Celebrities sent Colin Kaepernick messages of support ahead of Super Bowl LIII

While millions of Americans tune in to watch Tom Brady and Jared Goff face off in Super Bowl LIII, some big names have shifted their attention to a player who won’t be on the field.

In the past week, a number of celebrities have sent messages of support to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who became famous for kneeling during the national anthem before games in protest of racial inequality.

Check out which celebrities have shown their support for Kaepernick and read all of INSIDER’s Super Bowl LIII coverage here:

More than 100 million Americans will tune in to watch the likes of Tom Brady and Jared Goff compete in Super Bowl LIII, but some others are focused on one player who won’t be on the field Sunday night.

In the past week, a number of celebrities have sent messages of support to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick – who became famous for kneeling during the national anthem before games in protest of racial inequality – has not played in the league since 2016 and has filed a lawsuit accusing NFL owners of colluding to keep him unsigned.

From wearing Kaepernick’s merchandise to refusing to watch the Big Game, check out which big names have publicly supported the former NFL star in the run-up to the Super Bowl.

Famous political and civil rights activist Angela Davis took a photo wearing Kaepernick merchandise.

I can’t explain how much it means to have the support of the Icon Angela Davis! She has laid the foundation for myself and many others to fight against anti-blackness, and has never wavered! We love and appreciate you! pic.twitter.com/do4AIRTHJR — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 2, 2019

Rapper Common posted a picture with Davis in a Kaepernick jersey on Twitter just hours before the Super Bowl kicked off.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown wore the same jersey before Boston’s Sunday matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ten-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant was spotted wearing one as well.

Thank you to my Brother @KDTrey5 for rockin with me, especially this week! pic.twitter.com/cTl76CrpsY — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 1, 2019

And Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James also showed his support with a Kaepernick jersey.

Rapper Chamillionaire posed with Stephen Curry while wearing Kaepernick merchandise this week.

My brother @chamillionaire always been a real one! ✊???? pic.twitter.com/v0uRUyQfTu — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 3, 2019

And singer Trey Songz also got in on the action.

Thank you to my Brother @TreySongz for holdin me down! pic.twitter.com/LA2xakQ2BJ — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 1, 2019

Ana Duvernay took to Twitter to announce that she would not be watching the Super Bowl in a show of support for Kaepernick.

I will not be a spectator, viewer or supporter of the #SuperBowl today in protest of the @NFL’s racist treatment of @Kaepernick7 and its ongoing disregard for the health + well-being of all its players. To watch the game is to compromise my beliefs. It’s not worth it. #ImWithKap pic.twitter.com/fNEeke0crs — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 3, 2019

Actress Zendaya also voiced her support.

And Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid also posted a photo touting Kaepernick gear.