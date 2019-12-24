Watch Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and more stars sing Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

- source
- Mariah Carey shared a YouTube video on Monday of “her friends and favorite artists around the world” singing along to “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in celebration of the hit song’s 25th anniversary.
- The video features more than 50 celebrities lip-syncing the 1994 single, including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Hudson, Misty Copeland, John Travolta, and more.
- The singer’s two children, Roc and Roe Cannon, close out the video as they belt out the lyrics to Carey’s song.
- In December 2019, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, 25 years after the tune was released. The song now holds a record for the longest climb to No. 1 on the list.
- Carey memorialized the anniversary on Thursday by releasing a new music video for the holiday ballad.
