Shows” would be perfect for hosting one.