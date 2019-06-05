15 celebrities you forgot were on ‘Black Mirror’

caption “Black Mirror” has a lot of familiar faces. source Neflix

Netflix‘s “Black Mirror” is a haunting anthology series that focuses on futuristic technology and how humans interact with it.

The show has featured a lot of cameos from celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Jon Hamm.

Marvel star Letitia Wright and “Us” actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have both starred on episodes of the series.

“Black Mirror,” recently dropped its fifth season and it may be one of the most haunting things streaming on Netflix right now.

Each episode in the anthology series follows seemingly average people as their lives are twisted and manipulated by advanced technology. And with five seasons under its belt, the critically acclaimed show has already featured many stars, from popular singers to famed actors.

Here are 15 celebrities who have appeared on “Black Mirror.”

“Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya was on an action-filled episode of the series.

Daniel Kaluuya on "Black Mirror."

Daniel Kaluuya skyrocketed to fame for starring in writer-director Jordan Peele‘s film “Get Out.” Before that, the actor appeared in the British series “Skins” as rapper Posh Kenneth.

He later starred on the season-one “Black Mirror” episode “Fifteen Million Merits,” in which most of society must ride exercise bikes to generate points and make a living.

“Doctor Who” star Jodie Whittaker stars on a popular episode of the series.

Jodie Whittaker on "Black Mirror."

Although Jodie Whittaker has been acting for over a decade, she made history when she became the first female reincarnation of the Doctor on the beloved British series “Doctor Who.”

On “Black Mirror,” Whittaker stars alongside Toby Kebbell on season one’s “The Entire History of You,” perhaps one of the series’ best episodes.

Domhnall Gleeson appears in the haunting episode “Be Right Back.”

Domhnall Gleeson on "Black Mirror."

Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson has had a long career on stage and in film and on television.

Notably, he portrayed Bill Weasley in the “Harry Potter” film series and General Hux in several installments of “Star Wars.” He’s also had dozens of other roles in films like “The Revenant” and “Ex Machina.”

He appears on the season-two episode “Be Right Back” as both the real and synthetic versions of Hayley Atwell’s boyfriend, Ash.

“Mad Man” star Jon Hamm appeared on a holiday-themed episode.

Jon Hamm on "Black Mirror."

Jon Hamm is best known for starring as advertising executive Don Draper on the critically-acclaimed AMC television series “Mad Men.”

In addition to appearing on shows like “Parks and Recreation” and “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Hamm starred on the season-two “Black Mirror” episode “White Christmas.”

Bryce Dallas Howard has been in a lot of films and she also has “Black Mirror” under her belt.

Bryce Dallas Howard on "Black Mirror."

Bryce Dallas Howard has made dozens of on-screen appearances in films like “Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 2,” “The Help,” the “Jurassic World” series, and Elton-John biopic “Rocketman.”

She stars as the lead character on the first episode of “Black Mirror” season three, “Nosedive,” in which social media is used to determine one’s class and place in society.

“Game of Thrones” favorite Jerome Flynn appeared on the series as a hacker.

Jerome Flynn on "Black Mirror."

Actor Jerome Flynn is hard to forget – recently, he played Ser Bronn of the Blackwater on “Games of Thrones.”

He appears on the “Black Mirror” season-three episode “Shut Up and Dance” as Hector, a hacker receiving blackmail regarding his infidelity.

You may recognize Alex Lawther from another Netflix series.

Alex Lawther on "Black Mirror."

Starring opposite Jerome Flynn on season-three episode “Shut Up and Dance” is Alex Lawther.

The actor won a film award for his appearance as the young Alan Turing in 2014″s “The Imitation Game.” However, you may best know him as James, the unsettling lead character on Netflix series “The End of the F***ing World.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” actress Madeline Brewer portrayed a soldier on “Black Mirror.”

Madeline Brewer on "Black Mirror."

Madeline Brewer has appeared on multiple TV series including Netflix”s “Orange is the New Black” and “Hemlock Grove,” as well as Hulu”s “The Handmaid”s Tale.”

Brewer is featured on season three of “Black Mirror” – she portrays the soldier Hunter on the episode “Men Against Fire.”

“House of Cards” actor Michael Kelly appears on a haunting episode of “Black Mirror.”

Michael Kelly on "Black Mirror."

Michael Kelly is best known for his portrayal of Doug Stamper on the political drama “House of Cards.” On the episode “Men Against Fire” from season three of “Black Mirror,” Kelly plays a military psychologist.

Marvel icon Letitia Wright visits a spooky museum in one episode.

Letitia Wright on "Black Mirror."

Actress Letitia Wright is best known for her role as supergenius Shuri in the record-breaking Marvel films “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

On the “Black Mirror” season-four episode “Black Museum,” she portrays the lone visitor to an unusual technological museum. Wright even received an Emmy nomination for her role on the anthology.

Michaela Coel has been on two episodes of “Black Mirror” so far.

Michaela Coel on "Black Mirror."

Actress Michaela Coel is actually featured on two episodes of “Black Mirror.” She appears on season three’s “Nosedive” and season four’s “USS Callister.”

She also stars in several other Netflix productions, including the films “Been So Long” and “Black Earth Rising” as well as on the series “Chewing Gum,” which she created and wrote.

“That ’70s Show” star Topher Grace appeared on season five of the show.

Topher Grace on "Black Mirror."

Topher Grace is best known for his role as Eric Forman on the hit TV series “That ’70s Show,” in which he starred alongside actors like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. He also famously portrayed Eddie Brock/Venom in “Spiderman 3.”

He appears as CEO Billy Bauer on the “Black Mirror” season-five episode “Smithereens.”

Miley Cyrus was on the latest season of the series.

Miley Cyrus on "Black Mirror."

Miley Cyrus is known for her music, movie appearances, and TV role on Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana.”

Recently, she appeared on season five of “Black Mirror” as pop sensation Ashley O on the episode “Rachel, Jack & Ashley Too.”

Marvel darling Anthony Mackie appeared on the fifth season of the show.

Anthony Mackie on "Black Mirror."

Anthony Mackie gained international fame for his portrayal of Falcon across several films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

He appears on the fifth season of Black Mirror as Danny, a man who begins exploring virtual sex within a fighting game on the episode “Striking Vipers.”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also appears on the fifth season of the show.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on "Black Mirror."

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II rose to prominence for several on-screen appearances, including leading roles on Netflix series “The Get Down” and in films like “The Greatest Showman,” “Baywatch,” “Aquaman,” and Jordan Peele”s “Us.”

Abdul-Mateen II appears on the fifth season of “Black Mirror,” starring opposite Anthony Mackie on the episode “Striking Vipers.”