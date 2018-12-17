Celebrities rushed to support Pete Davidson after his concerning Instagram post

caption Jada Pinkett Smith and Sophia Bush shared messages of support for Pete Davidson online. source Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, and Presley Ann/Getty Images

Pete Davidson posted a note on Instagram on Saturday that concerned friends and family.

He deleted his Instagram shortly after and was accounted for by the NYPD.

Celebrities including Jada Pinkett Smith, Nicki Minaj, and Machine Gun Kelly shared messages of support for the actor.

Several celebrities are reaching out to Pete Davidson and showing support for him after the “Saturday Night Live” star shared a worrying post on social media.

On Saturday, Davidson wrote in an Instagram post: “i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so.”

Shortly after posting the message, he deleted his account. He was later accounted for by the NYPD and appeared briefly on NBC’s “SNL.”

Stars immediately reached out to show support for the 25-year-old.

Jada Pinkett Smith, who previously opened up about mental health and revealed that she “contemplated” suicide, shared a message for Davidson on Twitter.

Pete Davidson … hang in there. There is a lot of help out here. Surrender to some love some where around you … today! Right now! And then … let in the help that will become available. I’m praying for you Pete. I’ve been there. It gets better. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 15, 2018

“The View” cohost Meghan McCain encouraged people to “be kinder to each other.”

We need to be kinder to each other… Like I said on the show – it is okay if your holiday is not easy and happy. Sending love and light to Pete Davidson… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 15, 2018

Nicki Minaj applauded Davidson and Kanye West for speaking up about mental illnesses.

We can be so insensitive. God bless Kanye & Pete. Being flippant about mental illness speaks more about you than them. Stop saying the word love & live it. Love is an action. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2018

Musician Kid Cudi also said that he’s keeping the comedian in his thoughts.

Thinkin about U Pete. Hit me back bro — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) December 15, 2018

Machine Gun Kelly, who stars in the upcoming movie “Big Time Adolescence” with Davidson, wrote that he was headed to New York to see him. The two were later seen hugging after “SNL.”

im in the plane now on the way to see Pete. gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that. — colson (@machinegunkelly) December 15, 2018

Actor Jon Cryer, who also stars in “Big Time Adolescence,” shared concern for Davidson writing: “We are thinking of you, Pete.”

Sophia Bush called out people who bullied Davidson online.

Point being. Pete Davidson has been very open about his mental health. And b/c a relationship didn’t work out, tens of thousands of people he doesn’t know are telling him to kill himself. Words have real consequences. And the people who bullied him into posting this? Shame. pic.twitter.com/lUCpahlG5u — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) December 15, 2018

In a tweet that has been deleted, Ariana Grande, who was previously engaged to the star, wrote: “I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but I’m here too.”

Davidson’s now-deleted Instagram post came after he weighed in on a debate between Kanye West and Grande.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted,” Davidson wrote on Instagram.

The rapper called out Grande and said that she used his mental health “to promote a song,” referring to the “Sweetener” singer’s tweet about West and Drake’s feud.

Grande later apologized for telling “a dumb joke.”

“I really didn’t mean any harm. All I want everyone to be healthy and happy. So desperately. Please. My god.”

