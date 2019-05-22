43 celebrities you didn’t realize were Geminis

Gemini season typically runs from May 21 through June 20.

Those with this sign are known for being curious and having a busy social life.

Aly Raisman, Kanye West, and Awkwafina are all Geminis.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

As Taurus season comes to a close, we welcome a new astrological sign: Gemini.

Those born May 21 through June 20 fall under this sign, and are often categorized as playful, extroverted, and creatively motivated. Geminis are symbolized by celestial twins and are often happy socializing and sharing with loved ones.

From Amy Schumer to the Olsen twins, we’ve rounded up some of the celebrities that you might not have realized were Geminis.

Ginnifer Goodwin

caption Ginnifer Goodwin. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Once Upon a Time” star celebrates a birthday May 22.

Aly Raisman

caption Aly Raisman. source Maddie Meyer/Getty

The Olympic gymnast and activist was born on May 25.

Sir Ian McKellen

caption Sir Ian McKellen. source Getty Images

Gandalf himself celebrates his birthday May 25.

Octavia Spencer

caption Octavia Spencer. source Getty Images

The “Hidden Figures” actress was born May 25.

Helena Bonham Carter

caption Helena Bonham Carter. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The on-screen Death Eater was born May 26.

Chris Colfer

caption Chris Colfer. source Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez

The former “Glee” star was born May 27.

Mel B

caption Mel B. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Scary Spice celebrates a birthday May 29.

Laverne Cox

The “Orange is the New Black” actress was born May 29.

Idina Menzel

caption Idina Menzel. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The “Defying Gravity” singer and “Frozen” star was born May 30.

Brooke Shields

caption Brooke Shields. source Getty/Jamie McCarthy

The famed “Blue Lagoon” actress was born May 31.

Tom Holland

caption Tom Holland. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The newly-christened Spider-Man turns 23 this June 1.

Read More: 17 iconic characters that exist because of Stan Lee

Amy Schumer

caption Amy Schumer. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The “I Feel Pretty” actress and comedian was born June 1.

Heidi Klum

caption Heidi Klum. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The renowned supermodel and former “Project Runway” host was born June 1.

Awkwafina

The hilarious “Crazy Rich Asians” star was born June 2.

Wentworth Miller

caption Wentworth Miller. source iyoshi Ota/Getty

The “Prisonbreak” star was born June 2.

Anderson Cooper

caption Anderson Cooper. source Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The famous CNN news anchor celebrates a birthday June 3.

Angelina Jolie

caption Angelina Jolie. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” actress was born June 4.

Read More: How Angelina Jolie works out to stay in action hero shape

Mark Wahlberg

caption Mark Wahlberg. source Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The “Instant Family” actor celebrates a birthday June 5.

Liza Weil

caption Liza Weil. source Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD

The “Gilmore Girls” comeback queen turned “How to Get Away With Murder” actress was born June 5.

Iggy Azalea

caption Iggy Azalea. source VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The “Fancy” rapper was born on June 7.

Michael Cera

The “Arrested Development” star celebrates a birthday June 7.

Bill Hader

caption Bill Hader. source Getty

The “Saturday Night Live” funnyman (and Stefan creator) was born June 7.

Liam Neeson

caption Liam Neeson. source Diana Yukari/Business Insider, Getty Images

The Irish “Taken” actor was born June 7.

Emily Ratajkowski

caption Emily Ratajkowski. source Sean Zanni/Getty Images

The “Gone Girl” actress was born June 7.

Kanye West

caption Kanye West source Getty

The “I Love It” rapper celebrates a birthday June 8.

Read More: Fans are furious after Kim Kardashian posted videos of a giant private jet she traveled on with Kanye West and her trainer

Natalie Portman

caption Natalie Portman. source Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The “Black Swan” actress was born June 9.

Kate Upton

caption Kate Upton. source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Artist for Peace and Justice

The model and “The Other Woman” actress was born June 10.

Shia LaBeouf

caption Shia LaBeouf. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The “Transformers” actor celebrates a birthday June 11.

Peter Dinklage

caption Peter Dinklage. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival

The “Game of Thrones” star celebrates his birthday on June 11.

Read More: The infamous ‘Game of Thrones’ coffee cup and 11 other out-of-place items that fans spotted in movies and TV shows

Adriana Lima

caption Adriana Lima. source Rob Loud/GettyImages

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was born June 12.

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

caption Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen. source Lary Busacca/Getty Images

The “Full House” kids turned fashion icons celebrate their birthday on June 13.

Chris Evans

caption Chris Evans. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Captain America” protagonist celebrates a birthday June 13.

Kat Dennings

caption Kat Dennings. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The People’s Choice Awards

The “2 Broke Girls” star was born June 13.

Lucy Hale

caption Lucy Hale. source Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

The “Pretty Little Liars” heroine celebrates her birthday on June 14.

Neil Patrick Harris

caption Neil Patrick Harris. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

The “How I Met Your Mother” actor was born on June 15.

Venus Williams

caption Venus Williams. source Etiene Oliveau/Getty

The famed tennis pro celebrates a birthday on June 17.

KJ Apa

caption KJ Apa. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles

The “Riverdale” redhead turns 22 this June 17.

Kendrick Lamar

The “Pray For Me” rapper was born June 17.

Paul McCartney

The Beatles singer celebrates his birthday on June 18.

Blake Shelton

caption Blake Shelton. source Rick Diamond/Getty Images

The “Voice” judge and country singer was born on June 18.

Read More: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton recently made headlines for joking about getting engaged – here’s a timeline of their love story

Paula Abdul

caption Paula Abdul. source Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The singer-turned-“American Idol” judge was born on June 19.

Macklemore

caption Macklemore. source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The “I Don’t Belong in This Club” singer was born on June 19.

Nicole Kidman

caption Nicole Kidman. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The “Big Little Lies” actress was born on June 20.