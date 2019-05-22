43 celebrities you didn’t realize were Geminis

As Taurus season comes to a close, we welcome a new astrological sign: Gemini.

Those born May 21 through June 20 fall under this sign, and are often categorized as playful, extroverted, and creatively motivated. Geminis are symbolized by celestial twins and are often happy socializing and sharing with loved ones.

From Amy Schumer to the Olsen twins, we’ve rounded up some of the celebrities that you might not have realized were Geminis.

Ginnifer Goodwin

Ginnifer Goodwin.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Once Upon a Time” star celebrates a birthday May 22.

Aly Raisman

Aly Raisman.
Maddie Meyer/Getty

The Olympic gymnast and activist was born on May 25.

Sir Ian McKellen

Sir Ian McKellen.
Getty Images

Gandalf himself celebrates his birthday May 25.

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer.
Getty Images

The “Hidden Figures” actress was born May 25.

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The on-screen Death Eater was born May 26.

Chris Colfer

Chris Colfer.
Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez

The former “Glee” star was born May 27.

Mel B

Mel B.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Scary Spice celebrates a birthday May 29.

Laverne Cox

The “Orange is the New Black” actress was born May 29.

Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The “Defying Gravity” singer and “Frozen” star was born May 30.

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields.
Getty/Jamie McCarthy

The famed “Blue Lagoon” actress was born May 31.

Tom Holland

Tom Holland.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The newly-christened Spider-Man turns 23 this June 1.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The “I Feel Pretty” actress and comedian was born June 1.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The renowned supermodel and former “Project Runway” host was born June 1.

Awkwafina

The hilarious “Crazy Rich Asians” star was born June 2.

Wentworth Miller

Wentworth Miller.
iyoshi Ota/Getty

The “Prisonbreak” star was born June 2.

Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper.
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The famous CNN news anchor celebrates a birthday June 3.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” actress was born June 4.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The “Instant Family” actor celebrates a birthday June 5.

Liza Weil

Liza Weil.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD

The “Gilmore Girls” comeback queen turned “How to Get Away With Murder” actress was born June 5.

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The “Fancy” rapper was born on June 7.

Michael Cera

The “Arrested Development” star celebrates a birthday June 7.

Bill Hader

Bill Hader.
Getty

The “Saturday Night Live” funnyman (and Stefan creator) was born June 7.

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson.
Diana Yukari/Business Insider, Getty Images

The Irish “Taken” actor was born June 7.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski.
Sean Zanni/Getty Images

The “Gone Girl” actress was born June 7.

Kanye West

Kanye West
Getty

The “I Love It” rapper celebrates a birthday June 8.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The “Black Swan” actress was born June 9.

Kate Upton

Kate Upton.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Artist for Peace and Justice

The model and “The Other Woman” actress was born June 10.

Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The “Transformers” actor celebrates a birthday June 11.

Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival

The “Game of Thrones” star celebrates his birthday on June 11.

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima.
Rob Loud/GettyImages

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was born June 12.

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen.
Lary Busacca/Getty Images

The “Full House” kids turned fashion icons celebrate their birthday on June 13.

Chris Evans

Chris Evans.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Captain America” protagonist celebrates a birthday June 13.

Kat Dennings

Kat Dennings.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The People’s Choice Awards

The “2 Broke Girls” star was born June 13.

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale.
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

The “Pretty Little Liars” heroine celebrates her birthday on June 14.

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

The “How I Met Your Mother” actor was born on June 15.

Venus Williams

Venus Williams.
Etiene Oliveau/Getty

The famed tennis pro celebrates a birthday on June 17.

KJ Apa

KJ Apa.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles

The “Riverdale” redhead turns 22 this June 17.

Kendrick Lamar

The “Pray For Me” rapper was born June 17.

Paul McCartney

The Beatles singer celebrates his birthday on June 18.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

The “Voice” judge and country singer was born on June 18.

Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul.
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The singer-turned-“American Idol” judge was born on June 19.

Macklemore

Macklemore.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The “I Don’t Belong in This Club” singer was born on June 19.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The “Big Little Lies” actress was born on June 20.