15 celebrities who famously trashed their own movies

Some actors have had some not-so-great things to say about some of their films.

Stars like Charlize Theron and Jamie Lee Curtis have openly called some of their films bad.

Other actors, like Katherine Heigl and Jim Carrey, have had a few issues with the content of some of their movies.

Although many actors love what they do, they don’t always have affection for some of their past roles.

Whether they’ve called out films for negative messages or terrible plots, some stars have been pretty open about their past cinematic regrets.

Here are 15 celebrities who have some not-so-great things to say about movies they’ve starred in.

Charlize Theron said “Reindeer Games” (2000) was a “bad, bad movie.”

caption Charlize Theron said “Reindeer Games” was her least favorite film. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In 2008, Charlize Theron told Esquire all about her least favorite film, “Reindeer Games.”

“That was a bad, bad, bad movie,” Theron said, adding that she knew the movie might “suck” when she accepted the job.

“But … I got to work with John Frankenheimer. I wasn’t lying to myself – that’s why I did it. I mean, he directed ‘The Manchurian Candidate,’ which is like the movie of all movies,” she added.

Mark Wahlberg has called “The Happening” (2008) a “bad movie.”

caption Mark Wahlberg is an actor and producer. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg perhaps includes the 2008 thriller “The Happening” – which he called a “bad movie” – on his list of regrets.

At a 2010 press conference for “The Fighter,” Wahlberg said that his co-star Amy Adams “dodged the bullet” when she didn’t get the role in “The Happening” that would ultimately go to Zooey Deschanel in the M. Night Shyamalan movie about killer trees.

George Clooney hasn’t tried to defend “Batman and Robin” (1997).

caption George Clooney played Batman in the film. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

George Clooney has spoken negatively about “Batman and Robin”a few times, and in 2011 he told Total Film he wasn’t proud of the movie or his performance in it.

“With hindsight it’s easy to look back at this and go, ‘Woah, that was really s— and I was really bad in it,'” he said.

He’s also been pretty candid about his motivations for starring in the film in the first place – it helped jump-start his career.

He also told Total Film, “The truth is, my phone rang, and the head of Warner Bros. said ‘Come into my office, you are going to play Batman in a Batman film,’ and I said, ‘Yeah!’ I called my friends and they screamed and I screamed and we couldn’t believe it!”

Clooney also told The New York Times he signed onto the movie because he “was trying to not just do TV” at a time, when despite his starring role on “ER,” he was having trouble just getting auditions for movies.

Christopher Plummer has said “The Sound of Music” (1965) isn’t his “cup of tea.”

caption Christopher Plummer played Captain von Trapp in the film. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“The Sound of Music” won five Academy Awards and is considered a timeless classic, but actor Christopher Plummer can’t be counted as one of its fans.

The New York Times reported in 1966 that Plummer had referred to the film as “The Sound of Mucus,” and, on multiple occasions, the actor has publicly shared how little he thinks of the film.

In a 2010 interview with the Boston Globe, the actor admitted he was “a bit bored with the character” of Captain von Trapp, who he played in the movie.

“Although we worked hard enough to make him interesting, it was a bit like flogging a dead horse. And the subject matter is not mine. I mean it can’t appeal to every person in the world. It’s not my cup of tea,” he said.

Similarly, when speaking of the film in 2011, Plummer told The Hollywood Reporter, “[I]t was so awful and sentimental and gooey.” He added, “You had to work terribly hard to try and infuse some minuscule bit of humor into it.”

Halle Berry has not been shy about her disdain for “Catwoman” (2004).

caption Halle Berry won a Razzie for her role in it. source Rob Kim/Getty Images

Halle Berry, who had the titular role in 2004’s “Catwoman,” has been pretty open about how bad she thinks the action film is.

In 2005, Berry actually showed up to accept her Razzie Award for worst actress and she didn’t mince any words with regard to her feelings on the film.

“I want to thank Warner Bros. for casting me in this piece-of-s—, god-awful movie,” Berry said. “It was just what my career needed – I was at the top, now I’m at the bottom.”

The actress went on to describe a few ways the film could’ve been better.

“It was what it was but I know if we had a chance to do it again, I know we’d make it better,” she said. “We’ll make a better story and have a better villain. I always thought we should’ve had a better villain than a woman whose face cracked off, but that’s the past. I’m over it. But I would do it, I loved being Catwoman.”

The fighter-pilot film “Stealth” (2005) isn’t one of Jamie Foxx’s favorites.

caption Jamie Foxx has said promoting it was difficult. source Getty

While promoting his film “The Kingdom” (2007), Jamie Foxx told Hollywood.com he’s glad he didn’t have to lie and say it was good like he did with “Stealth.”

“Sometimes you do a movie and you have to go promote it, so on ‘Stealth‘ I was like, ‘Yeah, this is the greatest.’ And people would see me after seeing the movie and say, ‘I can’t believe you lied to me like that,'” he said.

Channing Tatum isn’t a fan of the military film “G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra” (2009).

caption Channing Tatum’s first role was on the show “CSI: Miami.” source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Channing Tatum played Duke in 2009’s sci-fi military movie “G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra,” and he’s been open about how much he hates the film.

In 2015, Tatum told Howard Stern, “I’ll be honest, I f—ing hate that movie. I hate that movie. I was pushed into doing it.”

Tatum explained that after he filmed “Coach Carter,” in 2005, Paramount signed him to a three-picture deal, which sounded like a dream at that point in his career.

By the time the studio got around to filming “G.I. Joe,” Tatum’s career had taken off and he didn’t want to make what he knew to be a terrible movie.

Sally Field hasn’t had great things to say about “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012) and its sequel.

caption Sally Field said she mostly took the role to work with a beloved producer. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCM

Sally Field definitely doesn’t count “The Amazing Spider-Man” among her favorite films.

“It’s not my kind of movie,” Field told Howard Stern of the 2012 superhero flick and its 2014 sequel. “It’s really hard to find a three-dimensional character in it. You work it as much as you can, but you can’t put 10 pounds of s— in a five-pound bag.”

Field explained that she only took on the role of Aunt May because it was a chance to work one more time with producer Laura Ziskin.

“[W]e knew it would be her last film. She was my first producing partner, and she was a spectacular human … It was really just for my friend,” she said.

Actor and comedian Jim Carrey condemned the “level of violence” in the movie “Kick-Ass 2” (2013).

Jim Carrey spoke out against the film ahead of its release, explaining that he’d had a “change of heart” about the film in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting in December 2012.

“I did Kick-Ass 2 a month b4 Sandy Hook and now in all good conscience I cannot support that level of violence,” Carrey tweeted in June 2013. “My apologies to others involve [sic] with the film. I am not ashamed of it but recent events have caused a change in my heart.”

Brad Pitt had some issues with “The Devil’s Own” (1997).

caption Brad Pitt apparently didn’t love the film. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix

According to New York magazine, Brad Pitt caused a “media frenzy” when he took aim at “The Devil’s Own” in a 1997 interview with Newsweek.

The cop-drama starred Pitt as an IRA terrorist and was riddled with drama from the very beginning.

Pitt went on to denounce the movie as “the most irresponsible bit of filmmaking, if you can even call it that, that I’ve ever seen.”

“We had a great script, but it got tossed,” he told Newsweek. “I couldn’t believe it … The movie was the complete victim of this drowning studio head [Mark Canton] who said, ‘I don’t care. We’re making it. I don’t care what you have. Shoot something.'”

Katherine Heigl has issues with her character in “Knocked Up” (2007) — and the film as a whole.

caption Katherine Heigl didn’t like her character in “Knocked Up.” source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Katherine Heigl starred in the 2007 rom-com “Knocked Up,” but the actress has since said that the film was “a little sexist.”

Heigl told Vanity Fair in 2008 that she thought the movie “paints the women as shrews, as humorless and uptight, and it paints the men as lovable, goofy, fun-loving guys … “

“I had a hard time with [the film], on some days. I’m playing such a b—-; why is she being such a killjoy? Why is this how you’re portraying women?” she said, adding that it was hard for her to love the film.

Shia LaBeouf has called the “Transformers” films “dated.”

caption Shia LaBeouf starred in the “Transformers” series for years. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In an interview with Esquire in 2018, Shia LaBeouf expressed his distaste for the “Transformers” franchise, which he starred in for years.

“My hang-up with those films was that they felt irrelevant. They felt dated as f—,” he said.

“You come up on these stories about ‘Easy Rider’ and ‘Raging Bull’ and De Niro and Scorsese and Hopper, and you find value in what they do. Meanwhile, you’re chasing energon crystals. It’s very hard to keep doing what you’re doing when you feel like it’s the antithesis of your purpose on this planet,” LaBeouf added.

Ben Affleck has used his hatred of some films to inspire him to do others.

caption Ben Affleck has played a hero more than once. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Ben Affleck said that his hatred for 2003’s “Daredevil” inspired him to suit up as Batman in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” in 2016.

“Part of it was I wanted for once to get one of these movies and do it right – to do a good version,” Affleck said during an interview for the TimesTalk YouTube series in 2016. “I hate ‘Daredevil’ so much.”

Robert Pattinson has been open about disliking the “Twilight” movies and their source material.

caption Robert Pattinson played Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” franchise. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

There’s no denying that the “Twilight” franchise helped to make Robert Pattinson a star, but the actor has been pretty honest about his feelings toward the movies and their source material.

In a 2008 interview with “E! News,” Pattinson described Stephenie Meyer’s book, which was the source material for the first film, as seeming like “a book that wasn’t supposed to be published.”

The actor also had issues with his character, Edward Cullen. Per Gizmodo, in an October 2008 interview for Empire magazine, Pattinson said he “hated” him.

“The more I read the script, the more I hated this guy, so that’s how I played him, as a manic-depressive who hates himself,” Pattinson said. “Plus, he’s a 108-year-old virgin so he’s obviously got some issues there.”

Jamie Lee Curtis has said “Virus” (1999) is her worst film.

caption Jamie Lee Curtis said “Virus” is “so bad that it’s shocking.” source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis has made a lot of movies over the course of her career, but she’s apparently never hated one more than 1999’s “Virus.”

The actress told Australia’s Femail magazine that sci-fi horror flick was the “worst movie” she’s ever been in and she called it “so bad that it’s shocking,” when she spoke to IGN.

“That’s the only good reason to be in bad movies,” she said. “Then when your friends have [bad] movies you can say, ‘Ahhhh, I’ve got the best one. I’m bringing ‘Virus.'”

