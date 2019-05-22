43 celebrities you didn’t realize were Geminis

- Gemini season typically runs from May 21 through June 20.
- Those with this sign are known for being curious and having a busy social life.
- Aly Raisman, Kanye West, and Awkwafina are all Geminis.
As Taurus season comes to a close, we welcome a new astrological sign: Gemini.
Those born May 21 through June 20 fall under this sign, and are often categorized as playful, extroverted, and creatively motivated. Geminis are symbolized by celestial twins and are often happy socializing and sharing with loved ones.
From Amy Schumer to the Olsen twins, we’ve rounded up some of the celebrities that you might not have realized were Geminis.
Ginnifer Goodwin
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The “Once Upon a Time” star celebrates a birthday May 22.
Aly Raisman
- Maddie Meyer/Getty
The Olympic gymnast and activist was born on May 25.
Sir Ian McKellen
- Getty Images
Gandalf himself celebrates his birthday May 25.
Octavia Spencer
- Getty Images
The “Hidden Figures” actress was born May 25.
Helena Bonham Carter
- Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The on-screen Death Eater was born May 26.
Chris Colfer
- Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez
The former “Glee” star was born May 27.
Mel B
- Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Scary Spice celebrates a birthday May 29.
Laverne Cox
The “Orange is the New Black” actress was born May 29.
Idina Menzel
- Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The “Defying Gravity” singer and “Frozen” star was born May 30.
Brooke Shields
- Getty/Jamie McCarthy
The famed “Blue Lagoon” actress was born May 31.
Tom Holland
- Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The newly-christened Spider-Man turns 23 this June 1.
Amy Schumer
- Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The “I Feel Pretty” actress and comedian was born June 1.
Heidi Klum
- Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
The renowned supermodel and former “Project Runway” host was born June 1.
Awkwafina
The hilarious “Crazy Rich Asians” star was born June 2.
Wentworth Miller
- iyoshi Ota/Getty
The “Prisonbreak” star was born June 2.
Anderson Cooper
- Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images
The famous CNN news anchor celebrates a birthday June 3.
Angelina Jolie
- Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” actress was born June 4.
Mark Wahlberg
- Leon Bennett/Getty Images
The “Instant Family” actor celebrates a birthday June 5.
Liza Weil
- Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD
The “Gilmore Girls” comeback queen turned “How to Get Away With Murder” actress was born June 5.
Iggy Azalea
- VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The “Fancy” rapper was born on June 7.
Michael Cera
The “Arrested Development” star celebrates a birthday June 7.
Bill Hader
- Getty
The “Saturday Night Live” funnyman (and Stefan creator) was born June 7.
Liam Neeson
- Diana Yukari/Business Insider, Getty Images
The Irish “Taken” actor was born June 7.
Emily Ratajkowski
- Sean Zanni/Getty Images
The “Gone Girl” actress was born June 7.
Kanye West
- Getty
The “I Love It” rapper celebrates a birthday June 8.
Natalie Portman
- Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
The “Black Swan” actress was born June 9.
Kate Upton
- Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Artist for Peace and Justice
The model and “The Other Woman” actress was born June 10.
Shia LaBeouf
- Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The “Transformers” actor celebrates a birthday June 11.
Peter Dinklage
- Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival
The “Game of Thrones” star celebrates his birthday on June 11.
Adriana Lima
- Rob Loud/GettyImages
The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was born June 12.
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen
- Lary Busacca/Getty Images
The “Full House” kids turned fashion icons celebrate their birthday on June 13.
Chris Evans
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The “Captain America” protagonist celebrates a birthday June 13.
Kat Dennings
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The People’s Choice Awards
The “2 Broke Girls” star was born June 13.
Lucy Hale
- Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
The “Pretty Little Liars” heroine celebrates her birthday on June 14.
Neil Patrick Harris
- Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vulture Festival
The “How I Met Your Mother” actor was born on June 15.
Venus Williams
- Etiene Oliveau/Getty
The famed tennis pro celebrates a birthday on June 17.
KJ Apa
- Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles
The “Riverdale” redhead turns 22 this June 17.
Kendrick Lamar
The “Pray For Me” rapper was born June 17.
Paul McCartney
The Beatles singer celebrates his birthday on June 18.
Blake Shelton
- Rick Diamond/Getty Images
The “Voice” judge and country singer was born on June 18.
Paula Abdul
- Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
The singer-turned-“American Idol” judge was born on June 19.
Macklemore
- Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
The “I Don’t Belong in This Club” singer was born on June 19.
Nicole Kidman
- Christopher Polk/Getty Images
The “Big Little Lies” actress was born on June 20.