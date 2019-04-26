25 celebrities who look completely different after dramatically transforming their hair

caption Kate Hudson made a dramatic hair transformation in July 2017. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

There’s nothing like a new hairstyle to completely overhaul your look, and celebrities are the masters of flawlessly switching up their appearance.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian West and Justin Bieber prove that sometimes a simple new hair color can be enough to make a total transformation, while others like Miley Cyrus and Keke Palmer take a more drastic approach that leaves an even bigger impression. Then there are actors like Alexander Skarsgård and Kate Hudson who make drastic changes to their hair to get into character for their latest roles.

Here are 25 celebrities who look completely different after changing up their hair.

Kim Kardashian West committed to a silvery blonde shade for months.

caption Kim Kardashian loves to experiment with new hair colors. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images and Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Kardashian West proved that a fresh color can give your hair a whole new life. She dyed her hair an icy shade of blonde in September 2017 and it completely transformed her look.

Kate Gosselin looks like a different person with long hair.

caption Kate Gosselin’s long hair was a big hit. source David Livingston/Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Kate Gosselin’s original “I’d like to speak to the manager” cut is practically iconic, but her newly long, flowing locks are even better.

Lena Dunham’s shoulder-length hair revamps her entire look.

caption Lena Dunham looks great with bangs. source Frazer Harrison/Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lena Dunham has become known for shorter hairstyles ever since rising to prominence with her show “Girls,” but she looks equally great with shoulder-length hair paired with some blunt bangs.

Amber Rose is unrecognizable with longer brunette waves.

Amber Rose is typically known for her shaved style, so the rare times she experiments with longer hair bring an unexpected but stunning twist on her look.

Robin Thicke hasn’t always had short hair.

caption Robin Thicke’s haircut majorly updated his look. source Evan Agostini/Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Before he became a star with his mega-hit “Blurred Lines,” Robin Thicke used to look almost unrecognizable with long, shoulder-length hair.

Kathy Griffin shaved her locks in solidarity with her sister.

caption Kathy Griffin had a touching reason for her hair transformation. source Tommaso Boddi/Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Kathy Griffin had one of the biggest controversies of 2017 when she posed with a fake bloody Donald Trump mask, and she followed that up with a drastic new hair change. She shaved her hair in support of her sister who was undergoing chemotherapy.

Kate Hudson traded in her long locks for dramatically shorter hair.

caption Kate Hudson looks great with any hairstyle. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kate Hudson shocked everyone when she shaved off her long locks while filming a project with singer Sia in July 2017. She proved she can make any hairstyle look good, especially as it started to grow back into this super chic pixie cut.

Katy Perry had a big chop that totally changed the way she looks.

caption Katy Perry’s pixie cut is fit for a pop star. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images and John Sciulli/Getty Images

Katy Perry is no stranger to switching up her look, but this short pixie cut is her most drastic change to date. She opened up about her decision to change her hair during a 24-hour live stream to promote her album “Witness.”

Britney Spears looks different as a brunette.

caption Britney Spears looks radiant as a brunette. source Michael Kovac/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

She’s known for her signature blonde locks, but Britney Spears is actually a natural brunette. That’s probably why her darker color looked like a perfect fit when she surprised everyone with a new hue in February 2013.

You probably forgot that Justin Timberlake looked like this.

caption Justin Timberlake’s curls are iconic. source Jason Kirk/John Phillips/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake cut his curly locks for a shaved buzzcut when he kicked off his solo career, and the transformation has become his signature look. However, his tiny curls will forever be seen as a signature style of the ’90s.

Kristen Stewart chopped off her hair, and went from brunette to blonde.

caption Kristen Stewart took a major hair risk. source Nicholas Hunt/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart shocked everyone when she traded her brunette locks for a blonde buzzcut while preparing for an upcoming movie, but the “Twilight” star effortlessly pulled it off.

Zoë Kravitz looks like a whole other person without her blonde braids.

caption Zoë Kravitz transformed her look. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz can rock basically any hairstyle, and her sleek, spiky ‘do from September 2017 was a chic way to switch up her look.

Alexander Skarsgård made an impression when he shaved part of his head.

Alexander Skarsgård left the internet divided when he shaved the top of his head in October 2017. Some people mocked his newly bald look, while others thought he would look good no matter what he did to his hair.

Keke Palmer went for a colorful, cropped hairdo.

Keke Palmer made a bold choice by not only shaving her head, but dying it a vibrant shade of purple – and it clearly payed off.

Emma Stone lightened up her look with a Hollywood shade of blonde.

caption Red has become Emma Stone’s signature hair color. source Frazer Harrison/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Emma Stone is typically known for her red hair, but she looked almost unrecognizable when she opted for a shade of light blonde.

Selena Gomez is a hair chameleon.

caption Selena Gomez recently joined the list of celebrities with a lob. source Cindy Ord/Dave Kotinsky/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

2017 was the year of massive hair transformations for Selena Gomez, who experimented with two wildly different looks. She started by chopping her long locks off into a lob before dying it a lovely shade of blonde later in the year.

Justin Bieber went for brighter blonde, side-swept hair.

Justin Bieber is another example of how a different hair color can completely change your appearance. He dyed his hair blonde during his 2015 comeback and it added a nice edge to his look.

Katie Holmes ditched her lob for a pixie cut.

caption Katie Holmes updated her style. source Robin Marchant/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Katie Holmes chopped off her signature shoulder-length hair for a shorter cut that still perfectly frames her face, and it makes her look very different from her “Dawson’s Creek” days.

Miley Cyrus had long, reddish-brown locks before she went short and blonde.

caption Miley Cyrus proved her hair can’t be tamed. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus kicked off her post-Disney career by chopping off the long hair of her “Hannah Montana” days in favor of a blonde pixie cut.

Khloe Kardashian alternates between wearing hair extensions and rocking short hair.

caption Khloe Kardashian can definitely pull off a lob. source Dia Dipasupil/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian’s light blonde lob brought a sophisticated edge to the new mom’s look.

Colin Farrell’s longer hair makes him look wildly different.

caption Colin Farrell’s long hair adds an edge to his look. source Michael Buckner/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Colin Farrell tends to go back and forth between short and shoulder-length hair, and both cuts completely transform his look.

Cara Delevingne switched up the length and color of her hair.

caption A pixie cut looks like a natural fit for the “Valerian” actress. source Pascal Le Segretain/Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne shaved her hair in early 2017 while filming a movie, and she looks almost completely unrecognizable now that it’s grown out into a super short pixie cut.

Emma Watson has changed up her look a fair amount over the last few years.

caption Emma Watson looks different from her “Harry Potter” days. source Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Emma Watson made it clear that she is very different from her character Hermione Granger when she chopped her hair into a short pixie cut. She’s also recently experimented with some baby bangs, helping kick off one of the biggest hair trends of 2018 so far.

Keanu Reeves may have had a less obvious transformation, but ditching his bangs changes his face shape.

caption Even subtle haircuts can transform someone’s look. source Frederick M. Brown/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keanu Reeves’ transformation is another example of a simple trim completely changing someone’s look. His shorter hair adds a classic, clean-cut style, while his shaggy cut has a bit more of an edge.

Daisy Ridley looks totally different with curls.

caption Daisy Ridley’s curls made her look almost unrecognizable. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The “Star Wars” actress walked the red carpet in March with a curly auburn ‘do, and the subtle change makes her look like a new person.