15 actors who have turned down roles in superhero movies

caption Could you imagine Jason Momoa with a shaved head in “Guardians of the Galaxy”? source Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Marvel

A lot of big actors passed on playing some of your favorite superhero and villain roles.

From Emily Blunt and Jessica Chastain to Jason Momoa and Matt Damon, INSIDER rounds up the stars who turned down appearing in DC and Marvel movies.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

What if Scarlett Johansson was never Black Widow or Dave Bautista never played Drax in “Guardians of the Galaxy”?

If a few big actors in Hollywood didn’t pass up those roles some of your favorite Marvel and DC superhero movies may have turned out a bit different.

From Matt Damon to Josh Hartnett see which actors passed on playing the likes of Batman, Superman, Spider-Man, and more.

Josh Hartnett turned down a lot of superhero roles, including Batman.

caption Josh Hartnett was worried about being known as Batman or Spider-Man for the rest of his life. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, Warner Bros.

Role was played by: Christian Bale

Josh Hartnett told Details magazine he was offered to play nearly every big superhero from the Man of Steel in 2006’s “Superman Returns” to the Dark Knight.

“Spider-Man was something we talked about,” Hartnett said. “Batman was another one. But I somehow knew those roles had potential to define me, and I didn’t want that. I didn’t want to be labeled as Superman for the rest of my career. I was maybe 22, but I saw the danger.”

In a 2015 interview with Playboy, Hartnett said he regretted passing on some roles, including the Caped Crusader in Christopher Nolan’s “Batman Begins.” It ended up costing him another role in “The Prestige.”

“People don’t like being told no. I don’t like it,” said Hartnett. “I learned my lesson when Nolan and I talked about Batman. I decided it wasn’t for me. Then he didn’t want to put me in ”The Prestige.’ They not only hired their Batman for it but also hired my girlfriend [Scarlett Johansson] at the time.”

“I was so focused on not being pigeonholed and so scared of being considered only one thing as an actor. I should have thought, ‘Well, then, work harder, man,'” he added.

Emily Blunt passed on playing Black Widow in “Iron Man 2.”

caption Emily Blunt said she needed to pass on the role because it conflicted with something else. source John Lamparski/Getty Images, Paramount/Marvel

Role was played by: Scarlett Johansson

The “Mary Poppins Returns” actress was the first choice to play the Black Widow in “Iron Man 2.” While Blunt has said she backed out because of timing, Deadline reported the recast resulted from a low paycheck for the actress.

In 2012, Blunt told Screenrant she had no regrets about missing out on the role and that she was still open to playing a hero in the future.

“I’m never regretful about not doing something; I didn’t do it at the time because it wasn’t the right time and I was contracted to do something else,” Blunt said.

“Scarlett [Johansson] has done such a phenomenal job – she’s it! Like why even reminisce about what could’ve been? She’s it and she nailed it, and I love ‘The Avengers,’ I really found it to be really good fun,” she added.

Johansson will be starring in her own solo “Black Widow” movie in 2020.

Read more: Marvel just announced all of its movies for the next 2 years – here they all are

Jessica Chastain turned down appearing in “Iron Man 3.”

caption Chastain wasn’t interested in playing someone without superpowers. Dr. Maya Hansen was played by Rebecca Hall. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Marvel

Role was played by: Rebecca Hall

The “Interstellar” actress told MTV she talked to Marvel about appearing in “Iron Man 3,” but Tony’s former flame, Dr. Maya Hansen, wasn’t the right role for her.

“If you’re going to be in a superhero movie, you only get one chance,” said Chastain. “You’re that character forever. So why do a superhero movie and play the boring civilian?”

That doesn’t mean we’ll never see Chastain in a superhero movie.

“I want a fight scene,” she added. “I could be an incredible villain. I could be a hero. I want a cool outfit, and I want to kick a–.”

Read more: Here’s the grown-up cast of ‘It Chapter 2’ and who they’re playing

Keanu Reeves reportedly turned down a DC hero and a “Captain Marvel” villain.

Roles were played by: Billy Crudup and Jude Law

Reeves was courted by both DC and Marvel.

In 2008, Reeves told MTV’s Josh Horowitz he was offered a part in Zack Snyder’s “Watchmen” as Dr. Manhattan. Though he was interested, he said it “didn’t work out.” Reeves says he stopped by the set to see how the movie was doing.

According to Variety and Screenrant, Reeves was also approached to play Yon-Rogg in “Captain Marvel.” He couldn’t because of a conflict with “John Wick: Chapter 3.”

If you’re hoping to see Reeves in a Marvel movie, there’s still hope. Marvel Studios’ president told ComicBook.com they speak with the “Matrix” actor all the time to try and find a role for him.

Jude Law didn’t want to play Superman after trying on the costume.

caption Law tried on the Superman suit for the 2006 reboot. source CBS/Warner Bros.

Role was played by: Brandon Routh

“I was approached and at the time it just didn’t float my boat,” Law told Stephen Colbert in 2016. “I was always worried about the outfit. I just didn’t fancy it.”

Despite that, Law says director Bryan Singer was “very keen” to meet and gave him a revamped suit to try out.

“I take the suit into the bathroom. I’m putting it on and then I look around and I look around and I look in the mirror and suddenly I’m Superman,” Law said of wearing the suit.

Law said as he looked at himself in the mirror he heard the iconic John Williams’ theme song in his head.

“Then I have this picture of me in that costume in posters all over the world and I was like, ‘No way!’ And I unzipped it,” he said, realizing the role wasn’t for him. “But I was Superman for two minutes. That was enough.”

You can watch Law’s interview with Colbert here.

Will Smith also turned down playing the Man of Steel.

caption Smith didn’t want to mess up Superman. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI, Warner Bros.

Role was played by: Brandon Routh

Smith told MTV.com he was offered to play the superhero in 2006’s “Superman Returns.”

“The script came, and I was like, ‘There is no way I’m playing Superman!’ Because I had already done Jim West [of ‘Wild Wild West’], and you can’t be messing up white people’s heroes in Hollywood,” said Smith.

“You mess up white people’s heroes in Hollywood, you’ll never work in this town again!” he added.

“Mad Men” actor Jon Hamm wasn’t interested in doing “Green Lantern.”

Role was played by: Ryan Reynolds

Hamm told GQ UK that Warner Bros. really wanted him to join the DC universe.

“They came after me pretty hard for ‘Green Lantern,'” Hamm said in 2015. “But I was like, ‘Meh, that’s not what I want to do.'”

The actor told the RadioTimes he has “been in contention” for a few superhero roles, but has always said no.

“The deals that they make you do are so draconian,” said Hamm of why he has turned them down. “You are signed on for not only the movie that you are signed on for… but at least two more that you haven’t read and you have no idea what they are going to be and all the crossover ones you are going to have to do.”

Olivia Munn turned down playing Deadpool’s love interest.

caption Munn wanted to be more than eye candy. source Bryan Bedder/ Getty Images, 20th Century Fox

Role was played by: Morena Baccarin

According to a feature story in American Airlines’ magazine, Munn wasn’t interested in playing someone’s girlfriend. She was more interested in fighting and decided to play Psylocke in “X-Men: Apocalypse” instead.

“I thought Psylocke was always one of the most lethal characters, and I said, ‘Yes, as long as you’re not using her to be the eye candy. She has really powerful abilities,'” Munn said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Matt Damon turned down playing Harvey Dent in 2008’s “The Dark Knight.”

caption Damon said sometimes you can’t take every role that comes your way. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Role was played by: Aaron Eckhart

Damon told MTV he turned down playing the Batman villain due to filming conflicts.

“I couldn’t [appear in ‘The Dark Knight’]. It was a scheduling thing. But, I never spoke to Chris Nolan,” Damon said.

Pierce Brosnan also could’ve played the Caped Crusader.

caption Brosnan couldn’t take the role seriously at the time. source Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Warner Bros.

Role was played by: Michael Keaton

Before he played James Bond, Brosnan told fans in a Reddit AMA that he was asked to play Bruce Wayne in the 1989 “Batman” film.

“I went and met with Tim Burton for the role of Batman,” Brosnan wrote to a fan in 2015 who thought he’d make a great Dark Knight. “But I just couldn’t really take it seriously, any man who wears his underpants outside his pants just cannot be taken seriously.”

Brosnan added that, looking back, that wasn’t the right way to view it.

“That was my foolish take on it. It was a joke, I thought. But how wrong was I?” he added.

Tom Hardy turned down appearing in “Suicide Squad,” but he didn’t want to.

caption Tom Hardy could have played Rick Flag. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Warner Bros.

Role was played by: Joel Kinnaman

After playing Bane in “The Dark Knight Rises,” Hardy could have played Rick Flag, the leader of the Suicide Squad. Hardy told Variety he had to drop out because of production delays on “The Revenant.”

“I kept bemoaning that they were losing me significant money on a daily basis,” said Hardy.

The actor later told Collider he was really excited about “Suicide Squad.”

“Warner Bros. is my home studio and I love them so I was really bummed out,” he said. “I wanted to work on that and I know the script is really f—ing alley.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn is currently working on a reboot of the film due out in August 2021.

Jake Gyllenhaal also turned down playing the leader of “Suicide Squad.”

caption Gyllenhaal recently starred in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” as Mysterio. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, Warner Bros.

Role was played by: Joel Kinnaman

After Hardy turned down the role, Warner Bros. went to Gyllenhaal for the 2016 antihero team-up. According to Variety, he turned down the role as well.

Kate Beckinsale turned down playing Wonder Woman in a version of the movie that was never made.

caption Beckinsale said the script she read for a “Wonder Woman” movie wasn’t very good. source Theo Wargo/ Getty Images, Warner Bros.

Role was eventually played by: Gal Gadot

The actress told Yahoo Movies she had seen earlier versions of a Wonder Woman movie, but was OK with the movie not going through at the time.

“I don’t know if I was desperate to be in a leotard. I’d already done the rubber trousers,” Beckinsale said of her “Underworld” outfit. “You have to take in that you have a child at some point and how much could you possibly embarrass them.”

In 2018, Beckinsale told Variety she was attached to an earlier version of a “Wonder Woman” movie with Joel Silver producing. She said wasn’t sad she never got to play the hero.

“It would have been a terrible movie based on the script that I read,” she said.

Gadot played the heroine in the 2017 movie, which became an instant hit. Beckinsale said Patty Jenkins’ version of the film was “wonderful.”

Jason Momoa passed on “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

caption “It’s not that it’s not a good role, it just wasn’t the right thing,” Momoa told Zap2It of Drax in “Guardians of the Galaxy.” source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images, Marvel

Role was played by: Dave Bautista

The “Aquaman” actor didn’t think the role of the mostly-silent Guardian was the right role for him at the time.

“It didn’t really fit in my time because I’ve done so many things where I don’t say much and I’m colored up and I have my shirt off again,” Momoa told Zap2It, according to IGN.

“I was on ‘Stargate: Atlantis’ for four years playing a similar character called Ronon, who was an alien who didn’t say much and grunted,” he added. “I’ve been there and done that, whether people have seen it or not. You want to stretch.”

Because he waited, Momoa was able to play Aquaman in “Justice League” and in his own 2018 film. Along with Gadot’s Wonder Woman, his character quickly became a breakout.

Matthew McConaughey passed on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” for the Stephen King flop, “The Dark Tower.”

caption McConaughey really wanted to do “The Dark Tower” adaptation. source Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, Marvel

Role was played by: Kurt Russell

“I like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ but what I saw was, ‘It’s successful, and now we’ve got room to make a colourful part for another big-name actor,'” he told Playboy, according to Den of Geek.

“I’d feel like an amendment. ‘The Dark Tower’ script was well written, I like the director and his take on it, and I can be the creator, the author of the Man in Black – a.k.a. the Devil – in my version of this Stephen King novel,” he added.

According to Variety, McConaughey would have played the villain, Ego, who was eventually played by Kurt Russell. For what it’s worth, there is a lot of unlabeled artwork of Ego in the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: The Art of the Movie.” INSIDER can confirm there are two images of early concept art which heavily resemble McConaughey.

Bonus: Chris Pratt originally turned down “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

caption We couldn’t imagine anyone else as Star-Lord. source Marvel

Before Pratt took on the role of Star-Lord, he second-guessed playing the character because he didn’t make the cut for the leads in the “Star Trek” reboot and “Avatar.”

“I was probably scared,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “And thought I was too fat to play a superhero.”

Marvel is working on a third “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie.